Puerta, Larreal earn keirin titles
Gonzalez wins women's omnium
Day 4: Men: Keirin; Women: Keirin, Omnium Individual Pursuit/Scratch/500m TT -
|1
|James David Watkins (United States of America)
|2
|Fabian Hernando Puerta (Colombia)
|3
|Alejandro Mainat (Cuba)
|4
|Ruben Elias Horta (Mexico)
|1
|Hersony Gadiel Canelon (Venezuela)
|2
|Leandro Botasso (Argentina)
|3
|Flavio Cipriano (Brazil)
|4
|Cristopher Javier Mansilla (Chile)
|1
|Cristopher Javier Mansilla (Chile)
|2
|Flavio Cipriano (Brazil)
|3
|Ruben Elias Horta (Mexico)
|4
|Alejandro Mainat (Cuba)
|1
|Fabian Hernando Puerta (Colombia)
|2
|Hersony Gadiel Canelon (Venezuela)
|3
|Leandro Botasso (Argentina)
|4
|James David Watkins (United States of America)
|5
|Cristopher Javier Mansilla (Chile)
|6
|Flavio Cipriano (Brazil)
|1
|Daniela Larreal (Venezuela)
|2
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola (Mexico)
|3
|Dana Rincon Feiss (United States of America)
|4
|Sumaia Ribeiro (Brazil)
|5
|Deborah Coronel (Argentina)
|6
|Diana Maria Garcia (Colombia)
|7
|Lisandra Guerra (Cuba)
|1
|Stephanie Roorda (Canada)
|0:03:37.544
|2
|Marlies Mejias (Cuba)
|0:03:38.126
|3
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)
|0:03:39.467
|4
|Sofia Arreola (Mexico)
|0:03:41.612
|5
|Lorena Maria Vargas (Colombia)
|0:03:47.282
|6
|Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chile)
|0:03:49.970
|7
|Janildes Silva (Brazil)
|0:03:50.184
|8
|Talia Aguirre (Argentina)
|0:03:54.442
|9
|Marcela Rubiano (Costa Rica)
|0:04:00.411
|10
|Maria Fernanda Bone (Ecuador)
|0:04:01.063
|1
|Sofia Arreola (Mexico)
|2
|Talia Aguirre (Argentina)
|3
|Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chile)
|4
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)
|5
|Lorena Maria Vargas (Colombia)
|6
|Marlies Mejias (Cuba)
|7
|Stephanie Roorda (Canada)
|8
|Marcela Rubiano (Costa Rica)
|9
|Maria Fernanda Bone (Ecuador)
|10
|Janildes Silva (Brazil)
|1
|Marlies Mejias (Cuba)
|0:00:35.211
|2
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)
|0:00:35.984
|3
|Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chile)
|0:00:36.901
|4
|Sofia Arreola (Mexico)
|0:00:37.143
|5
|Stephanie Roorda (Canada)
|0:00:37.189
|6
|Lorena Maria Vargas (Colombia)
|0:00:37.888
|7
|Talia Aguirre (Argentina)
|0:00:38.198
|8
|Maria Fernanda Bone (Ecuador)
|0:00:38.937
|9
|Janildes Silva (Brazil)
|0:00:39.608
|10
|Marcela Rubiano (Costa Rica)
|0:00:40.294
|1
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)
|14
|pts
|2
|Sofia Arreola (Mexico)
|17
|3
|Marlies Mejias (Cuba)
|24
|4
|Stephanie Roorda (Canada)
|28
|5
|Lorena Maria Vargas (Colombia)
|28
|6
|Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chile)
|29
|7
|Janildes Silva (Brazil)
|49
|8
|Maria Fernanda Bone (Ecuador)
|49
|9
|Talia Aguirre (Argentina)
|51
|10
|Marcela Rubiano (Costa Rica)
|51
