Trending

Chavanel takes sprint victory in Nice

Porte remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 23

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) takes the win on stage 6 of Paris-Nice.

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) takes the win on stage 6 of Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 23

Points leader Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Points leader Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 23

Richie Porte (Sky) remains in the lead of Paris-Nice with one stage remaining.

Richie Porte (Sky) remains in the lead of Paris-Nice with one stage remaining.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 23

Stage 6 winner Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the podium.

Stage 6 winner Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the podium.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 23

Race leader Richie Porte (Sky) awaits the start of stage 6.

Race leader Richie Porte (Sky) awaits the start of stage 6.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 23

Slovenian road champion Borut Bozic (Astana) at the front of the 11-man break.

Slovenian road champion Borut Bozic (Astana) at the front of the 11-man break.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 23

Mountains leader Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) in the early break.

Mountains leader Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) in the early break.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 23

Riders line up for the 90 minute mens race.\

Riders line up for the 90 minute mens race.\
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 23

Mountains leader Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) at the head of the break.

Mountains leader Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) at the head of the break.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 23

The peloton en route from Manosque to Nice during stage 6 at Paris-Nice.

The peloton en route from Manosque to Nice during stage 6 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 23

Mountains leader Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) driving the break, which has been reduced from 11 to six riders.

Mountains leader Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling) driving the break, which has been reduced from 11 to six riders.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 23

Sky's Vasil Kiryienka and David Lopez drive the pace in the stage 6 finale for teammate and race leader Richie Porte.

Sky's Vasil Kiryienka and David Lopez drive the pace in the stage 6 finale for teammate and race leader Richie Porte.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 23

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) wins stage 6, the third Paris-Nice stage victory of the Frenchman's career.

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) wins stage 6, the third Paris-Nice stage victory of the Frenchman's career.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 23

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) celebrates victory while runner-up Philippe Gilbert (BMC) rues his missed chance.

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) celebrates victory while runner-up Philippe Gilbert (BMC) rues his missed chance.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 23

Stage 6 winner Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Stage 6 winner Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 23

Paris-Nice leader Richie Porte (Sky) cools down on a trainer after the finish of stage 6.

Paris-Nice leader Richie Porte (Sky) cools down on a trainer after the finish of stage 6.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 23

Bernard Hinault and a happy Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Bernard Hinault and a happy Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 23

Mountains leader Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling)

Mountains leader Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 23

Stage 6 winner Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) speaks to the press.

Stage 6 winner Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) speaks to the press.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 23

Best young rider Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp)

Best young rider Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 21 of 23

Richie Porte (Sky) retains the yellow jersey with one day to go.

Richie Porte (Sky) retains the yellow jersey with one day to go.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 22 of 23

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) beats Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in Nice.

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) beats Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in Nice.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 23 of 23

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) sprints to victory in Nice.

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) sprints to victory in Nice.
(Image credit: AFP)

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) added a third Paris-Nice stage win to his career palmares with a crafty sprint victory from a 60-rider front group which arrived together in Nice. World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) finished second followed by Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) in third on the longest stage of Paris-Nice, a mountainous 220km route starting in Manosque.

With five categorised climbs included in the parcours, including a pair of category 1 ascents in the latter portion of the stage, the peloton's pure sprinters were well off the pace in the gruppetto, leaving a mix of Classics riders and general classification contenders vying for victory in the bunch sprint. BMC Racing Team's Daniel Oss provided a strong final lead-out for Gilbert, with Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R La Mondiale), Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) and stage 4 winner Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) all prominent in the finale.

The timing of the sprint wasn't perfect for Gilbert, however, as the Belgian hit the front slightly too soon, providing a window for Chavanel to speed past in the closing metres to steal victory.

"I am super happy," said Chavanel. "It's the second time I won here in Nice, after my victory in 2008. It's always a great emotion to raise the arms here.

"Today I decided to do the sprint because I was looking for some points for the green jersey. There was a headwind in the final, so I asked Kevin De Weert to stay near me. He did a great job and he left me in the perfect position on the wheel of Gilbert and Dumoulin."

"Dominik Nerz and Daniel Oss did a very big job, but we were missing one guy in the finale, so I did a very long sprint – about 300 meters," Gilbert said. "To hold this effort is not easy. It's a big disappointment because losing by that close is never good."

Race leader Richie Porte (Sky) finished in the lead group to retain the yellow jersey with just one stage remaining - tomorrow's 9.6km time trial up the Col d'Eze.

"I'd already been in that position before in the Giro," said Porte of defending his leader's jersey. "It was extremely stressful. But Kiryienka and López did such a brilliant job. Full credit to them, they really made my life easier.

"From the start, the team controlled the race brilliantly and showed we were the strongest team in the the race."

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) remains second overall at 32 seconds while bonus seconds earned by Chavanel at the finish and second intermediate sprint move him into third overall at 42 seconds.

"Tomorrow will be difficult for me, but I will try to do my best to stay in the top 10," said Chavanel.

Five climbs on tap for penultimate stage

The stage's opening climb, the category 3 Cote du Bois de Rousset just 6.5km into the route, provided a launch pad for Egor Silin (Astana) to attack solo and the Russian was quickly joined by compatriot Eduard Vorganov (Katusha). The two were later joined by seven, then nine riders, forming a group of eleven escapees. Joining the two Russians in the break of the day were Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge), Gatis Smukulis (Katusha), Brent Bookwalter (BMC), Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ), Julien El Fares (Sojasun), Borut Bozic (Astana), Jerome Pineau (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and polka-dot jersey holder Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling).

After finishing second to Silin on the opening ascent, Tschopp did not miss his chance to collect maximum points on the second category Cote des Tuilieres at 87.5km. By the time the peloton hit the first feed zone at 91km a number of riders had abandoned, including Robert Gesink (Blanco), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), Yoann Offredo (FDJ) and Andreas Klier (Garmin-Sharp).

The break's advantage topped three minutes which meant Jeannesson, who started the day in 20th overall at 1:49, became virtual maillot jaune on the road. Race leader Richie Porte's Sky team, however, was vigilant at the front of the peloton and kept the break from being a runaway.

While the break remained together over the third category Côte du Mont Méaulx at 103km, where Tschopp earned maximum points again, the first of two concluding first category climbs, the Côte de Cabris, proved too difficult for several escapees. Smukulis was the first to lose contact, followed by El Fares as Tschopp reached the summit first.

Tschopp again earned maximum points on the 1st category Col du Ferrier, the final categorised climb, to emphatically seal his mountain classification title, but 71.5km still remained for the break, primarily downhill to the finish in Nice

On the descent of Col du Ferrier only six men were left in the leading group: Tschopp, Jeannesson, Silin, Clarke, Bardet and Vorganov. Under the impetus of Sky and BMC, their lead quickly melted as a diminished peloton sped frantically down the descent towards Tourrettes-sur-Loup and with 41km to go the break was absorbed into the peloton.

Approaching the second intermediate sprint in Tourrettes-sur-Loup, Omega Pharma-Quick Step's Sylvain Chavanel and Peter Velits jumped off the front accompanied by Andriy Grivko (Astana), but they were quickly reeled in by Team Sky.

Sky's Vasil Kiryienka and David Lopez took control of the bunch, Richie Porte on their heels, for most of the finale, with Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) marking the yellow jersey-clad Australian.

Inside the final kilometre Philippe Gilbert looked ideally placed to grab the laurels with a lead-out from his BMC teammates, but an early jump by Gilbert proved fortuitous for Chavanel, who edged the world champion for the stage victory.

Full Results
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5:14:23
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
4Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
6Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
7Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
8Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
9Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
10Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
11Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
12Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
13Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
14Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
16Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
17Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
18Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
19Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
20Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
21Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
22Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
23Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
24Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
25Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
26Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
28Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
29Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
30Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
31Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
32Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
35David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
36Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
37Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
38Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
39Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
40Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
43Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
44Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
45Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
46Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
47Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha
48Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
49Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
50Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
51Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
52Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
53Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
54Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
55Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
57Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
58Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
59Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
60Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
61Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
62Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
63Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:29
64Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
65Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:40
66Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
67Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
68Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
69Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
70Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
71Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
72Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
73Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
74Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
76Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
77Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
78Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
79Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
80Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
81Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
82Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
83Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
84Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
85Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
86Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
87Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
90Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
91Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
92Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
94Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
95Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
96Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
97Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
98Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:42
99Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:34
100Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
101Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
102Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
103Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
104Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
105David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
106Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
107Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
108Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
109Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
110Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
111Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
112Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
113Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
114Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
115Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
116Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
117Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
118Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
119Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
120Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
121Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
122Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
123Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
124Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
126Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
128Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
129David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
130Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
131Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
132Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
133Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
134Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
135Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
136Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
137Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
139Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
140Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
141Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
142Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
143Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
144Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
145Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
146Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
147Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
148Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
149William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
150Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
151Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:21:58
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFXabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
DNFAndrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFAndreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
DNFIan Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFGorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFAndrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFYoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
DNFRobert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFMark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFWilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNSAlexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
DNSFrancis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol

Sprint 1 - Flayosc, 76.5km
1Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha2
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 2 - Tourrettes-sur-Loup, 185.5km
1Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3pts
2Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Points - Nice, 220km
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team22
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team20
4Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard16
6Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun15
7Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team14
8Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling13
9Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun12
10Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha11
11Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10
12Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano9
13Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
14Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
15Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard6
16Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
17Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
18Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha3
19Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge2
20Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1

Mountain 1 - Côte du Bois de Rousset (Cat. 3) 6.5km
1Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team4pts
2Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling2
3Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 2 - Côte des Tuillères (Cat. 2) 87.5km
1Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling7pts
2Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
3Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team3
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1

Mountain 3 - Côte du Mont Méaulx (Cat. 3) 103km
1Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling4pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
3Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Cabris (Cat. 1) 138.5km
1Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling10pts
2Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ8
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team6
4Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team4
5Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team3
6Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
7Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha1

Mountain 5 - Col du Ferrier (Cat. 1) 148.5km
1Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling10pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge8
3Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team6
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ3
6Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha2
7Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling1

Young riders
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard5:14:23
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
3Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
4Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
7Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
8Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
9Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
11Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:40
12Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
13Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:42
15Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:34
16Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
17Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
18Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
21Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
22Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
23Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
24Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
25Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
26Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
27Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step15:43:09
2BMC Racing Team
3Katusha
4RadioShack Leopard
5Ag2R La Mondiale
6Sojasun
7Astana Pro Team
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9IAM Cycling
10Team Saxo-Tinkoff
11Movistar Team
12Sky Procycling
13Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:40
15Lampre-Merida0:17:20
16Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Lotto Belisol
18Orica-GreenEdge0:18:11
19Team Europcar0:21:34
20Team Argos-Shimano0:30:14
21Garmin-Sharp0:43:08
22Blanco Pro Cycling Team
23FDJ

General classification after stage 6
1Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling29:40:31
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:32
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:42
4Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:49
6Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:52
7Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:53
8Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:54
10Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
11Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
12Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha0:01:08
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:09
14Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:18
15Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:34
16Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:35
17Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha0:01:41
18Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:01:49
19Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:02:12
20Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:02:51
21Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:53
22Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:03:01
23David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling0:03:18
24Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha0:03:26
25Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:40
26Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:03:41
27Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:03
28Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:44
29Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:07:09
30Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:08:33
31Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:57
32Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:09:20
33Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:34
34Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:50
35Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:15
36Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:46
37Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:12:27
38Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
39Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:45
40Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:12:49
41Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:14:47
42Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:02
43Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:15:08
44Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha0:15:17
45Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:21
46Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:16:08
47Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:21
48Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:58
49Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:17:11
50Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:18:14
51Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:23
52Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:52
53Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:28
54Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha0:21:26
55Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:22:23
56Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:22:30
57Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:32
58Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:24:22
59Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:25:36
60Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:25:50
61Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:26:03
62Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:07
63Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:19
64Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
65Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:29:02
66Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:07
67Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:30:01
68Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:14
69Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:30:29
70Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:30:37
71Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:30:54
72Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun0:31:07
73Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:31:25
74Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:32:56
75Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:33:27
76Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:33:28
77Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:00
78Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:06
79Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:35:13
80Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:35:15
81Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:35:41
82Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:36:55
83Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun0:37:11
84Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:37:41
85Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:38:20
86Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:39:14
87Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:39:16
88Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:39:19
89Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:41:14
90Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:42:22
91Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:42:36
92Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:42:55
93Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:43:50
94Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:44:31
95Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:57
96Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:47:47
97Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:48:10
98Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:39
99Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:49:55
100Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:50:55
101Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:52:04
102Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun0:52:08
103Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:52:22
104Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:52:29
105Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano0:53:09
106Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:53:15
107Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:53:36
108Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:53:57
109Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge0:54:49
110Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:54:51
111Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:54:53
112Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp0:54:55
113Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:55:10
114Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:55:36
115Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling0:58:02
116Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:58:15
117Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:58:19
118Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:04
119Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:59:05
120Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:59:07
121Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:59:16
122Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:59:54
123Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:00:58
124Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:01:32
125Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:01:33
126Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha1:02:24
127Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:02:54
128Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ1:03:04
129William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ1:04:12
130Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:04:43
131Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:04:58
132David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:05:28
133Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:06:02
134Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:06:39
135Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:06:40
136Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1:06:41
137Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:07:30
138Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ1:07:57
139Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp1:09:04
140Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar1:10:05
141Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale1:10:16
142Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun1:10:18
143Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:10:26
144Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:10:59
145Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:13:06
146Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:13:11
147Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp1:14:28
148Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:14:35
149Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1:16:44
150David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp1:19:15
151Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:20:09

Points classification
1Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step76pts
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp61
3Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team60
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling55
5Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step50
6Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team46
7Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team45
8Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling43
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard42
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida41
11Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team35
12Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun35
13Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale34
14Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge33
15Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida31
16Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol31
17Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
18Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team30
19Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team30
20Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling29
21Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha28
22Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge27
23Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team27
24Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar27
25Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano25
26Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar25
27Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
28Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar23
29Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ23
30Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha22
31Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team22
32Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale21
33Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard20
34Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi20
35David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling20
36Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff19
37Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step18
38Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard16
39Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun15
40Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha14
41Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team13
42Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge13
43Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha12
44Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ12
45Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun12
46Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
47Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff11
48Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
49Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale10
50Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
51Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano9
52Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team9
53Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
54Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
55Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
56Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
57Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar6
58Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
59Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
60Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
61Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
62Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha5
63Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha5
64William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ5
65Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun4
66Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard4
67Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
68Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
69Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
70Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
71Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
72Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling2
73Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
74Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
75Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling64pts
2Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano24
3Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling17
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar17
5Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun14
6Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team13
7Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ11
8Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge11
9Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard11
10Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team9
11Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
12Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
13Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha8
14Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team8
15Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team8
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
17Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
18Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp6
19Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
20David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling5
21Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
22Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4
23Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
24Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano4
25Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
26Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard3
27Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha3
28Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling3
29Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
30Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
31Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team2
32Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun2
33Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
34Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha1
35Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
36Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling1
37Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
38Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
39Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
40Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Young riders classification
1Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp29:41:03
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:22
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:21
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:31
6Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:11:55
7Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:12:17
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:14:15
9Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:49
10Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:21:58
11Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:42
12Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:30:53
13Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:38:47
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:42:23
15Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:43:18
16Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:25
17Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:51:32
18Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:54:19
19Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:00:26
20Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:01:01
21Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:02:22
22Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ1:02:32
23Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1:06:07
24Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar1:06:09
25Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:06:58
26Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun1:09:46
27Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:14:03

Teams classification
1Katusha89:05:04
2Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:45
3Astana Pro Team0:01:08
4RadioShack Leopard0:02:45
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:28
6Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:14
7BMC Racing Team0:08:37
8Sky Procycling0:15:19
9Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:21:11
10Euskaltel-Euskadi0:34:11
11IAM Cycling0:35:04
12Sojasun0:35:32
13Cannondale Pro Cycling0:37:12
14Lampre-Merida0:41:55
15Movistar Team0:45:58
16Team Europcar0:52:47
17Lotto Belisol0:55:12
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:59:07
19Orica-GreenEdge1:06:00
20Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:15:57
21FDJ1:40:47
22Team Argos-Shimano1:43:10
23Garmin-Sharp1:51:55

Latest on Cyclingnews