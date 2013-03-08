Porte proves his class on La Montagne de Lure
Sky rider takes stage and yellow jersey
Stage 5: Châteauneuf-du-Pape - La Montagne de Lure
Team Sky’s Richie Porte produced a hugely impressive performance to win the fifth stage of Paris-Nice on the Montagne de Lure, where he also claimed the leader’s yellow jersey. The Australian finished alone on the misty summit after breaking clear of the lead group with two kilometres of the climb remaining. Porte shot past Denis Menchov (Katusha), who had made an attack moments earlier, and increased his advantage over his rivals all the way to the line.
Menchov took second place, but the more important action had been taking place behind the Russian. After being very aggressive in his defence of the yellow jersey up to that point, Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) suddenly seemed to lack the legs to chase after danger man Porte and looked instead to rivals such as Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Lampre duo Diego Ulissi and Michele Scarponi. When they looked back at the American, expecting the Garmin man in the yellow jersey to set the pace, the only rider who benefited was Porte.
Talansky eventually led this group in 33 seconds down on the Australian, who now leads the American by 32 seconds. With a time trial still to come on the Col d’Eze, Porte, who was very well supported by his Sky teammates today, looks well to retain the "race to the sun" title for the British team following Bradley Wiggins’ success last year.
Jens Voigt, a top 10 finisher on the Montagne de Lure the last time Paris-Nice visited in 2009, instigated the break of the day with an attack out of the bunch with 14km covered. Cyril Lemoine (Sojasun), Thierry Hupond (Argos-Shimano), Paolo Longo Borghini (Cannondale) accelerated across the gap to join the RadioShack veteran, leaving Talansky’s Garmin teammates to take up pace-setting duties in the peloton.
The break’s lead reached six and a half minutes halfway through the stage, but it never looked likely to stay clear all way into the finish. With 14km remaining and the peloton just 90 seconds back, Voigt accelerated clear of his erstwhile companions. The German managed to hold off the Sky-led bunch until 7.5km from the summit.
Sky’s Kanstantsin Siutsou had been doing most of the work on the front up to that point. Soon after Voigt’s break had been nullified, he moved over and David López moved through with his Sky leader Porte right on his wheel. Robert Gesink (Blanco) attempted to slip out of Sky’s grip, with Scarponi joining him, but the relentless López soon tracked them down.
Christophe Le Mével was the next to take López on, edging clear with 5km, but the move that ignited the action came 500 metres later when Scarponi acclerated away from the yellow jersey group and glided past Le Mével. Looking comfortable as he turned a typically big gear, the Italian remained out on his own until Talansky shot away from the chasing group with 3km remaining. With Porte chasing close behind, the pair were soon on Scarponi, and were quickly joined by Quintana and then several more riders as the pace eased. Second-placed Andriy Grivko wasn’t with them, though.
Nicolas Roche (Saxo Bank) and then Talansky for a second time attempted to get clear. On the each occasion the group reformed. Menchov made the next move, and after a brief delay Talansky again led the chase. This time, however, Porte played his card, accelerating past the race leader. The Australian kept on going, barely glancing at Menchov as he zipped by him, the stage victory and the yellow jersey in his sights.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4:50:54
|2
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:26
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:33
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|10
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:46
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|14
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|18
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:02
|19
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:01:06
|20
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:17
|21
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:26
|23
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|24
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|25
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:45
|27
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:48
|29
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|30
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:01:50
|31
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:01:53
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|33
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|34
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:19
|35
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:36
|36
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:05
|38
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:30
|39
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Blanco
|0:03:51
|40
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco
|41
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:06
|42
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:39
|43
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|44
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|45
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:12
|47
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:07:18
|50
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:09
|52
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|0:08:54
|53
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:09:12
|54
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|55
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:03
|56
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|57
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|58
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|60
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:11:13
|62
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:28
|63
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:11:38
|64
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:12:07
|65
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:14:03
|66
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Team Katusha
|68
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:36
|69
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|70
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|71
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:14:46
|72
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|73
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|74
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|75
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|79
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|80
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|81
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|82
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|83
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|84
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|85
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|87
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|88
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|90
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|91
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Blanco
|92
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Blanco
|93
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|96
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|101
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:54
|102
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|103
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:16:13
|104
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:10
|105
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:18:15
|106
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|107
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:08
|108
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|109
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|111
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|112
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|113
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|114
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:20:35
|115
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|116
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:48
|117
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|118
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|119
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:05
|120
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:21:35
|121
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|123
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale
|124
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge
|125
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|126
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|127
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|128
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|129
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|130
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:10
|131
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Blanco
|0:23:21
|132
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|133
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|134
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:53
|135
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|136
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|137
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|138
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|139
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|140
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|141
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|142
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|143
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|144
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|145
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|146
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|147
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Blanco
|148
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|150
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|151
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|152
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|153
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|154
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|155
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|156
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|157
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|158
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|159
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team Blanco
|160
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale
|161
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:28:03
|162
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:28:42
|163
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:45
|164
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|0:31:57
|165
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|DNS
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|3
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|3
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|3
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|3
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|20
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|6
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|8
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|13
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|12
|10
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|11
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|10
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9
|13
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|8
|14
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|16
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|17
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|18
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3
|19
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2
|20
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|7
|pts
|2
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|3
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|3
|4
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|5
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|pts
|2
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|5
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|4
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|5
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|3
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|3
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|3
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|6
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|6
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|4:51:27
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|6
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:12
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco
|0:03:18
|8
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:39
|9
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:30
|10
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:10:40
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:11:05
|12
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:13
|13
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|15
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:35
|17
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|19
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:20:02
|20
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:21:02
|21
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|24
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:25:20
|25
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|26
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|27
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|28
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|29
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|31
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:28:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha
|14:34:30
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:41
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:16
|4
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:44
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:08
|6
|Sky Procycling
|0:04:57
|7
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:26
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:27
|9
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:23
|10
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:11:43
|11
|Sojasun
|0:13:31
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|0:14:04
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:16
|14
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:40
|15
|Lotto Belisol
|0:24:08
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:24:59
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:28:07
|18
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:28:49
|19
|IAM Cycling
|0:29:37
|20
|FDJ
|0:33:34
|21
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:41:42
|22
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:42:54
|23
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:43:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|24:26:08
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:32
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|4
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:49
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:52
|6
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|7
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:54
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|11
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:06
|12
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:08
|13
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:09
|15
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|16
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:34
|17
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:35
|18
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:41
|20
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:49
|21
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:12
|22
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:02:51
|23
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:53
|24
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:03:01
|25
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:03:18
|26
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:26
|27
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:38
|28
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:40
|29
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:41
|30
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:09
|31
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:33
|32
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:44
|33
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco
|0:04:59
|34
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Blanco
|0:05:03
|35
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:07:09
|36
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:08:18
|37
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:33
|38
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:57
|39
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:26
|40
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:50
|41
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:10:46
|42
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:27
|43
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:45
|45
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:46
|46
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:41
|47
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:47
|48
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:02
|49
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:15:08
|50
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:15:17
|51
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:21
|52
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:16:08
|53
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:16:21
|54
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:16:56
|55
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:17:11
|56
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:17:23
|57
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:14
|58
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:23
|59
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:52
|60
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:20:22
|61
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:27
|62
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:20:28
|63
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:21:21
|64
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:34
|65
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:21:49
|66
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:22:16
|67
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:22:23
|68
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|0:22:27
|69
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:30
|70
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:36
|71
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:23:53
|72
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:23
|73
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:44
|74
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:25:13
|75
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:31
|76
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:25:50
|77
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:13
|78
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:19
|79
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|80
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:26
|81
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:33
|82
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:00
|83
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:27:01
|84
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:28:15
|85
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:28:21
|86
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:28:31
|87
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:28:39
|88
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:29:40
|89
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:30:30
|90
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:30:34
|91
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|92
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:30:36
|93
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:30:39
|94
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:40
|95
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:30:54
|96
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:55
|97
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:31:25
|98
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:31:35
|99
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:02
|100
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:23
|101
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:32:36
|102
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:32:56
|103
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge
|0:33:15
|104
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:33:17
|105
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:33:19
|106
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|0:33:21
|107
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Blanco
|0:33:27
|108
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:33:28
|109
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:33:36
|110
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:33:42
|111
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:33:56
|112
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:00
|113
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:34:02
|114
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:35:51
|115
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:36:28
|116
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:36:41
|117
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:36:45
|118
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:30
|119
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Blanco
|0:37:31
|120
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:32
|121
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:37:42
|122
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:38:20
|123
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:24
|124
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:30
|125
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:39:58
|126
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:59
|127
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|128
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:12
|129
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:41:20
|130
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:41:30
|131
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Blanco
|0:41:36
|132
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:15
|133
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:42:38
|134
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:43:09
|135
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale
|0:43:24
|136
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:43:42
|137
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Blanco
|0:43:54
|138
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:44:14
|139
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:27
|140
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:28
|141
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|142
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:44:35
|143
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:45:05
|144
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:45:06
|145
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:45:07
|146
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:45:56
|147
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:46:23
|148
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|149
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:47:30
|150
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:48:31
|151
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:42
|152
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|0:48:44
|153
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:48:52
|154
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:49:25
|155
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:50:27
|156
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:51:32
|157
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:51:37
|158
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:52:54
|159
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:53:01
|160
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:53:44
|161
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:54:46
|162
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|0:57:41
|163
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team Blanco
|0:58:35
|164
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:59:39
|165
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|1:05:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|61
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|55
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|50
|4
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|45
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|43
|6
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|43
|7
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|43
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|41
|9
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|33
|10
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|33
|11
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|31
|12
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|31
|13
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|14
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|16
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|17
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco
|26
|19
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|26
|20
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|21
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|25
|22
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|23
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|24
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|25
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|23
|26
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|23
|27
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|28
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|22
|29
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|30
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|31
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|32
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|20
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|34
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|18
|35
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|17
|36
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|37
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|16
|38
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Blanco
|15
|39
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|13
|40
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|41
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|12
|42
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|12
|43
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|12
|44
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|45
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|46
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Team Katusha
|11
|47
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|48
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|49
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|50
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|51
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|52
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|53
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|54
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|6
|55
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|56
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|57
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|58
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|5
|59
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|5
|60
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|61
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|62
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|63
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|64
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|3
|65
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|66
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|67
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|68
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|69
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|70
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Blanco
|2
|71
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|72
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|73
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|74
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|31
|pts
|2
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|24
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|17
|4
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|5
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|14
|6
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|7
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|9
|8
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|10
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|12
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|6
|13
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|6
|14
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|5
|15
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|16
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|17
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|18
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|19
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|20
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|21
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|22
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|3
|23
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|24
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|25
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|26
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|27
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|1
|28
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|29
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|30
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|31
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|32
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|24:26:40
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:22
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:21
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:06
|6
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:37
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco
|0:04:27
|8
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:55
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:15
|10
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:15:49
|11
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:02
|12
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:21:44
|13
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:21:58
|14
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:51
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:24:41
|16
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:29:58
|17
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:30:07
|18
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:30:53
|19
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:32:45
|20
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:52
|21
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:39:27
|22
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:40:48
|23
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:40:58
|24
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:43:56
|25
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:44:33
|26
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:44:35
|27
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:45:24
|28
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:45:51
|29
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|0:48:12
|30
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:52:29
|31
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:59:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha
|73:21:55
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:08
|4
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:45
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:28
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:14
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:37
|8
|Sky Procycling
|0:15:19
|9
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:21:11
|10
|Lampre-Merida
|0:24:35
|11
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:28:32
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:31:13
|13
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:49
|14
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:34:11
|15
|IAM Cycling
|0:35:04
|16
|Sojasun
|0:35:32
|17
|Lotto Belisol
|0:37:52
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:47
|19
|Movistar Team
|0:45:58
|20
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:47:49
|21
|FDJ
|0:57:39
|22
|Garmin-Sharp
|1:08:47
|23
|Team Argos-Shimano
|1:12:56
