Trending

Porte proves his class on La Montagne de Lure

Sky rider takes stage and yellow jersey

Image 1 of 18

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 18

Richie Porte (Sky) in yellow after the 'queen stage' of Paris-Nice

Richie Porte (Sky) in yellow after the 'queen stage' of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 18

Richie Porte (Sky) pulls on the Paris-Nice leader's jersey

Richie Porte (Sky) pulls on the Paris-Nice leader's jersey
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 18

Richie Porte (Sky) in the race lead in Paris-Nice after a perfectly timed attack

Richie Porte (Sky) in the race lead in Paris-Nice after a perfectly timed attack
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 5 of 18

Richie Porte (Sky) with the winner's bouquet

Richie Porte (Sky) with the winner's bouquet
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 6 of 18

Richie Porte (Sky) on the podium in Paris-Nice

Richie Porte (Sky) on the podium in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 7 of 18

Richie Porte (Sky) finished off the hard work from his team

Richie Porte (Sky) finished off the hard work from his team
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 8 of 18

Richie Porte (Sky) soloed to the win on La Montagne de Lure in Paris-Nice

Richie Porte (Sky) soloed to the win on La Montagne de Lure in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 9 of 18

The moment when Richie Porte realised he'd done enough to take the stage, lead and possibly Paris-Nice overall

The moment when Richie Porte realised he'd done enough to take the stage, lead and possibly Paris-Nice overall
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 10 of 18

Richie Porte (Sky) celebrates his Paris-Nice stage win

Richie Porte (Sky) celebrates his Paris-Nice stage win
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 11 of 18

Richie Porte (Sky) rides away from the chasers in Paris-Nice

Richie Porte (Sky) rides away from the chasers in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 12 of 18

Race leader Andrew Talansky

Race leader Andrew Talansky
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 13 of 18

Andrew Talanksy (Garmin-Sharp) sits on the wheels of Team Sky

Andrew Talanksy (Garmin-Sharp) sits on the wheels of Team Sky
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 14 of 18

Team Sky sets a brisk tempo on the front

Team Sky sets a brisk tempo on the front
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 15 of 18

Race leader Andrew Talansky sits behind the Team Sky train

Race leader Andrew Talansky sits behind the Team Sky train
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 16 of 18

The Paris-Nice peloton

The Paris-Nice peloton
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 17 of 18

The Paris-Nice peloton heads up through a barren landscape to La Montagne de Lure

The Paris-Nice peloton heads up through a barren landscape to La Montagne de Lure
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 18 of 18

Riders reflected on a passing pond in Paris-Nice

Riders reflected on a passing pond in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Team Sky’s Richie Porte produced a hugely impressive performance to win the fifth stage of Paris-Nice on the Montagne de Lure, where he also claimed the leader’s yellow jersey. The Australian finished alone on the misty summit after breaking clear of the lead group with two kilometres of the climb remaining. Porte shot past Denis Menchov (Katusha), who had made an attack moments earlier, and increased his advantage over his rivals all the way to the line.

Menchov took second place, but the more important action had been taking place behind the Russian. After being very aggressive in his defence of the yellow jersey up to that point, Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) suddenly seemed to lack the legs to chase after danger man Porte and looked instead to rivals such as Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Lampre duo Diego Ulissi and Michele Scarponi. When they looked back at the American, expecting the Garmin man in the yellow jersey to set the pace, the only rider who benefited was Porte.

Talansky eventually led this group in 33 seconds down on the Australian, who now leads the American by 32 seconds. With a time trial still to come on the Col d’Eze, Porte, who was very well supported by his Sky teammates today, looks well to retain the "race to the sun" title for the British team following Bradley Wiggins’ success last year.

Jens Voigt, a top 10 finisher on the Montagne de Lure the last time Paris-Nice visited in 2009, instigated the break of the day with an attack out of the bunch with 14km covered. Cyril Lemoine (Sojasun), Thierry Hupond (Argos-Shimano), Paolo Longo Borghini (Cannondale) accelerated across the gap to join the RadioShack veteran, leaving Talansky’s Garmin teammates to take up pace-setting duties in the peloton.

The break’s lead reached six and a half minutes halfway through the stage, but it never looked likely to stay clear all way into the finish. With 14km remaining and the peloton just 90 seconds back, Voigt accelerated clear of his erstwhile companions. The German managed to hold off the Sky-led bunch until 7.5km from the summit.

Sky’s Kanstantsin Siutsou had been doing most of the work on the front up to that point. Soon after Voigt’s break had been nullified, he moved over and David López moved through with his Sky leader Porte right on his wheel. Robert Gesink (Blanco) attempted to slip out of Sky’s grip, with Scarponi joining him, but the relentless López soon tracked them down.

Christophe Le Mével was the next to take López on, edging clear with 5km, but the move that ignited the action came 500 metres later when Scarponi acclerated away from the yellow jersey group and glided past Le Mével. Looking comfortable as he turned a typically big gear, the Italian remained out on his own until Talansky shot away from the chasing group with 3km remaining. With Porte chasing close behind, the pair were soon on Scarponi, and were quickly joined by Quintana and then several more riders as the pace eased. Second-placed Andriy Grivko wasn’t with them, though.

Nicolas Roche (Saxo Bank) and then Talansky for a second time attempted to get clear. On the each occasion the group reformed. Menchov made the next move, and after a brief delay Talansky again led the chase. This time, however, Porte played his card, accelerating past the race leader. The Australian kept on going, barely glancing at Menchov as he zipped by him, the stage victory and the yellow jersey in his sights.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling4:50:54
2Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:26
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:33
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
10Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
11Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:00:46
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
13Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
14Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:49
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
16Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
18Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:02
19David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:01:06
20Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:17
21Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:26
23Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:28
24Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
25Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:01:45
27Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
28Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:48
29Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
30Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:01:50
31Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:01:53
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
33Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
34Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:19
35Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:36
36Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:03:05
38Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:30
39Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Blanco0:03:51
40Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco
41Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:06
42Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:39
43Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
44Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
45Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
46Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:07:12
47Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
48Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
49Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:07:18
50Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
51Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:09
52Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun0:08:54
53Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:12
54Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
55Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:03
56Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
57Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
58Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
60Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
61Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:11:13
62Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:28
63Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:11:38
64Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:12:07
65Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:14:03
66Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
67Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Team Katusha
68Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:36
69Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
70Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
71Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:14:46
72Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
73Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
74Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
75Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
78Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
79Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
80Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
81Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
82Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
83Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
84Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
85Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
86Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
87Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
88Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
90Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
91Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Blanco
92Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Blanco
93Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
94Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
95Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
96Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
97Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
98Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
99Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
100Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
101Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:54
102Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
103Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:16:13
104Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:17:10
105Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:18:15
106Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
107Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:19:08
108Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
109Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
110Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
111Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
112William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
113Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
114Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:20:35
115Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
116Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:20:48
117Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
118Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
119Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:21:05
120Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:21:35
121Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
122Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
123Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale
124Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge
125Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
126Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
127Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
128Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
129Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
130Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:10
131David Tanner (Aus) Team Blanco0:23:21
132Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
133Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
134Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:25:53
135Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
136Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
137Edward King (USA) Cannondale
138Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
139Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
140Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
141Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
142Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
143Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
144Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
145Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
146Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
147Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Blanco
148Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
149Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
150Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
151Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
152Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
153Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
154Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
155Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
156Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
157Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
158Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
159Rick Flens (Ned) Team Blanco
160Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale
161Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:28:03
162Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp0:28:42
163Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:28:45
164David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:31:57
165Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin Sharp
DNFJonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFGaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFGianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFSébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
DNSSimon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Sprint 1 - Saint-Saturnin-lès-Apt
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale3pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard2
3Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1

Sprint 2 - Forcalquier
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale3pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard2
3Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1

Points - La Montagne de Lure
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling25pts
2Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha22
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp20
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team18
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
7Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
8Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team13
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha12
10Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
11Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun10
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team9
13Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard8
14Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team7
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
16Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
17Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha4
18Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3
19David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling2
20Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol1

Mountain 1 - Col de Murs
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun7pts
2Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano5
3Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale3
4Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard2
5Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 2 - Côte d'Oppedette
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano7pts
2Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun5
3Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard3
4Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale2
5Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Saint-Martin-les-Eaux
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano4pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard2
3Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun1

Mountain 4 - Col de la Mort d'Imbert
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano4pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard2
3Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun1

Mountain 5 - Côte de Mourres
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano4pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard2
3Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale1

Mountain 6 - La Montagne de Lure
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling10pts
2Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha8
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp6
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
7Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp4:51:27
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:55
6Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:01:12
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco0:03:18
8Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:06:39
9Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:30
10Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:10:40
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:11:05
12Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:13
13Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
14Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
15Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
16Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:18:35
17Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
18Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
19Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:20:02
20Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:21:02
21Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
22Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
23Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
24Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:25:20
25Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
26Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
27Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
28Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
29Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
30Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
31Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp0:28:09

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha14:34:30
2Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:41
3Astana Pro Team0:02:16
4RadioShack Leopard0:02:44
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:08
6Sky Procycling0:04:57
7Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:26
8BMC Racing Team0:06:27
9Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:23
10Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:11:43
11Sojasun0:13:31
12Lampre-Merida0:14:04
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:16
14Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:20:40
15Lotto Belisol0:24:08
16Team Europcar0:24:59
17Movistar Team0:28:07
18Euskaltel-Euskadi0:28:49
19IAM Cycling0:29:37
20FDJ0:33:34
21Orica-GreenEdge0:41:42
22Garmin-Sharp0:42:54
23Team Argos-Shimano0:43:20

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling24:26:08
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:32
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
4Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:49
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:52
6Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:53
7Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:54
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:56
11Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:01:06
12Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:08
13Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:09
15Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:18
16Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:34
17Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:35
18Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:41
20Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:01:49
21Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:02:12
22Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:02:51
23Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:53
24Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:03:01
25David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:03:18
26Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:26
27Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:38
28Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:40
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:03:41
30Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:04:09
31Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:33
32Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:44
33Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco0:04:59
34Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Blanco0:05:03
35Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:07:09
36Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:08:18
37Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:08:33
38Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:57
39Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:09:26
40Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:50
41Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:10:46
42Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:12:27
43Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
44Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:45
45Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:46
46Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:41
47Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:14:47
48Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:02
49Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:15:08
50Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Team Katusha0:15:17
51Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:21
52Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:16:08
53Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:16:21
54Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:16:56
55Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:17:11
56Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:17:23
57Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:18:14
58Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:23
59Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:52
60Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:20:22
61Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:27
62Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:20:28
63Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:21:21
64Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:34
65Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:21:49
66Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:22:16
67Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:22:23
68Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun0:22:27
69Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:22:30
70Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:36
71Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:23:53
72Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:23
73Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:24:44
74Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:25:13
75Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:31
76Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:25:50
77Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:26:13
78Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:19
79Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
80Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:26
81Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:26:33
82Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:27:00
83Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:27:01
84Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:28:15
85Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:28:21
86Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun0:28:31
87Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:28:39
88Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:29:40
89Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:30:30
90Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:30:34
91Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
92Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:30:36
93Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:30:39
94Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:30:40
95Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:30:54
96Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:55
97Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:31:25
98Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano0:31:35
99Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:02
100Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:23
101Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:32:36
102Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:32:56
103Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge0:33:15
104Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:33:17
105Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:33:19
106Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:33:21
107Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Blanco0:33:27
108Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:33:28
109Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:33:36
110Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:33:42
111Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:33:56
112Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:00
113Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:34:02
114Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:35:51
115Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling0:36:28
116Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:36:41
117Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:36:45
118Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:30
119Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Blanco0:37:31
120Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:37:32
121Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:37:42
122Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:38:20
123Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:39:24
124Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:39:30
125Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:58
126Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:59
127Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
128Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:40:12
129Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:41:20
130Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:41:30
131Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Blanco0:41:36
132Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:42:15
133William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:42:38
134Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:43:09
135Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale0:43:24
136Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:43:42
137David Tanner (Aus) Team Blanco0:43:54
138Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:44:14
139Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:44:27
140Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:44:28
141Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
142Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:44:35
143Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:45:05
144Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale0:45:06
145Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:45:07
146Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:45:56
147Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:46:23
148Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
149Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:47:30
150Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:48:31
151Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:42
152Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun0:48:44
153Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:48:52
154Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:49:25
155Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:50:27
156Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:51:32
157Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:51:37
158Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:52:54
159Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp0:53:01
160Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:53:44
161Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:54:46
162David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:57:41
163Rick Flens (Ned) Team Blanco0:58:35
164Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:59:39
165Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin Sharp1:05:45

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp61pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale55
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team50
4Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team45
5Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling43
6Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team43
7Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team43
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida41
9Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team33
10Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge33
11Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida31
12Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol31
13Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team30
14Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team30
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale29
16Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team27
17Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar27
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco26
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard26
20Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team26
21Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano25
22Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge25
23Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar25
24Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
25Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun23
26Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ23
27Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha22
28Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar22
29Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale21
30Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard20
31Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi20
32David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling20
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff19
34Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team18
35Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha17
36Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
37Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling16
38Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Blanco15
39Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team13
40Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge13
41Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha12
42Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ12
43Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun12
44Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
45Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
46Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Team Katusha11
47Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard10
48Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale10
49Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
50Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
51Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team9
52Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
53Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
54Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale6
55Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
56Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar6
57Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
58William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ5
59Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha5
60Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
61Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun4
62Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard4
63Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun3
64Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha3
65Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team3
66Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
67Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
68Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling2
69Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
70Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Blanco2
71Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
72Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
73Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
74Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling31pts
2Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano24
3Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling17
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar17
5Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun14
6Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard11
7Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team9
8Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
9Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha8
10Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
12Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp6
13Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale6
14David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling5
15Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
16Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4
17Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun4
18Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano4
19Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
20Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard3
21Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
22Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling3
23Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
24Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun2
25Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team2
26Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
27Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha1
28Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
29Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
30Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
31Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
32Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp24:26:40
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:22
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:21
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:06
6Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:03:37
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco0:04:27
8Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:11:55
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:14:15
10Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:15:49
11Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:02
12Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:21:44
13Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:21:58
14Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:51
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:24:41
16Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:29:58
17Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:30:07
18Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:30:53
19Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:32:45
20Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:38:52
21Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:39:27
22Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:40:48
23Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:40:58
24Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:43:56
25Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:44:33
26Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:44:35
27Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:45:24
28Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:45:51
29Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun0:48:12
30Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp0:52:29
31Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:59:07

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha73:21:55
2Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:45
3Astana Pro Team0:01:08
4RadioShack Leopard0:02:45
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:28
6Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:14
7BMC Racing Team0:08:37
8Sky Procycling0:15:19
9Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:21:11
10Lampre-Merida0:24:35
11Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:32
12Team Europcar0:31:13
13Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:32:49
14Euskaltel-Euskadi0:34:11
15IAM Cycling0:35:04
16Sojasun0:35:32
17Lotto Belisol0:37:52
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:41:47
19Movistar Team0:45:58
20Orica-GreenEdge0:47:49
21FDJ0:57:39
22Garmin-Sharp1:08:47
23Team Argos-Shimano1:12:56

 

Latest on Cyclingnews