Team Sky’s Richie Porte produced a hugely impressive performance to win the fifth stage of Paris-Nice on the Montagne de Lure, where he also claimed the leader’s yellow jersey. The Australian finished alone on the misty summit after breaking clear of the lead group with two kilometres of the climb remaining. Porte shot past Denis Menchov (Katusha), who had made an attack moments earlier, and increased his advantage over his rivals all the way to the line.

Menchov took second place, but the more important action had been taking place behind the Russian. After being very aggressive in his defence of the yellow jersey up to that point, Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) suddenly seemed to lack the legs to chase after danger man Porte and looked instead to rivals such as Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Lampre duo Diego Ulissi and Michele Scarponi. When they looked back at the American, expecting the Garmin man in the yellow jersey to set the pace, the only rider who benefited was Porte.

Talansky eventually led this group in 33 seconds down on the Australian, who now leads the American by 32 seconds. With a time trial still to come on the Col d’Eze, Porte, who was very well supported by his Sky teammates today, looks well to retain the "race to the sun" title for the British team following Bradley Wiggins’ success last year.

Jens Voigt, a top 10 finisher on the Montagne de Lure the last time Paris-Nice visited in 2009, instigated the break of the day with an attack out of the bunch with 14km covered. Cyril Lemoine (Sojasun), Thierry Hupond (Argos-Shimano), Paolo Longo Borghini (Cannondale) accelerated across the gap to join the RadioShack veteran, leaving Talansky’s Garmin teammates to take up pace-setting duties in the peloton.

The break’s lead reached six and a half minutes halfway through the stage, but it never looked likely to stay clear all way into the finish. With 14km remaining and the peloton just 90 seconds back, Voigt accelerated clear of his erstwhile companions. The German managed to hold off the Sky-led bunch until 7.5km from the summit.

Sky’s Kanstantsin Siutsou had been doing most of the work on the front up to that point. Soon after Voigt’s break had been nullified, he moved over and David López moved through with his Sky leader Porte right on his wheel. Robert Gesink (Blanco) attempted to slip out of Sky’s grip, with Scarponi joining him, but the relentless López soon tracked them down.

Christophe Le Mével was the next to take López on, edging clear with 5km, but the move that ignited the action came 500 metres later when Scarponi acclerated away from the yellow jersey group and glided past Le Mével. Looking comfortable as he turned a typically big gear, the Italian remained out on his own until Talansky shot away from the chasing group with 3km remaining. With Porte chasing close behind, the pair were soon on Scarponi, and were quickly joined by Quintana and then several more riders as the pace eased. Second-placed Andriy Grivko wasn’t with them, though.

Nicolas Roche (Saxo Bank) and then Talansky for a second time attempted to get clear. On the each occasion the group reformed. Menchov made the next move, and after a brief delay Talansky again led the chase. This time, however, Porte played his card, accelerating past the race leader. The Australian kept on going, barely glancing at Menchov as he zipped by him, the stage victory and the yellow jersey in his sights.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 4:50:54 2 Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:26 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:33 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 9 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 10 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:46 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 13 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 14 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:49 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 18 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:02 19 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:01:06 20 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:17 21 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:26 23 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:28 24 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 25 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:01:45 27 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 28 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:48 29 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 30 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:01:50 31 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:01:53 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 33 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 34 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:19 35 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:36 36 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:05 38 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:30 39 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Blanco 0:03:51 40 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco 41 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:06 42 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:39 43 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 44 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 45 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 46 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:12 47 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 48 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 49 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:07:18 50 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 51 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:09 52 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 0:08:54 53 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:12 54 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 55 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:03 56 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 57 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 58 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 59 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 60 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 61 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:11:13 62 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:28 63 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:11:38 64 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:12:07 65 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:14:03 66 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 67 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Team Katusha 68 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:36 69 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 70 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 71 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:14:46 72 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 73 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 74 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 75 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 79 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 80 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 81 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 82 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 83 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 84 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 85 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 86 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 87 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 88 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 90 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 91 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Blanco 92 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Blanco 93 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 94 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 95 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 96 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 100 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 101 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:54 102 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 103 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:16:13 104 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:10 105 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:18:15 106 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 107 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:08 108 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 109 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 110 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 111 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 112 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 113 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 114 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:20:35 115 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 116 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:20:48 117 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 118 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 119 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:21:05 120 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:21:35 121 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 122 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 123 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale 124 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge 125 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 126 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 127 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 128 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 129 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 130 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:10 131 David Tanner (Aus) Team Blanco 0:23:21 132 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 133 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 134 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:25:53 135 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 136 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 137 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 138 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 139 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 140 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 141 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 142 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 143 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 144 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 145 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 146 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 147 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Blanco 148 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 149 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 150 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 151 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 152 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 153 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 154 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 155 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 156 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 157 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 158 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 159 Rick Flens (Ned) Team Blanco 160 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale 161 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:28:03 162 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:28:42 163 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:28:45 164 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 0:31:57 165 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin Sharp DNF Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team DNF Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling DNS Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Sprint 1 - Saint-Saturnin-lès-Apt # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 3 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 2 3 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Sprint 2 - Forcalquier # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 3 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 2 3 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Points - La Montagne de Lure # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 25 pts 2 Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha 22 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 20 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 7 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 8 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 13 9 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 12 10 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 11 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 10 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 9 13 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 8 14 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 16 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 17 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 4 18 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3 19 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 2 20 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1

Mountain 1 - Col de Murs # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 7 pts 2 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 5 3 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 3 4 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 2 5 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - Côte d'Oppedette # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 7 pts 2 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 5 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 3 4 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 2 5 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Saint-Martin-les-Eaux # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 4 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 2 3 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 1

Mountain 4 - Col de la Mort d'Imbert # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 4 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 2 3 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 1

Mountain 5 - Côte de Mourres # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 4 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 2 3 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 1

Mountain 6 - La Montagne de Lure # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 pts 2 Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 6 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 7 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 4:51:27 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:55 6 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:01:12 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco 0:03:18 8 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:06:39 9 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:30 10 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:10:40 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:11:05 12 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:13 13 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 15 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:18:35 17 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 19 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:20:02 20 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:21:02 21 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 23 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 24 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:25:20 25 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 26 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 27 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 28 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 29 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 31 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:28:09

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha 14:34:30 2 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:41 3 Astana Pro Team 0:02:16 4 RadioShack Leopard 0:02:44 5 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:08 6 Sky Procycling 0:04:57 7 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:26 8 BMC Racing Team 0:06:27 9 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:23 10 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:11:43 11 Sojasun 0:13:31 12 Lampre-Merida 0:14:04 13 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:16 14 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:20:40 15 Lotto Belisol 0:24:08 16 Team Europcar 0:24:59 17 Movistar Team 0:28:07 18 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:28:49 19 IAM Cycling 0:29:37 20 FDJ 0:33:34 21 Orica-GreenEdge 0:41:42 22 Garmin-Sharp 0:42:54 23 Team Argos-Shimano 0:43:20

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 24:26:08 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:32 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:42 4 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:49 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:52 6 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:53 7 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:54 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:56 11 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:06 12 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:08 13 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:09 15 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:18 16 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:34 17 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:35 18 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:41 20 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:01:49 21 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:12 22 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:02:51 23 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:53 24 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:03:01 25 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:03:18 26 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:26 27 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:38 28 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:40 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:41 30 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:04:09 31 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:33 32 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:44 33 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco 0:04:59 34 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Blanco 0:05:03 35 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:07:09 36 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:08:18 37 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:08:33 38 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:57 39 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:09:26 40 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:50 41 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:10:46 42 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:12:27 43 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 44 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:45 45 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:46 46 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:41 47 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:47 48 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:02 49 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:15:08 50 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Team Katusha 0:15:17 51 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:21 52 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:16:08 53 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:16:21 54 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:16:56 55 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:17:11 56 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:17:23 57 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:18:14 58 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:23 59 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:52 60 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:20:22 61 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:27 62 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:20:28 63 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:21:21 64 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:34 65 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:21:49 66 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:22:16 67 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:22:23 68 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 0:22:27 69 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:30 70 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:36 71 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:23:53 72 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:23 73 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:24:44 74 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:25:13 75 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:25:31 76 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:25:50 77 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:26:13 78 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:19 79 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 80 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:26 81 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:26:33 82 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:27:00 83 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:27:01 84 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:28:15 85 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:28:21 86 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 0:28:31 87 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:28:39 88 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:29:40 89 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:30:30 90 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:30:34 91 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 92 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:30:36 93 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:30:39 94 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:30:40 95 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:30:54 96 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:55 97 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:31:25 98 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 0:31:35 99 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:32:02 100 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:23 101 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:32:36 102 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:32:56 103 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge 0:33:15 104 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:33:17 105 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:33:19 106 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 0:33:21 107 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Blanco 0:33:27 108 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 0:33:28 109 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:33:36 110 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:33:42 111 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:33:56 112 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:00 113 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:34:02 114 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:35:51 115 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:36:28 116 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:36:41 117 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:36:45 118 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:30 119 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Blanco 0:37:31 120 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:37:32 121 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:37:42 122 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:38:20 123 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:39:24 124 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:39:30 125 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:39:58 126 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:59 127 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 128 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:40:12 129 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:41:20 130 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:41:30 131 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Blanco 0:41:36 132 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:42:15 133 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:42:38 134 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:43:09 135 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale 0:43:24 136 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:43:42 137 David Tanner (Aus) Team Blanco 0:43:54 138 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:44:14 139 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:44:27 140 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:44:28 141 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 142 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:44:35 143 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:45:05 144 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale 0:45:06 145 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:45:07 146 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:45:56 147 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:46:23 148 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 149 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:47:30 150 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:48:31 151 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:42 152 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 0:48:44 153 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:48:52 154 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:49:25 155 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:50:27 156 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:51:32 157 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:51:37 158 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:52:54 159 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:53:01 160 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:53:44 161 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:54:46 162 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 0:57:41 163 Rick Flens (Ned) Team Blanco 0:58:35 164 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:59:39 165 Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin Sharp 1:05:45

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 61 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 55 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 50 4 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 43 6 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 43 7 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 43 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 41 9 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 33 10 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 33 11 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 31 12 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 31 13 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 14 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 16 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 17 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 27 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco 26 19 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 26 20 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 26 21 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 25 22 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 25 23 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 25 24 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 25 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 23 26 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 23 27 Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha 22 28 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 22 29 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 30 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 20 31 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 32 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 20 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 34 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 18 35 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 17 36 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 37 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 16 38 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Blanco 15 39 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 13 40 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 13 41 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 12 42 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 12 43 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 12 44 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 45 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 46 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Team Katusha 11 47 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 10 48 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 10 49 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 50 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 51 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 9 52 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 53 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 54 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 6 55 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 56 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 6 57 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 58 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 5 59 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 5 60 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 61 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 4 62 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 4 63 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 3 64 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 3 65 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 66 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 67 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 68 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 69 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 70 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Blanco 2 71 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 72 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 73 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 74 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 31 pts 2 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 24 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 17 4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 17 5 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 14 6 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 11 7 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 9 8 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 10 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 12 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 6 13 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 6 14 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 5 15 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 16 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 17 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 4 18 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 4 19 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 20 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 3 21 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 22 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 23 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 24 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 2 25 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 2 26 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 27 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 1 28 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 29 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 30 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 31 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 32 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 24:26:40 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:22 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:21 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:06 6 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:03:37 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco 0:04:27 8 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:11:55 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:15 10 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:15:49 11 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:02 12 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:21:44 13 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:21:58 14 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:51 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:24:41 16 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:29:58 17 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:30:07 18 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:30:53 19 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:32:45 20 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:38:52 21 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:39:27 22 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:40:48 23 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:40:58 24 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:43:56 25 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:44:33 26 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:44:35 27 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:45:24 28 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:45:51 29 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 0:48:12 30 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:52:29 31 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:59:07