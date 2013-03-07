Trending

Albasini wins stage of seven cols in Paris-Nice

Talansky isolated but holds on

Image 1 of 31

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) proved his climbing abilities on the punchy stage to St. Vallier

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) proved his climbing abilities on the punchy stage to St. Vallier
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 31

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) hoists the winner's bouquet in St. Vallier

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) hoists the winner's bouquet in St. Vallier
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 31

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) won stage 4 of Paris-Nice

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) won stage 4 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 31

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was outside the front group again on stage 4

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was outside the front group again on stage 4
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 31

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 4 of Paris-Nice

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 4 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 31

Sylvain Chavanel (OPQS)

Sylvain Chavanel (OPQS)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 31

Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R) signs autographs at the start

Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R) signs autographs at the start
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 31

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) wouldn't be so smiley at the finish.

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) wouldn't be so smiley at the finish.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 31

Riders sign in for stage 4

Riders sign in for stage 4
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 31

It was an arduous stage, so Stefan Denifl carried lunch with him.

It was an arduous stage, so Stefan Denifl carried lunch with him.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 31

Jonathan Hivert (Sojasun)

Jonathan Hivert (Sojasun)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 31

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 31

Fumi Beppu (Orica-GreenEdge)

Fumi Beppu (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 31

Baden Cooke (Orica-GreenEdge) at the start

Baden Cooke (Orica-GreenEdge) at the start
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 31

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) made a late move

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) made a late move
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 31

Lampre-Merida leads the chase

Lampre-Merida leads the chase
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 31

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wasn't sprinting for the win today

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wasn't sprinting for the win today
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 31

Race leader Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp)

Race leader Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 31

Romain Sicard (Euskaltel) made the move

Romain Sicard (Euskaltel) made the move
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 31

The breakaway on stage 4 of Paris-Nice

The breakaway on stage 4 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 31

Garmin-Sharp looks after race leader Andrew Talansky

Garmin-Sharp looks after race leader Andrew Talansky
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 31

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) in the breakaway

Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 31

Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) in the breakaway

Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 31

Hubert Dupont (AG2R) in the breakaway

Hubert Dupont (AG2R) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 31

Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Sharp) did the work early

Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Sharp) did the work early
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 31

Andrew Talansky was isolated in the end, but held firm to the leader's jersey

Andrew Talansky was isolated in the end, but held firm to the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 31

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) retained the Paris-Nice race lead

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) retained the Paris-Nice race lead
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 28 of 31

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) winner of stage 4

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) winner of stage 4
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 29 of 31

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 4 of Paris-Nice

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 4 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 30 of 31

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates his stage win in Paris-Nice

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates his stage win in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 31 of 31

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) took a cagey stage win in Paris-Nice stage 4

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) took a cagey stage win in Paris-Nice stage 4
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Orica-GreenEdge’s Michael Albasini won the fourth stage of Paris-Nice into Saint-Vallier, breezing past Astana’s Maxim Iglinskiy in the final straight for a very comfortable victory. The pair were at the head of a much reduced peloton that had been shredded over the final two of the day’s seven climbs. Garmin-Sharp’s race leader Andrew Talansky was tucked safely into that group and retains the yellow jersey going into Friday’s key stage to the Montagne de Lure.

Prior to the final two ascents, the action had been dominated by a group of seven riders who came together after the second of the day’s climbs, the Col de Condet. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma) and Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) led the way going up it. Coming off it, a quartet comprising Hubert Dupont (Ag2r), Romain Sicard (Euskaltel), Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank) and Warren Barguil (Argos-Shimano) joined them.

Tschopp’s clear intent was to pick up as many King of the Mountains points as possible, no doubt with a view to reminding ASO of the Swiss team’s potential while it ponders the possible destination of Tour de France wildcard spots. The breakaway group’s lead stayed at around the four-minute mark as Talansky’s Garmin teammates set a steady pace on the front of the peloton.

Approaching the penultimate climb, the second-cat Col de Talencieux, BMC started to assist Garmin with the pace-setting in the bunch, which rapidly reduced the break’s advantage. Heading up this ascent, the breakaway riders started to size each other up. It was little surprise when Voeckler darted away, although Dupont got back up to him, with the peloton now just 35 seconds down.

Tschopp and Meersman also managed to rejoin the two leaders on the tricky descent, but this group of four was caught with 14km and the final ascent of the second-cat Cote de la Sizeranne remaining. By that point, the peloton numbered around 40 riders. Among those who missed the cut were Ivan Basso, who failed to stay with the pace on the Talencieux, and Movistar’s GC hopeful Nairo Quintana, who got caught out in the tricky wind that added a further complication between the final two climbs.

RadioShack’s Maxime Monfort was the first to attack on the Sizeranne, but he was soon swallowed up when Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma) launched an aggressive counter. Almost immediately, the Frenchman had Michele Scarponi (Lampre), Richie Porte (Sky), Andreas Klöden and race leader Talansky on his wheel. As that attack stalled, another went, and so it went on all the way into the finishing straight.

Among those who tried to get clear were Nicolas Roche (Saxo Bank), Cofidis duo Jérôme Coppel and Rein Taaramäe, and Chavanel again. Blanco’s Robert Gesink made the final attempt to prevent a sprint finish, but the Dutchman was caught 500 metres from the line by speeding Iglinskiy. The Astana man went hard for the line, managing to get clear of everyone bar the very nippy Albasini, who barrelled by on the Kazakh’s right for an easy-looking win at the end of a far from straightforward stage.

"I don't know if I had the better legs but I was cleverer," said Albasini. "I was in the right place at the right time. I suffered a lot over the last two bumps. On the first I had problems changing gear and told myself it was over. I stayed in the 53 but at the finish it was flatter so I managed to stay at the front. In the finale I didn't have a lot of time to think. I went and I took my chance."

He played down his prospects for the overall title, saying he is not ready for the longer climbs yet. He admitted he came to Paris-Nice looking for a stage win and is happy to have achieved that goal.

Race leader Talansky said he felt he been very smart in his choice of tactics towards the end of the stage when he found himself without any teammates. "Today we knew it would be the trickiest stage of the race and I would be alone towards the end," he said. "We knew what kind of team we brought here. Last night we talked about it and we knew I was going to be on my own in the last 30km. We wanted to keep the jersey but I wasn't stressed. If I lost it I could always take it back tomorrow. The only way to keep it today was by using smart tactics."

He praised his older and more experienced teammates for keeping him calm. "I think just having guys in the team who have been doing this for so many years like David Millar, Andreas Klier or Johan Vansummeren is good. They told me to stay calm. Andreas told me last night: ‘Don't get upset in the finale, you'll be all alone, but stay calm. If you don't, you'll waste a lot of energy.’"

Talansky said that he will feel more at home on the longer climb of the Montagne de Lure, where tomorrow’s stage finishes. "We've gone up a lot of climbs but for me 10- or 15-minute climbs are hardest. Once they go over 20 minutes it's better for me and it's going to be around 35 minutes. Contador climbed it in 34 minutes in 2009 so it's going to be 35 minutes at least for us at 1,600 metres, which is pretty high. I am looking forward to it. Today was stressful but when you get to a climb like that all you have to do is to go as hard as you can and whatever happens happens. It’s that simple." 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge4:55:41
2Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
3Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
4Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
9Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
10Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Team Katusha
11Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
12Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco
14Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
16Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
17Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
19Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
20Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
21Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
22Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
23Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
25Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha
26Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
28Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
29Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
31Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Blanco
32Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
33Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
34Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
38Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:00:55
39Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:01:58
40Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
41Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
42Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:00
43David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
44Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
45Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
46Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
47Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
48Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
49Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
50Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
51Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
52Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
53Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
56Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
57Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
58Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
59Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
60Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
61Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
62Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
63Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
64Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
65Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
66Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:57
67Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:29
69Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
71Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
72Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale
73Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
74Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
76Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
77Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:49
78Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:26
79Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
80Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
81Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
82David Tanner (Aus) Team Blanco
83Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
84Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
85Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
86Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
87Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
88Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
90Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
91Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
92Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
93Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Blanco
94Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge
95Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
96Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
97Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
98Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
99Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
100Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
101Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
102Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
103Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
104Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
105Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
106Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
107Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
108Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
109Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
110Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
111Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
112Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
113Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
114Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
115Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
116Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
117Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:36
118Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
119Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
120Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
121Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
122Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
123Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
124Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
125Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
126Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
127Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
128Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
129Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
130Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
131Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
132Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
133Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
134Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
135Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
136Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale
137Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
138Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
139Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
140Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
141Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
142Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
143Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Blanco
144Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
145Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
146Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
147Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
148Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Blanco
149Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
150Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
151Rick Flens (Ned) Team Blanco
152Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
153Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
154Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
155Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
156Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
157Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
158Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
159Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
160Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
161Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
162Edward King (USA) Cannondale
163David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
164William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
165Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
166Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
167Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
168Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
169Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
170Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:09
DNFAlexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
DNFElia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFAngelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFStef Clement (Ned) Team Blanco
DNFJakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 - La Chaise-Dieu
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3pts
2Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling2
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Saint-Romain-d'Ay
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3pts
2Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
3Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge25pts
2Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team22
3Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team20
4Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team18
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp15
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
8Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge13
9Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard12
10Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Team Katusha11
11Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ10
12Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team9
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco8
14Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha7
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
16Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team5
17Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team3
19Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling2
20Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Lachaud
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling7pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar5
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team3
4Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team2
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Condat
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling7pts
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team5
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3
4Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
5Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountain 3 - Côte de la Chomasse
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling4pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Laprat
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling4pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
3Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 5 - Col du Rouvey
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling4pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2
3Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountain 6 - Côte de Talencieux
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar7pts
2Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
3Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling3
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team2
5Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 7 - Côte de la Sizeranne
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida7pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling5
3Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard3
4Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:55:41
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco
7Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:01:58
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
9Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:00
10Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
11Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
13Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:29
15Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:26
16Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
17Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
18Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
20Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:12:36
21Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
22Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
23Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
24Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
26Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
27Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
28Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
29Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
30Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
31Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
32Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:09

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team14:47:03
2Katusha
3Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
4Ag2R La Mondiale
5RadioShack Leopard
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Orica-GreenEdge0:01:58
8BMC Racing Team
9Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:00
10IAM Cycling
11Team Europcar0:04:55
12Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:29
13Lampre-Merida0:08:26
14Blanco Pro Cycling Team
15Lotto Belisol0:10:26
16Sky Procycling
17Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:27
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:52
19Movistar Team0:16:55
20Sojasun0:18:52
21FDJ0:21:02
22Garmin-Sharp
23Team Argos-Shimano0:21:05

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp19:35:17
2Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
3Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:04
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
5Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:05
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
7Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:07
8Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:13
9Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:15
11Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
12Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
13Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
14Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:17
16Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
17Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
18Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:00:18
19Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
20Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
21Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:00:19
22Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:26
23Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:00:58
24Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:01:01
25Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco0:01:05
26Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Blanco0:01:09
27Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:11
28Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Team Katusha
29Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:16
30Denis Menchov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:18
31Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:19
32Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:38
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:01:45
34Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:07
35Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:09
36David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
37Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:11
38Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
39Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:02:12
40Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:17
41Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:02:21
42Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:03:05
43Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:03:06
44Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:03:12
45Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:19
46Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:24
47Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:26
48Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:35
49Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:36
50Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:44
51Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:04
52Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:05:05
53Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:05:06
54Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:05:10
55Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:05:12
56Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:05:13
57Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:33
58Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:02
59Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:04
60Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:05
61Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:06
62Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:09
63Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:11
64Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:57
65Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:04
66Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:09:13
67Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:34
68Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:09:41
69Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:46
70Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:09:47
71Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
72Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:49
73Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
74Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:55
75Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
76Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:06
77Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:24
78Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:28
79Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:30
80Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
81Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:34
82Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:36
83Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge0:11:37
84Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
85Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:39
86Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:11:41
87Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:11:43
88Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:44
89Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
90Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:11:50
91Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling0:11:58
92Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:12:12
93Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:12:24
94Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:12:30
95Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:13:26
96Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun0:13:30
97Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:13:32
98Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:13:50
99Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:00
100Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:14:03
101Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:16
102Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:15:24
103Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:15:34
104Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun0:15:37
105Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:39
106Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Blanco0:15:40
107Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:15:41
108Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
109Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:15:44
110Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
111Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:15:45
112Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:47
113Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling0:15:50
114Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
115Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:16:05
116Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:16:38
117Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:43
118Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano0:16:46
119Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale0:17:28
120Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:34
121Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:17:46
122Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:18:17
123Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:18
124Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:18:23
125Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:18:30
126Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
127Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:18:32
128Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:18:37
129Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Blanco0:18:38
130Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:18:39
131Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:18:47
132Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:19:03
133Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:00
134Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:29
135David Tanner (Aus) Team Blanco0:20:30
136Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:21:23
137Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:21:31
138Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:35
139Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team Blanco0:22:42
140Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:46
141Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun0:22:48
142Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun0:22:49
143Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:50
144Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:53
145Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:22:56
146William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:23:27
147Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale0:23:28
148Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:29
149Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
150Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:24:06
151Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp0:24:16
152Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:24:27
153Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:24:31
154Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:35
155Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:41
156Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
157Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
158Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:24:45
159Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:24:48
160Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:09
161Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:10
162Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:25:15
163Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:25:36
164David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:25:41
165Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
166Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:28:09
167Rick Flens (Ned) Team Blanco0:32:39
168Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:32:53
169Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:33:08
170Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:33:43

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale55pts
2Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team43
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp41
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team41
5Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team36
6Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge33
7Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida31
8Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol31
9Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team30
10Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team30
11Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team30
12Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team30
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale29
14Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar27
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco26
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard26
17Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team26
18Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge25
19Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar25
20Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano25
21Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida25
22Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
23Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ23
24Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar22
25Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi20
26Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team20
27Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling18
28David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling18
29Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team18
30Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling16
31Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
32Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team Blanco15
33Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha13
34Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13
35Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun13
36Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge13
37Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard12
38Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ12
39Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun12
40Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Team Katusha11
41Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
42Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard10
43Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale10
44Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
45Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team9
46Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team9
47Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
48Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
49Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
50Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar6
51Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
52Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol5
53William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ5
54Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha5
55Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
56Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling4
57Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
58Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun4
59Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
60Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team3
61Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
62Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha3
63Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun3
64Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Blanco2
65Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling2
66Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
67Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
68Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
69Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling29pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar17
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team11
4Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team9
5Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
6Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
8Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling7
9David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling5
10Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano4
12Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun4
13Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard3
14Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling3
15Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
16Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team2
17Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun2
18Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha1
19Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
20Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
21Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
22Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
23Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp19:35:17
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:18
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Blanco0:01:05
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:07
6Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:17
7Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:02:21
8Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:03:05
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:03:06
10Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:19
11Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:05:05
12Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:05:12
13Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:02
14Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:34
15Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:09:47
16Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:28
17Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:39
18Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:14:03
19Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:15:24
20Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:15:34
21Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:15:41
22Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:50
23Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:18:32
24Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:00
25Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun0:22:48
26Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:29
27Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp0:24:16
28Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:24:27
29Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:35
30Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:24:41
31Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:24:45
32Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:33:43

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team58:46:17
2Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:12
3Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:56
4Katusha0:01:08
5RadioShack Leopard0:01:09
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:28
7BMC Racing Team0:03:18
8Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:30
9IAM Cycling0:06:35
10Orica-GreenEdge0:07:15
11Team Europcar0:07:22
12Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:36
13Sky Procycling0:11:30
14Lampre-Merida0:11:39
15Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:13:17
16Lotto Belisol0:14:52
17Movistar Team0:18:59
18Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:17
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:39
20Sojasun0:23:09
21FDJ0:25:13
22Garmin-Sharp0:27:01
23Team Argos-Shimano0:30:44

 

Latest on Cyclingnews