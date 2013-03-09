Image 1 of 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) takes the win on stage 6 of Paris-Nice. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 23 Points leader Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 23 Richie Porte (Sky) remains in the lead of Paris-Nice with one stage remaining. (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 23 Stage 6 winner Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the podium. (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 23 Race leader Richie Porte (Sky) awaits the start of stage 6. (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 23 Slovenian road champion Borut Bozic (Astana) at the front of the 11-man break. (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 23 Mountains leader Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) in the early break. (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 23 Riders line up for the 90 minute mens race.\ (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 23 Mountains leader Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) at the head of the break. (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 23 The peloton en route from Manosque to Nice during stage 6 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 23 Mountains leader Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) driving the break, which has been reduced from 11 to six riders. (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 23 Sky's Vasil Kiryienka and David Lopez drive the pace in the stage 6 finale for teammate and race leader Richie Porte. (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) wins stage 6, the third Paris-Nice stage victory of the Frenchman's career. (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) celebrates victory while runner-up Philippe Gilbert (BMC) rues his missed chance. (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 23 Stage 6 winner Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 23 Paris-Nice leader Richie Porte (Sky) cools down on a trainer after the finish of stage 6. (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 23 Bernard Hinault and a happy Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: ASO) Image 18 of 23 Mountains leader Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: ASO) Image 19 of 23 Stage 6 winner Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) speaks to the press. (Image credit: ASO) Image 20 of 23 Best young rider Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: ASO) Image 21 of 23 Richie Porte (Sky) retains the yellow jersey with one day to go. (Image credit: AFP) Image 22 of 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) beats Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in Nice. (Image credit: AFP) Image 23 of 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) sprints to victory in Nice. (Image credit: AFP)

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) added a third Paris-Nice stage win to his career palmares with a crafty sprint victory from a 60-rider front group which arrived together in Nice. World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) finished second followed by Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) in third on the longest stage of Paris-Nice, a mountainous 220km route starting in Manosque.

With five categorised climbs included in the parcours, including a pair of category 1 ascents in the latter portion of the stage, the peloton's pure sprinters were well off the pace in the gruppetto, leaving a mix of Classics riders and general classification contenders vying for victory in the bunch sprint. BMC Racing Team's Daniel Oss provided a strong final lead-out for Gilbert, with Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale), Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) and stage 4 winner Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) all prominent in the finale.

The timing of the sprint wasn't perfect for Gilbert, however, as the Belgian hit the front slightly too soon, providing a window for Chavanel to speed past in the closing metres to steal victory.

"I am super happy," said Chavanel. "It's the second time I won here in Nice, after my victory in 2008. It's always a great emotion to raise the arms here.

"Today I decided to do the sprint because I was looking for some points for the green jersey. There was a headwind in the final, so I asked Kevin De Weert to stay near me. He did a great job and he left me in the perfect position on the wheel of Gilbert and Dumoulin."

"Dominik Nerz and Daniel Oss did a very big job, but we were missing one guy in the finale, so I did a very long sprint – about 300 meters," Gilbert said. "To hold this effort is not easy. It's a big disappointment because losing by that close is never good."

Race leader Richie Porte (Sky) finished in the lead group to retain the yellow jersey with just one stage remaining - tomorrow's 9.6km time trial up the Col d'Eze.

"I'd already been in that position before in the Giro," said Porte of defending his leader's jersey. "It was extremely stressful. But Kiryienka and López did such a brilliant job. Full credit to them, they really made my life easier.

"From the start, the team controlled the race brilliantly and showed we were the strongest team in the the race."

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) remains second overall at 32 seconds while bonus seconds earned by Chavanel at the finish and second intermediate sprint move him into third overall at 42 seconds.

"Tomorrow will be difficult for me, but I will try to do my best to stay in the top 10," said Chavanel.

Five climbs on tap for penultimate stage

The stage's opening climb, the category 3 Cote du Bois de Rousset just 6.5km into the route, provided a launch pad for Egor Silin (Astana) to attack solo and the Russian was quickly joined by compatriot Eduard Vorganov (Katusha). The two were later joined by seven, then nine riders, forming a group of eleven escapees. Joining the two Russians in the break of the day were Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge), Gatis Smukulis (Katusha), Brent Bookwalter (BMC), Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ), Julien El Fares (Sojasun), Borut Bozic (Astana), Jerome Pineau (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and polka-dot jersey holder Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling).

After finishing second to Silin on the opening ascent, Tschopp did not miss his chance to collect maximum points on the second category Cote des Tuilieres at 87.5km. By the time the peloton hit the first feed zone at 91km a number of riders had abandoned, including Robert Gesink (Blanco), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), Yoann Offredo (FDJ) and Andreas Klier (Garmin-Sharp).

The break's advantage topped three minutes which meant Jeannesson, who started the day in 20th overall at 1:49, became virtual maillot jaune on the road. Race leader Richie Porte's Sky team, however, was vigilant at the front of the peloton and kept the break from being a runaway.

While the break remained together over the third category Côte du Mont Méaulx at 103km, where Tschopp earned maximum points again, the first of two concluding first category climbs, the Côte de Cabris, proved too difficult for several escapees. Smukulis was the first to lose contact, followed by El Fares as Tschopp reached the summit first.

Tschopp again earned maximum points on the 1st category Col du Ferrier, the final categorised climb, to emphatically seal his mountain classification title, but 71.5km still remained for the break, primarily downhill to the finish in Nice

On the descent of Col du Ferrier only six men were left in the leading group: Tschopp, Jeannesson, Silin, Clarke, Bardet and Vorganov. Under the impetus of Sky and BMC, their lead quickly melted as a diminished peloton sped frantically down the descent towards Tourrettes-sur-Loup and with 41km to go the break was absorbed into the peloton.

Approaching the second intermediate sprint in Tourrettes-sur-Loup, Omega Pharma-Quick Step's Sylvain Chavanel and Peter Velits jumped off the front accompanied by Andriy Grivko (Astana), but they were quickly reeled in by Team Sky.

Sky's Vasil Kiryienka and David Lopez took control of the bunch, Richie Porte on their heels, for most of the finale, with Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) marking the yellow jersey-clad Australian.

Inside the final kilometre Philippe Gilbert looked ideally placed to grab the laurels with a lead-out from his BMC teammates, but an early jump by Gilbert proved fortuitous for Chavanel, who edged the world champion for the stage victory.

Full Results 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5:14:23 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 7 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 8 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 9 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 10 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 11 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 13 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 16 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 18 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 19 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 20 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 21 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 22 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 23 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 24 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 26 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 28 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 29 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 31 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 32 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 35 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 36 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 37 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 38 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 39 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 43 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 44 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 45 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 46 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 48 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 49 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 50 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 52 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 53 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 54 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 55 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 57 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 58 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 59 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 60 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 61 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 62 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:26 63 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:29 64 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 65 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:08:40 66 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 67 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 68 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 69 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 70 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 71 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 72 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 73 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 74 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 76 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 77 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 78 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 79 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 80 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 81 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 82 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 83 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 84 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 85 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 86 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 87 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 90 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 91 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 93 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 94 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 95 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 96 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 97 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 98 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:42 99 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:34 100 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 101 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 102 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 104 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 105 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 106 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 107 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 108 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 109 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 110 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 111 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 112 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 113 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 114 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 115 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 116 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 117 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 118 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 119 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 120 Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 121 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 122 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 123 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 124 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 126 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 128 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 129 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 130 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 131 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 132 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 133 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 134 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 135 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 136 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 137 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 139 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 140 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 141 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 142 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 143 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 144 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 145 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 146 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 147 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 148 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 149 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 150 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 151 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:21:58 DNF Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling DNF Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp DNF Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling DNF Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ DNF Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNF Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNF Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNS Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun DNS Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol

Sprint 1 - Flayosc, 76.5km 1 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 2 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 - Tourrettes-sur-Loup, 185.5km 1 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 pts 2 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Points - Nice, 220km 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 20 4 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 16 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 15 7 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 14 8 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 13 9 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 12 10 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 11 11 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 12 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 9 13 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 14 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 15 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 6 16 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 17 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 18 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 3 19 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 2 20 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 1 - Côte du Bois de Rousset (Cat. 3) 6.5km 1 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 4 pts 2 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 3 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 - Côte des Tuillères (Cat. 2) 87.5km 1 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 pts 2 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 3 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 3 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Mountain 3 - Côte du Mont Méaulx (Cat. 3) 103km 1 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 3 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Cabris (Cat. 1) 138.5km 1 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 pts 2 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 8 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 3 6 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 7 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 1

Mountain 5 - Col du Ferrier (Cat. 1) 148.5km 1 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8 3 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 3 6 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 2 7 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 1

Young riders 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 5:14:23 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 3 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 9 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:26 11 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:40 12 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 13 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:42 15 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:34 16 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 17 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 18 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 21 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 22 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 23 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 24 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 25 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 27 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams 1 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15:43:09 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Katusha 4 RadioShack Leopard 5 Ag2R La Mondiale 6 Sojasun 7 Astana Pro Team 8 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 IAM Cycling 10 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 Movistar Team 12 Sky Procycling 13 Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:40 15 Lampre-Merida 0:17:20 16 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Lotto Belisol 18 Orica-GreenEdge 0:18:11 19 Team Europcar 0:21:34 20 Team Argos-Shimano 0:30:14 21 Garmin-Sharp 0:43:08 22 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 23 FDJ

General classification after stage 6 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 29:40:31 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:32 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:42 4 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:49 6 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:52 7 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:53 8 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:54 10 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:06 11 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 12 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 0:01:08 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:09 14 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:18 15 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:34 16 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:35 17 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 0:01:41 18 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:01:49 19 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:12 20 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:02:51 21 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:53 22 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:03:01 23 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:03:18 24 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 0:03:26 25 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:40 26 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:41 27 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:03 28 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:44 29 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:07:09 30 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:08:33 31 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:57 32 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:09:20 33 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:34 34 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:50 35 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:15 36 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:46 37 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:12:27 38 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 39 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:45 40 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:12:49 41 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:47 42 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:02 43 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:15:08 44 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 0:15:17 45 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:21 46 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:16:08 47 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:21 48 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:58 49 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:17:11 50 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:18:14 51 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:23 52 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:52 53 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:20:28 54 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 0:21:26 55 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:22:23 56 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:30 57 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:32 58 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:24:22 59 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:25:36 60 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 0:25:50 61 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:26:03 62 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:07 63 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:19 64 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 65 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:29:02 66 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:07 67 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:30:01 68 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:14 69 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:30:29 70 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:30:37 71 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:30:54 72 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 0:31:07 73 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:31:25 74 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:32:56 75 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:33:27 76 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 0:33:28 77 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:00 78 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:06 79 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:35:13 80 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:35:15 81 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:35:41 82 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:36:55 83 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 0:37:11 84 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:37:41 85 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:38:20 86 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:39:14 87 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:39:16 88 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:39:19 89 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:41:14 90 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:42:22 91 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:42:36 92 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:42:55 93 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:43:50 94 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:44:31 95 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:57 96 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:47:47 97 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:48:10 98 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:39 99 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:49:55 100 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:50:55 101 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:52:04 102 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 0:52:08 103 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:52:22 104 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:52:29 105 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 0:53:09 106 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:53:15 107 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:53:36 108 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:53:57 109 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 0:54:49 110 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:54:51 111 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:54:53 112 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 0:54:55 113 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:55:10 114 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:55:36 115 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:58:02 116 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:58:15 117 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:58:19 118 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:59:04 119 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:59:05 120 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:59:07 121 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:59:16 122 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:59:54 123 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:00:58 124 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:01:32 125 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:01:33 126 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 1:02:24 127 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:02:54 128 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 1:03:04 129 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 1:04:12 130 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:04:43 131 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:04:58 132 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1:05:28 133 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:06:02 134 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:06:39 135 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:06:40 136 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1:06:41 137 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:07:30 138 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 1:07:57 139 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 1:09:04 140 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 1:10:05 141 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 1:10:16 142 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 1:10:18 143 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:10:26 144 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:10:59 145 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:13:06 146 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:13:11 147 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 1:14:28 148 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:14:35 149 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1:16:44 150 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 1:19:15 151 Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1:20:09

Points classification 1 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 76 pts 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 61 3 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 60 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 55 5 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 50 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 46 7 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 43 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 42 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 41 11 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 35 12 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 35 13 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 14 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 33 15 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 31 16 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 31 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 18 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 19 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 20 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 29 21 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 28 22 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 27 23 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 24 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 27 25 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 25 26 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 25 27 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 28 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 23 29 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 23 30 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 22 31 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 32 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 33 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 20 34 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 35 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 20 36 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 37 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 18 38 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 16 39 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 15 40 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha 14 41 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 13 42 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 13 43 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 12 44 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 12 45 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 12 46 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 47 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 48 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 49 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 10 50 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 51 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 9 52 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 9 53 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 54 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 55 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 56 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 57 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 6 58 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 59 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 60 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 61 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 62 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 5 63 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 5 64 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 5 65 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 4 66 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 4 67 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 68 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 69 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 70 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 71 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 72 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 73 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 74 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 75 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 64 pts 2 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 24 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 17 4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 17 5 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 14 6 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 13 7 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 11 8 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 11 9 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 11 10 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 9 11 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 12 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 13 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha 8 14 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 8 15 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 17 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 18 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 6 19 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 20 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 5 21 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 22 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 23 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 24 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 4 25 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 26 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 3 27 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 3 28 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 29 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 30 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 31 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 2 32 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 2 33 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 34 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 1 35 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 36 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 1 37 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 38 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 39 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 40 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Young riders classification 1 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 29:41:03 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:22 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:21 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:31 6 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:11:55 7 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:12:17 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:15 9 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:49 10 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:21:58 11 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:42 12 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:30:53 13 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:38:47 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:42:23 15 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:43:18 16 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:25 17 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:51:32 18 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:54:19 19 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:00:26 20 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:01:01 21 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:02:22 22 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 1:02:32 23 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1:06:07 24 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 1:06:09 25 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:06:58 26 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun 1:09:46 27 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:14:03