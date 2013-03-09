Chavanel takes sprint victory in Nice
Porte remains in leader's jersey
Stage 6: Manosque - Nice
Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) added a third Paris-Nice stage win to his career palmares with a crafty sprint victory from a 60-rider front group which arrived together in Nice. World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) finished second followed by Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) in third on the longest stage of Paris-Nice, a mountainous 220km route starting in Manosque.
With five categorised climbs included in the parcours, including a pair of category 1 ascents in the latter portion of the stage, the peloton's pure sprinters were well off the pace in the gruppetto, leaving a mix of Classics riders and general classification contenders vying for victory in the bunch sprint. BMC Racing Team's Daniel Oss provided a strong final lead-out for Gilbert, with Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale), Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) and stage 4 winner Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) all prominent in the finale.
The timing of the sprint wasn't perfect for Gilbert, however, as the Belgian hit the front slightly too soon, providing a window for Chavanel to speed past in the closing metres to steal victory.
"I am super happy," said Chavanel. "It's the second time I won here in Nice, after my victory in 2008. It's always a great emotion to raise the arms here.
"Today I decided to do the sprint because I was looking for some points for the green jersey. There was a headwind in the final, so I asked Kevin De Weert to stay near me. He did a great job and he left me in the perfect position on the wheel of Gilbert and Dumoulin."
"Dominik Nerz and Daniel Oss did a very big job, but we were missing one guy in the finale, so I did a very long sprint – about 300 meters," Gilbert said. "To hold this effort is not easy. It's a big disappointment because losing by that close is never good."
Race leader Richie Porte (Sky) finished in the lead group to retain the yellow jersey with just one stage remaining - tomorrow's 9.6km time trial up the Col d'Eze.
"I'd already been in that position before in the Giro," said Porte of defending his leader's jersey. "It was extremely stressful. But Kiryienka and López did such a brilliant job. Full credit to them, they really made my life easier.
"From the start, the team controlled the race brilliantly and showed we were the strongest team in the the race."
Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) remains second overall at 32 seconds while bonus seconds earned by Chavanel at the finish and second intermediate sprint move him into third overall at 42 seconds.
"Tomorrow will be difficult for me, but I will try to do my best to stay in the top 10," said Chavanel.
Five climbs on tap for penultimate stage
The stage's opening climb, the category 3 Cote du Bois de Rousset just 6.5km into the route, provided a launch pad for Egor Silin (Astana) to attack solo and the Russian was quickly joined by compatriot Eduard Vorganov (Katusha). The two were later joined by seven, then nine riders, forming a group of eleven escapees. Joining the two Russians in the break of the day were Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge), Gatis Smukulis (Katusha), Brent Bookwalter (BMC), Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ), Julien El Fares (Sojasun), Borut Bozic (Astana), Jerome Pineau (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and polka-dot jersey holder Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling).
After finishing second to Silin on the opening ascent, Tschopp did not miss his chance to collect maximum points on the second category Cote des Tuilieres at 87.5km. By the time the peloton hit the first feed zone at 91km a number of riders had abandoned, including Robert Gesink (Blanco), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), Yoann Offredo (FDJ) and Andreas Klier (Garmin-Sharp).
The break's advantage topped three minutes which meant Jeannesson, who started the day in 20th overall at 1:49, became virtual maillot jaune on the road. Race leader Richie Porte's Sky team, however, was vigilant at the front of the peloton and kept the break from being a runaway.
While the break remained together over the third category Côte du Mont Méaulx at 103km, where Tschopp earned maximum points again, the first of two concluding first category climbs, the Côte de Cabris, proved too difficult for several escapees. Smukulis was the first to lose contact, followed by El Fares as Tschopp reached the summit first.
Tschopp again earned maximum points on the 1st category Col du Ferrier, the final categorised climb, to emphatically seal his mountain classification title, but 71.5km still remained for the break, primarily downhill to the finish in Nice
On the descent of Col du Ferrier only six men were left in the leading group: Tschopp, Jeannesson, Silin, Clarke, Bardet and Vorganov. Under the impetus of Sky and BMC, their lead quickly melted as a diminished peloton sped frantically down the descent towards Tourrettes-sur-Loup and with 41km to go the break was absorbed into the peloton.
Approaching the second intermediate sprint in Tourrettes-sur-Loup, Omega Pharma-Quick Step's Sylvain Chavanel and Peter Velits jumped off the front accompanied by Andriy Grivko (Astana), but they were quickly reeled in by Team Sky.
Sky's Vasil Kiryienka and David Lopez took control of the bunch, Richie Porte on their heels, for most of the finale, with Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) marking the yellow jersey-clad Australian.
Inside the final kilometre Philippe Gilbert looked ideally placed to grab the laurels with a lead-out from his BMC teammates, but an early jump by Gilbert proved fortuitous for Chavanel, who edged the world champion for the stage victory.
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5:14:23
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|7
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|9
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|10
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|11
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|16
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|18
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|19
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|21
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|22
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|23
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|24
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|28
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|29
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|35
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|36
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|38
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|39
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|40
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|43
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|45
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|46
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|48
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|50
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|51
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|53
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|54
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|55
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|57
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|58
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|59
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|60
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|62
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:26
|63
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:29
|64
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|65
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:40
|66
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|67
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|68
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|69
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|70
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|71
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|73
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|74
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|76
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|77
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|79
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|80
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|82
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|83
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|84
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|85
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|86
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|87
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|90
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|91
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|94
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|95
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|96
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|97
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:42
|99
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:34
|100
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|101
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|102
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|104
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|105
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|107
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|108
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|110
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|111
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|112
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|113
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|114
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|115
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|116
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|117
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|118
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|119
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|120
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|124
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|126
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|128
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|129
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|130
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|131
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|132
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|133
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|134
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|135
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|136
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|137
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|140
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|141
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|142
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|143
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|144
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|145
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|146
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|147
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|148
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|149
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|150
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|151
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:21:58
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|DNS
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|2
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|4
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|16
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|15
|7
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|14
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|13
|9
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|12
|10
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|11
|11
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|12
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|13
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|14
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|15
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|16
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|17
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|18
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|3
|19
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|20
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|pts
|2
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|3
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|3
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|1
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|3
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|8
|3
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|3
|6
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|7
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|1
|1
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|3
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|3
|6
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|2
|7
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|5:14:23
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:26
|11
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:40
|12
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:42
|15
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:34
|16
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|21
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|22
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|23
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|24
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|25
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15:43:09
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Katusha
|4
|RadioShack Leopard
|5
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|Sojasun
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|IAM Cycling
|10
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|Movistar Team
|12
|Sky Procycling
|13
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:40
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|0:17:20
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Lotto Belisol
|18
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:11
|19
|Team Europcar
|0:21:34
|20
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:30:14
|21
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:43:08
|22
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|23
|FDJ
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|29:40:31
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:32
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:42
|4
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:49
|6
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:52
|7
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:53
|8
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:54
|10
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|11
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|0:01:08
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:09
|14
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|15
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:34
|16
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:35
|17
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:41
|18
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:49
|19
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:12
|20
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:02:51
|21
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:53
|22
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:03:01
|23
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:03:18
|24
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|0:03:26
|25
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:40
|26
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:41
|27
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:03
|28
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:44
|29
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:07:09
|30
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:33
|31
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:57
|32
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:20
|33
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:34
|34
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:50
|35
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:15
|36
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:46
|37
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:27
|38
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:45
|40
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:49
|41
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:47
|42
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:02
|43
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:15:08
|44
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|0:15:17
|45
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:21
|46
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:16:08
|47
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:21
|48
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:58
|49
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:17:11
|50
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:14
|51
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:23
|52
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:52
|53
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:20:28
|54
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|0:21:26
|55
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:22:23
|56
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:30
|57
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:32
|58
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:24:22
|59
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:25:36
|60
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:25:50
|61
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:26:03
|62
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:07
|63
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:19
|64
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|65
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:29:02
|66
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:07
|67
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:30:01
|68
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:14
|69
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:30:29
|70
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:37
|71
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:30:54
|72
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|0:31:07
|73
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:31:25
|74
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:32:56
|75
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:27
|76
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:33:28
|77
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:00
|78
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:06
|79
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:35:13
|80
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:35:15
|81
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:35:41
|82
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:36:55
|83
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:37:11
|84
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:41
|85
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:38:20
|86
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:39:14
|87
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:16
|88
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:19
|89
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:41:14
|90
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:42:22
|91
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:42:36
|92
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:42:55
|93
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:43:50
|94
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:44:31
|95
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:57
|96
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:47:47
|97
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:10
|98
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:39
|99
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:49:55
|100
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:55
|101
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:52:04
|102
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|0:52:08
|103
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:52:22
|104
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:29
|105
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:53:09
|106
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:53:15
|107
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:53:36
|108
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:53:57
|109
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:54:49
|110
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:54:51
|111
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:54:53
|112
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|0:54:55
|113
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:55:10
|114
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:55:36
|115
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:58:02
|116
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:58:15
|117
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:58:19
|118
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:04
|119
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:05
|120
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:59:07
|121
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:59:16
|122
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:59:54
|123
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:00:58
|124
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:01:32
|125
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:01:33
|126
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|1:02:24
|127
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:02:54
|128
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|1:03:04
|129
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|1:04:12
|130
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:04:43
|131
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:04:58
|132
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1:05:28
|133
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:06:02
|134
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:06:39
|135
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:06:40
|136
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:06:41
|137
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:07:30
|138
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|1:07:57
|139
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|1:09:04
|140
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:10:05
|141
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:10:16
|142
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|1:10:18
|143
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:10:26
|144
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:10:59
|145
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:13:06
|146
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:13:11
|147
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|1:14:28
|148
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:14:35
|149
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:16:44
|150
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|1:19:15
|151
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1:20:09
|1
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|76
|pts
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|61
|3
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|60
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|55
|5
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|50
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|7
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|45
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|43
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|42
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|41
|11
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|35
|12
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|35
|13
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|14
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|33
|15
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|31
|16
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|31
|17
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|18
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|19
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|20
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|29
|21
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|28
|22
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|27
|23
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|24
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|25
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|25
|26
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|27
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|28
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|23
|29
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|23
|30
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|22
|31
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|32
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|33
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|34
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|35
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|20
|36
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|37
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|18
|38
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|16
|39
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|15
|40
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|14
|41
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|13
|42
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|43
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|12
|44
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|12
|45
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|12
|46
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|47
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|48
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|49
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|50
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|51
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|52
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|53
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|54
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|55
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|56
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|57
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|58
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|59
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|60
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|61
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|62
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|5
|63
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|5
|64
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|5
|65
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|66
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|67
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|68
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|69
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|70
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|71
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|72
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|73
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|74
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|75
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|64
|pts
|2
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|24
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|17
|4
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|5
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|14
|6
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|13
|7
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|11
|8
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|9
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|10
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|9
|11
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|12
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|13
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
|8
|14
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|8
|15
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|17
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|18
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|19
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|20
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|5
|21
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|22
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|23
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|24
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|25
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|26
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|27
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|3
|28
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|3
|29
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|30
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|31
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|32
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|33
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|34
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|1
|35
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|36
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|37
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|38
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|39
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|40
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|1
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|29:41:03
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:22
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:21
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:31
|6
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:55
|7
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:17
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:15
|9
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:49
|10
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:21:58
|11
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:42
|12
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:30:53
|13
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:38:47
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:42:23
|15
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:43:18
|16
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:25
|17
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:51:32
|18
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:54:19
|19
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:00:26
|20
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:01:01
|21
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:02:22
|22
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|1:02:32
|23
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:06:07
|24
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:06:09
|25
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:06:58
|26
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|1:09:46
|27
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:14:03
|1
|Katusha
|89:05:04
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:45
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:08
|4
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:45
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:28
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:14
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:37
|8
|Sky Procycling
|0:15:19
|9
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:21:11
|10
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:34:11
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:35:04
|12
|Sojasun
|0:35:32
|13
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:37:12
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|0:41:55
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:45:58
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:52:47
|17
|Lotto Belisol
|0:55:12
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:07
|19
|Orica-GreenEdge
|1:06:00
|20
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1:15:57
|21
|FDJ
|1:40:47
|22
|Team Argos-Shimano
|1:43:10
|23
|Garmin-Sharp
|1:51:55
