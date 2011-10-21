Trending

Puerta, Larreal earn keirin titles

Gonzalez wins women's omnium

Fabian Hernando Puerta (Colombia) celebrates his keirin victory.

Fabian Hernando Puerta (Colombia) celebrates his keirin victory.
Daniela Larreal (Venezuela) won the women's keirin.

Daniela Larreal (Venezuela) won the women's keirin.
Women's keirin podium (l-r): Luz Daniela Gaxiola (Mexico), Daniela Larreal (Venezuela), Dana Rincon Feiss (USA)

Women's keirin podium (l-r): Luz Daniela Gaxiola (Mexico), Daniela Larreal (Venezuela), Dana Rincon Feiss (USA)
Fabian Hernando Puerta (Colombia) en route to victory in the men's keirin final

Fabian Hernando Puerta (Colombia) en route to victory in the men's keirin final
Men's keirin podium (l-r): Hersony Gadiel Canelon (Venezuela), Fabian Hernando Puerta (Colombia), Leandro Botasso (Argentina)

Men's keirin podium (l-r): Hersony Gadiel Canelon (Venezuela), Fabian Hernando Puerta (Colombia), Leandro Botasso (Argentina)
Women's omnium podium (l-r): Sofia Arreola (Mexico), Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela), Marlies Mejias (Cuba)

Women's omnium podium (l-r): Sofia Arreola (Mexico), Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela), Marlies Mejias (Cuba)
Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela) finished second in the omnium 500m time trial to seal her overall victory.

Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela) finished second in the omnium 500m time trial to seal her overall victory.
Men - Keirin first round: Heat 1
1James David Watkins (United States of America)
2Fabian Hernando Puerta (Colombia)
3Alejandro Mainat (Cuba)
4Ruben Elias Horta (Mexico)

Men - Keirin first round: Heat 2
1Hersony Gadiel Canelon (Venezuela)
2Leandro Botasso (Argentina)
3Flavio Cipriano (Brazil)
4Cristopher Javier Mansilla (Chile)

Men - Keirin first round repechage
1Cristopher Javier Mansilla (Chile)
2Flavio Cipriano (Brazil)
3Ruben Elias Horta (Mexico)
4Alejandro Mainat (Cuba)

Men - Keirin finals
1Fabian Hernando Puerta (Colombia)
2Hersony Gadiel Canelon (Venezuela)
3Leandro Botasso (Argentina)
4James David Watkins (United States of America)
5Cristopher Javier Mansilla (Chile)
6Flavio Cipriano (Brazil)

Women - Keirin finals
1Daniela Larreal (Venezuela)
2Luz Daniela Gaxiola (Mexico)
3Dana Rincon Feiss (United States of America)
4Sumaia Ribeiro (Brazil)
5Deborah Coronel (Argentina)
6Diana Maria Garcia (Colombia)
7Lisandra Guerra (Cuba)

Women - Omnium Individual Pursuit
1Stephanie Roorda (Canada)0:03:37.544
2Marlies Mejias (Cuba)0:03:38.126
3Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)0:03:39.467
4Sofia Arreola (Mexico)0:03:41.612
5Lorena Maria Vargas (Colombia)0:03:47.282
6Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chile)0:03:49.970
7Janildes Silva (Brazil)0:03:50.184
8Talia Aguirre (Argentina)0:03:54.442
9Marcela Rubiano (Costa Rica)0:04:00.411
10Maria Fernanda Bone (Ecuador)0:04:01.063

Women - Omnium Scratch
1Sofia Arreola (Mexico)
2Talia Aguirre (Argentina)
3Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chile)
4Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)
5Lorena Maria Vargas (Colombia)
6Marlies Mejias (Cuba)
7Stephanie Roorda (Canada)
8Marcela Rubiano (Costa Rica)
9Maria Fernanda Bone (Ecuador)
10Janildes Silva (Brazil)

Women - Omnium 500m Time Trial
1Marlies Mejias (Cuba)0:00:35.211
2Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)0:00:35.984
3Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chile)0:00:36.901
4Sofia Arreola (Mexico)0:00:37.143
5Stephanie Roorda (Canada)0:00:37.189
6Lorena Maria Vargas (Colombia)0:00:37.888
7Talia Aguirre (Argentina)0:00:38.198
8Maria Fernanda Bone (Ecuador)0:00:38.937
9Janildes Silva (Brazil)0:00:39.608
10Marcela Rubiano (Costa Rica)0:00:40.294

Women - Omnium Final Standings
1Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)14pts
2Sofia Arreola (Mexico)17
3Marlies Mejias (Cuba)24
4Stephanie Roorda (Canada)28
5Lorena Maria Vargas (Colombia)28
6Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chile)29
7Janildes Silva (Brazil)49
8Maria Fernanda Bone (Ecuador)49
9Talia Aguirre (Argentina)51
10Marcela Rubiano (Costa Rica)51

