Orica-GreenEdge’s Michael Albasini won the fourth stage of Paris-Nice into Saint-Vallier, breezing past Astana’s Maxim Iglinskiy in the final straight for a very comfortable victory. The pair were at the head of a much reduced peloton that had been shredded over the final two of the day’s seven climbs. Garmin-Sharp’s race leader Andrew Talansky was tucked safely into that group and retains the yellow jersey going into Friday’s key stage to the Montagne de Lure.

Prior to the final two ascents, the action had been dominated by a group of seven riders who came together after the second of the day’s climbs, the Col de Condet. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma) and Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) led the way going up it. Coming off it, a quartet comprising Hubert Dupont (Ag2r), Romain Sicard (Euskaltel), Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank) and Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) joined them.

Tschopp’s clear intent was to pick up as many King of the Mountains points as possible, no doubt with a view to reminding ASO of the Swiss team’s potential while it ponders the possible destination of Tour de France wildcard spots. The breakaway group’s lead stayed at around the four-minute mark as Talansky’s Garmin teammates set a steady pace on the front of the peloton.

Approaching the penultimate climb, the second-cat Col de Talencieux, BMC started to assist Garmin with the pace-setting in the bunch, which rapidly reduced the break’s advantage. Heading up this ascent, the breakaway riders started to size each other up. It was little surprise when Voeckler darted away, although Dupont got back up to him, with the peloton now just 35 seconds down.

Tschopp and Meersman also managed to rejoin the two leaders on the tricky descent, but this group of four was caught with 14km and the final ascent of the second-cat Cote de la Sizeranne remaining. By that point, the peloton numbered around 40 riders. Among those who missed the cut were Ivan Basso, who failed to stay with the pace on the Talencieux, and Movistar’s GC hopeful Nairo Quintana, who got caught out in the tricky wind that added a further complication between the final two climbs.

RadioShack’s Maxime Monfort was the first to attack on the Sizeranne, but he was soon swallowed up when Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma) launched an aggressive counter. Almost immediately, the Frenchman had Michele Scarponi (Lampre), Richie Porte (Sky), Andreas Klöden and race leader Talansky on his wheel. As that attack stalled, another went, and so it went on all the way into the finishing straight.

Among those who tried to get clear were Nicolas Roche (Saxo Bank), Cofidis duo Jérôme Coppel and Rein Taaramäe, and Chavanel again. Blanco’s Robert Gesink made the final attempt to prevent a sprint finish, but the Dutchman was caught 500 metres from the line by speeding Iglinskiy. The Astana man went hard for the line, managing to get clear of everyone bar the very nippy Albasini, who barrelled by on the Kazakh’s right for an easy-looking win at the end of a far from straightforward stage.

"I don't know if I had the better legs but I was cleverer," said Albasini. "I was in the right place at the right time. I suffered a lot over the last two bumps. On the first I had problems changing gear and told myself it was over. I stayed in the 53 but at the finish it was flatter so I managed to stay at the front. In the finale I didn't have a lot of time to think. I went and I took my chance."

He played down his prospects for the overall title, saying he is not ready for the longer climbs yet. He admitted he came to Paris-Nice looking for a stage win and is happy to have achieved that goal.

Race leader Talansky said he felt he been very smart in his choice of tactics towards the end of the stage when he found himself without any teammates. "Today we knew it would be the trickiest stage of the race and I would be alone towards the end," he said. "We knew what kind of team we brought here. Last night we talked about it and we knew I was going to be on my own in the last 30km. We wanted to keep the jersey but I wasn't stressed. If I lost it I could always take it back tomorrow. The only way to keep it today was by using smart tactics."

He praised his older and more experienced teammates for keeping him calm. "I think just having guys in the team who have been doing this for so many years like David Millar, Andreas Klier or Johan Vansummeren is good. They told me to stay calm. Andreas told me last night: ‘Don't get upset in the finale, you'll be all alone, but stay calm. If you don't, you'll waste a lot of energy.’"

Talansky said that he will feel more at home on the longer climb of the Montagne de Lure, where tomorrow’s stage finishes. "We've gone up a lot of climbs but for me 10- or 15-minute climbs are hardest. Once they go over 20 minutes it's better for me and it's going to be around 35 minutes. Contador climbed it in 34 minutes in 2009 so it's going to be 35 minutes at least for us at 1,600 metres, which is pretty high. I am looking forward to it. Today was stressful but when you get to a climb like that all you have to do is to go as hard as you can and whatever happens happens. It’s that simple."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 4:55:41 2 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 9 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 10 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Team Katusha 11 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 12 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco 14 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 19 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 20 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 21 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 23 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 25 Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 28 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 29 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 31 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Blanco 32 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 33 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 34 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 38 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:00:55 39 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:58 40 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 41 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 42 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:00 43 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 44 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 45 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 46 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 47 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 48 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 49 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 50 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 51 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 52 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 56 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 57 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 58 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 59 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 60 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 61 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 62 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 63 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 64 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 65 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 66 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:57 67 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:29 69 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 70 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 71 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 72 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale 73 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 74 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 76 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 77 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:49 78 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:26 79 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 80 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 81 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 82 David Tanner (Aus) Team Blanco 83 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 84 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 85 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 86 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 87 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 88 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 90 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 91 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 92 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 93 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Blanco 94 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge 95 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 96 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 97 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 98 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 99 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 100 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 101 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 102 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 103 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 104 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 105 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 106 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 107 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 108 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 109 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 110 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 111 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 112 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 113 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 114 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 115 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 116 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 117 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:36 118 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 119 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 120 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 121 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 122 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 123 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 124 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 125 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 126 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 127 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 128 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 129 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 130 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 131 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 132 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 133 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 134 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 135 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 136 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale 137 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 138 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 139 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 140 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 141 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 142 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 143 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Blanco 144 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 145 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 146 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 147 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 148 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Blanco 149 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 150 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 151 Rick Flens (Ned) Team Blanco 152 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 153 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 154 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 156 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 157 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 158 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 159 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 160 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 161 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 162 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 163 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 164 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 165 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 166 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 167 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 168 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 169 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 170 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:09 DNF Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ DNF Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Stef Clement (Ned) Team Blanco DNF Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 - La Chaise-Dieu # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 pts 2 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Saint-Romain-d'Ay # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 pts 2 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 3 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 25 pts 2 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 3 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 20 4 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 15 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 8 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 13 9 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 12 10 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Team Katusha 11 11 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 10 12 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco 8 14 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 7 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 16 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 5 17 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 19 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 20 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Lachaud # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 5 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 4 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 2 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Condat # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 pts 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 4 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 5 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de la Chomasse # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Laprat # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 3 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 5 - Col du Rouvey # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 3 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountain 6 - Côte de Talencieux # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 7 pts 2 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 3 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 5 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 7 - Côte de la Sizeranne # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 3 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 3 4 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:55:41 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco 7 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:58 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 9 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:00 10 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 11 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 13 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:29 15 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:26 16 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 17 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:12:36 21 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 23 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 24 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 26 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 27 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 28 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 29 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 30 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 31 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 32 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:09

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 14:47:03 2 Katusha 3 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 Ag2R La Mondiale 5 RadioShack Leopard 6 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:58 8 BMC Racing Team 9 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:00 10 IAM Cycling 11 Team Europcar 0:04:55 12 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:29 13 Lampre-Merida 0:08:26 14 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 15 Lotto Belisol 0:10:26 16 Sky Procycling 17 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:27 18 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:52 19 Movistar Team 0:16:55 20 Sojasun 0:18:52 21 FDJ 0:21:02 22 Garmin-Sharp 23 Team Argos-Shimano 0:21:05

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 19:35:17 2 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:03 3 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:04 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:05 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:07 8 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:13 9 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:15 11 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 13 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 14 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:17 16 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 17 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 18 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:00:18 19 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 21 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:00:19 22 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:26 23 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:00:58 24 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:01 25 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco 0:01:05 26 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Blanco 0:01:09 27 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:11 28 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Team Katusha 29 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:16 30 Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:18 31 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:19 32 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:38 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:45 34 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:07 35 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:09 36 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 37 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:11 38 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 39 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:02:12 40 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:17 41 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:02:21 42 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:05 43 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:06 44 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:03:12 45 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:19 46 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:24 47 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:26 48 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:35 49 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:36 50 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:44 51 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:04 52 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:05:05 53 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:05:06 54 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:05:10 55 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:05:12 56 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:05:13 57 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:33 58 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:02 59 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:04 60 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:05 61 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:06 62 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:09 63 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:11 64 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:57 65 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:04 66 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:09:13 67 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:34 68 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:09:41 69 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:46 70 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:09:47 71 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 72 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:49 73 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 74 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:55 75 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 76 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:06 77 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:24 78 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:28 79 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:30 80 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 81 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:34 82 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:36 83 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:37 84 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 85 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:39 86 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:11:41 87 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:11:43 88 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:44 89 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 90 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 0:11:50 91 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:11:58 92 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:12:12 93 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:24 94 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 0:12:30 95 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:13:26 96 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 0:13:30 97 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:13:32 98 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:13:50 99 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:00 100 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:03 101 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:16 102 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:15:24 103 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:15:34 104 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 0:15:37 105 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:39 106 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Blanco 0:15:40 107 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:41 108 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 109 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:15:44 110 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 111 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:15:45 112 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:47 113 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:15:50 114 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 115 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:16:05 116 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:16:38 117 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:43 118 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 0:16:46 119 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale 0:17:28 120 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:34 121 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:17:46 122 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:18:17 123 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:18 124 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:18:23 125 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:18:30 126 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 127 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:18:32 128 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:18:37 129 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Blanco 0:18:38 130 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:18:39 131 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:18:47 132 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:19:03 133 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:00 134 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:20:29 135 David Tanner (Aus) Team Blanco 0:20:30 136 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:21:23 137 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:21:31 138 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:35 139 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Blanco 0:22:42 140 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:46 141 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 0:22:48 142 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 0:22:49 143 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:50 144 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:53 145 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:22:56 146 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:23:27 147 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale 0:23:28 148 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:29 149 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 150 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:24:06 151 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:24:16 152 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:24:27 153 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:24:31 154 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:24:35 155 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:24:41 156 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 157 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 158 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:24:45 159 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:24:48 160 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:09 161 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:10 162 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:25:15 163 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:25:36 164 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 0:25:41 165 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 166 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:28:09 167 Rick Flens (Ned) Team Blanco 0:32:39 168 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:32:53 169 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:33:08 170 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:33:43

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 55 pts 2 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 43 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 41 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 41 5 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 36 6 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 33 7 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 31 8 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 31 9 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 30 10 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 11 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 12 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 14 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 27 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco 26 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 26 17 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 26 18 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 25 19 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 25 20 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 25 21 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 22 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 23 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 23 24 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 22 25 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 26 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 20 27 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 18 28 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 18 29 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 18 30 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 16 31 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 32 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Blanco 15 33 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 13 34 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 35 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 13 36 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 13 37 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 12 38 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 12 39 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 12 40 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Team Katusha 11 41 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 42 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 10 43 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 10 44 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 45 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 46 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 9 47 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 48 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 49 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 50 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 6 51 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 52 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 53 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 5 54 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 5 55 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 56 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 57 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 58 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 4 59 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 60 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 61 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 62 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 3 63 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 3 64 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Blanco 2 65 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 66 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 67 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 68 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 69 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 29 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 17 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 11 4 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 9 5 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 6 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 7 9 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 5 10 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 4 12 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 4 13 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 3 14 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 15 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 16 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 2 17 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 2 18 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 1 19 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 20 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 21 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 22 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 23 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 19:35:17 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:18 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco 0:01:05 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:07 6 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:17 7 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:02:21 8 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:05 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:06 10 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:19 11 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:05:05 12 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:05:12 13 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:02 14 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:34 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:09:47 16 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:28 17 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:39 18 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:03 19 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:15:24 20 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:15:34 21 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:15:41 22 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:50 23 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:18:32 24 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:00 25 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 0:22:48 26 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:29 27 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:24:16 28 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:24:27 29 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:24:35 30 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:24:41 31 Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling 0:24:45 32 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:33:43