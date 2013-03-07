Albasini wins stage of seven cols in Paris-Nice
Talansky isolated but holds on
Stage 4: Brioude - Saint-Vallier
Orica-GreenEdge’s Michael Albasini won the fourth stage of Paris-Nice into Saint-Vallier, breezing past Astana’s Maxim Iglinskiy in the final straight for a very comfortable victory. The pair were at the head of a much reduced peloton that had been shredded over the final two of the day’s seven climbs. Garmin-Sharp’s race leader Andrew Talansky was tucked safely into that group and retains the yellow jersey going into Friday’s key stage to the Montagne de Lure.
Prior to the final two ascents, the action had been dominated by a group of seven riders who came together after the second of the day’s climbs, the Col de Condet. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma) and Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) led the way going up it. Coming off it, a quartet comprising Hubert Dupont (Ag2r), Romain Sicard (Euskaltel), Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank) and Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) joined them.
Tschopp’s clear intent was to pick up as many King of the Mountains points as possible, no doubt with a view to reminding ASO of the Swiss team’s potential while it ponders the possible destination of Tour de France wildcard spots. The breakaway group’s lead stayed at around the four-minute mark as Talansky’s Garmin teammates set a steady pace on the front of the peloton.
Approaching the penultimate climb, the second-cat Col de Talencieux, BMC started to assist Garmin with the pace-setting in the bunch, which rapidly reduced the break’s advantage. Heading up this ascent, the breakaway riders started to size each other up. It was little surprise when Voeckler darted away, although Dupont got back up to him, with the peloton now just 35 seconds down.
Tschopp and Meersman also managed to rejoin the two leaders on the tricky descent, but this group of four was caught with 14km and the final ascent of the second-cat Cote de la Sizeranne remaining. By that point, the peloton numbered around 40 riders. Among those who missed the cut were Ivan Basso, who failed to stay with the pace on the Talencieux, and Movistar’s GC hopeful Nairo Quintana, who got caught out in the tricky wind that added a further complication between the final two climbs.
RadioShack’s Maxime Monfort was the first to attack on the Sizeranne, but he was soon swallowed up when Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma) launched an aggressive counter. Almost immediately, the Frenchman had Michele Scarponi (Lampre), Richie Porte (Sky), Andreas Klöden and race leader Talansky on his wheel. As that attack stalled, another went, and so it went on all the way into the finishing straight.
Among those who tried to get clear were Nicolas Roche (Saxo Bank), Cofidis duo Jérôme Coppel and Rein Taaramäe, and Chavanel again. Blanco’s Robert Gesink made the final attempt to prevent a sprint finish, but the Dutchman was caught 500 metres from the line by speeding Iglinskiy. The Astana man went hard for the line, managing to get clear of everyone bar the very nippy Albasini, who barrelled by on the Kazakh’s right for an easy-looking win at the end of a far from straightforward stage.
"I don't know if I had the better legs but I was cleverer," said Albasini. "I was in the right place at the right time. I suffered a lot over the last two bumps. On the first I had problems changing gear and told myself it was over. I stayed in the 53 but at the finish it was flatter so I managed to stay at the front. In the finale I didn't have a lot of time to think. I went and I took my chance."
He played down his prospects for the overall title, saying he is not ready for the longer climbs yet. He admitted he came to Paris-Nice looking for a stage win and is happy to have achieved that goal.
Race leader Talansky said he felt he been very smart in his choice of tactics towards the end of the stage when he found himself without any teammates. "Today we knew it would be the trickiest stage of the race and I would be alone towards the end," he said. "We knew what kind of team we brought here. Last night we talked about it and we knew I was going to be on my own in the last 30km. We wanted to keep the jersey but I wasn't stressed. If I lost it I could always take it back tomorrow. The only way to keep it today was by using smart tactics."
He praised his older and more experienced teammates for keeping him calm. "I think just having guys in the team who have been doing this for so many years like David Millar, Andreas Klier or Johan Vansummeren is good. They told me to stay calm. Andreas told me last night: ‘Don't get upset in the finale, you'll be all alone, but stay calm. If you don't, you'll waste a lot of energy.’"
Talansky said that he will feel more at home on the longer climb of the Montagne de Lure, where tomorrow’s stage finishes. "We've gone up a lot of climbs but for me 10- or 15-minute climbs are hardest. Once they go over 20 minutes it's better for me and it's going to be around 35 minutes. Contador climbed it in 34 minutes in 2009 so it's going to be 35 minutes at least for us at 1,600 metres, which is pretty high. I am looking forward to it. Today was stressful but when you get to a climb like that all you have to do is to go as hard as you can and whatever happens happens. It’s that simple."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|4:55:41
|2
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Team Katusha
|11
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|12
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco
|14
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|19
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|20
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|21
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|25
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|29
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|31
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Blanco
|32
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|33
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|34
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|38
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:00:55
|39
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:58
|40
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|42
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:00
|43
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|44
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|45
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|46
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|47
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|48
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|49
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|51
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|52
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|56
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|57
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|58
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|59
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|61
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|62
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|65
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|66
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:57
|67
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:29
|69
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|71
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|72
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale
|73
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|74
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|76
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|77
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:49
|78
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:26
|79
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|82
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Blanco
|83
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|84
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|85
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|86
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|87
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|88
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|90
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|92
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|93
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Blanco
|94
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge
|95
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|96
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|97
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|98
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|99
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|100
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|101
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|102
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|103
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|104
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|105
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|107
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|108
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|109
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|110
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|111
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|112
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|113
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|114
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|115
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|116
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|117
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:36
|118
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|119
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|120
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|121
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|122
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|123
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|124
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|125
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|126
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|128
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|129
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|130
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|131
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|132
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|133
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|135
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale
|137
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|138
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|139
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|140
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|141
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|142
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|143
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Blanco
|144
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|145
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|146
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|147
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|148
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Blanco
|149
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|150
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|151
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team Blanco
|152
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|153
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|154
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|155
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|156
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|157
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|158
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|159
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|160
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|161
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|162
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|163
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|164
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|165
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|166
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|167
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|168
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|169
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|170
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:09
|DNF
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team Blanco
|DNF
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|pts
|2
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|pts
|2
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|3
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|pts
|2
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|3
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20
|4
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|15
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|8
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|9
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|10
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Team Katusha
|11
|11
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|10
|12
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco
|8
|14
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|16
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|5
|17
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|20
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|pts
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|4
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|5
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|3
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|3
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|pts
|2
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|3
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|3
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|4
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|5
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:55:41
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco
|7
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:58
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:00
|10
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|11
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|13
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:06:29
|15
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:26
|16
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:36
|21
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|23
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|24
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|26
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|27
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|28
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|29
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|30
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|32
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|14:47:03
|2
|Katusha
|3
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|5
|RadioShack Leopard
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:58
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:00
|10
|IAM Cycling
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:04:55
|12
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:29
|13
|Lampre-Merida
|0:08:26
|14
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Lotto Belisol
|0:10:26
|16
|Sky Procycling
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:27
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:52
|19
|Movistar Team
|0:16:55
|20
|Sojasun
|0:18:52
|21
|FDJ
|0:21:02
|22
|Garmin-Sharp
|23
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:21:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|19:35:17
|2
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:05
|6
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|8
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:13
|9
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:15
|11
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|13
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|14
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:17
|16
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|17
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|18
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:18
|19
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|21
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:00:19
|22
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:26
|23
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:00:58
|24
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:01
|25
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco
|0:01:05
|26
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Blanco
|0:01:09
|27
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:11
|28
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Team Katusha
|29
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:16
|30
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:18
|31
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|32
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:38
|33
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:45
|34
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:07
|35
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:09
|36
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|37
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:11
|38
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:02:12
|40
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:17
|41
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:21
|42
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:05
|43
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:06
|44
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:03:12
|45
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:19
|46
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:24
|47
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:26
|48
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:35
|49
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:36
|50
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:44
|51
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:04
|52
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:05:05
|53
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:06
|54
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:05:10
|55
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:12
|56
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:05:13
|57
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:33
|58
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:02
|59
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:04
|60
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:05
|61
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:06
|62
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:09
|63
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:11
|64
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:57
|65
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:04
|66
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:09:13
|67
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:34
|68
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:09:41
|69
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:09:46
|70
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:09:47
|71
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|72
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:49
|73
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:55
|75
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|76
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:06
|77
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:24
|78
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:28
|79
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:30
|80
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|81
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:34
|82
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:36
|83
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:37
|84
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:39
|86
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:11:41
|87
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:43
|88
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:44
|89
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|90
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:11:50
|91
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:11:58
|92
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:12:12
|93
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:24
|94
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|0:12:30
|95
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:13:26
|96
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|0:13:30
|97
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:13:32
|98
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:13:50
|99
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:00
|100
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:03
|101
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:16
|102
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:15:24
|103
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:34
|104
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|0:15:37
|105
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:39
|106
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Blanco
|0:15:40
|107
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:41
|108
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|109
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:15:44
|110
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|111
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:15:45
|112
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:47
|113
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:15:50
|114
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|115
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:16:05
|116
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:38
|117
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:43
|118
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:16:46
|119
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale
|0:17:28
|120
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:34
|121
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:17:46
|122
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:18:17
|123
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:18
|124
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:18:23
|125
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:18:30
|126
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|127
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:18:32
|128
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:18:37
|129
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Blanco
|0:18:38
|130
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:18:39
|131
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:18:47
|132
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:19:03
|133
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:00
|134
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:20:29
|135
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Blanco
|0:20:30
|136
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:21:23
|137
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:21:31
|138
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:35
|139
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Blanco
|0:22:42
|140
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:46
|141
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|0:22:48
|142
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:22:49
|143
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:50
|144
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:53
|145
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:22:56
|146
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:27
|147
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:23:28
|148
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:29
|149
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|150
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:24:06
|151
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:24:16
|152
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:24:27
|153
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:24:31
|154
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:35
|155
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:41
|156
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|157
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|158
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:24:45
|159
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:24:48
|160
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:09
|161
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:10
|162
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:25:15
|163
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:25:36
|164
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|0:25:41
|165
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|166
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:09
|167
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team Blanco
|0:32:39
|168
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:32:53
|169
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:33:08
|170
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:33:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|55
|pts
|2
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|43
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|41
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|41
|5
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|36
|6
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|33
|7
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|31
|8
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|31
|9
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|30
|10
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|11
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|12
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|14
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco
|26
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|26
|17
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|18
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|19
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|20
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|25
|21
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|25
|22
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|23
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|23
|24
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|22
|25
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|26
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20
|27
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|18
|28
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|18
|29
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|18
|30
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|16
|31
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|32
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Blanco
|15
|33
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|13
|34
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|35
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|13
|36
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|37
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|38
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|12
|39
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|12
|40
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Team Katusha
|11
|41
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|42
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|43
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|44
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|45
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|46
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|47
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|48
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|49
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|50
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|51
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|52
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|53
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|5
|54
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|5
|55
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|56
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|57
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|58
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|59
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|60
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|61
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|62
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|3
|63
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|64
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Blanco
|2
|65
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|66
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|67
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|68
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|69
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|29
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|11
|4
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|9
|5
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|7
|9
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|5
|10
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|11
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|12
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|13
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|14
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|3
|15
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|16
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|17
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|18
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|1
|19
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|20
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|21
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|22
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|23
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|19:35:17
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:18
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco
|0:01:05
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:07
|6
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:17
|7
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:21
|8
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:05
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:06
|10
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:19
|11
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:05:05
|12
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:12
|13
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:02
|14
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:34
|15
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:09:47
|16
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:28
|17
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:39
|18
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:03
|19
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:15:24
|20
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:34
|21
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:15:41
|22
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:50
|23
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:18:32
|24
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:00
|25
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|0:22:48
|26
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:29
|27
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:24:16
|28
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:24:27
|29
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:35
|30
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:24:41
|31
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:24:45
|32
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:33:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|58:46:17
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:12
|3
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|4
|Katusha
|0:01:08
|5
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:09
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:28
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:18
|8
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:30
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:06:35
|10
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:15
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:07:22
|12
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:36
|13
|Sky Procycling
|0:11:30
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|0:11:39
|15
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:17
|16
|Lotto Belisol
|0:14:52
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:18:59
|18
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:17
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:39
|20
|Sojasun
|0:23:09
|21
|FDJ
|0:25:13
|22
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:27:01
|23
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:30:44
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy