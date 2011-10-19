Canada wins women's team pursuit, sets Pan Am record
Guerra claims women's sprint gold, men's omnium and sprint underway
Day 2: Men: Omnium Flying Lap/Points Race/Elimination, Sprint qualifying; Women: Sprint, Team Pursuit -
|1
|Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia)
|0:00:13.069
|2
|Ruben Companioni (Cuba)
|0:00:13.379
|3
|Luis Mansilla (Chile)
|0:00:13.515
|4
|Jacob Dylan Schwingboth (Canada)
|0:00:13.550
|5
|Carlos Daniel Linares (Venezuela)
|0:00:13.552
|6
|Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)
|0:00:13.567
|7
|Robson Dias (Brazil)
|0:00:13.616
|8
|Jorge Luis Perez (Dominican Republic)
|0:00:13.666
|9
|Cesar Salvador Vaquera (Mexico)
|0:00:13.850
|10
|Jose Carlos Ragonessi (Ecuador)
|0:00:14.349
|11
|Manuel Oseas Rodas (Guatemala)
|0:00:14.805
|1
|Manuel Oseas Rodas (Guatemala)
|77
|pts
|2
|Jorge Luis Perez (Dominican Republic)
|76
|3
|Jose Carlos Ragonessi (Ecuador)
|72
|4
|Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)
|65
|5
|Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia)
|18
|6
|Luis Mansilla (Chile)
|17
|7
|Ruben Companioni (Cuba)
|14
|8
|Jacob Dylan Schwingboth (Canada)
|11
|DNF
|Cesar Salvador Vaquera (Mexico)
|DNF
|Robson Dias (Brazil)
|DNF
|Carlos Daniel Linares (Venezuela)
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chile)
|2
|Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia)
|3
|Jorge Luis Perez (Dominican Republic)
|4
|Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)
|5
|Jose Carlos Ragonessi (Ecuador)
|6
|Robson Dias (Brazil)
|7
|Carlos Daniel Linares (Venezuela)
|8
|Ruben Companioni (Cuba)
|9
|Cesar Salvador Vaquera (Mexico)
|10
|Jacob Dylan Schwingboth (Canada)
|11
|Manuel Oseas Rodas (Guatemala)
|1
|Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)
|0:00:09.977
|2
|Michael Benjamin Blatchford (United States of America)
|0:00:09.983
|3
|Fabian Hernando Puerta (Colombia)
|0:00:09.985
|4
|Hersony Gadiel Canelon (Venezuela)
|0:00:10.006
|5
|James David Watkins (United States of America)
|0:00:10.058
|6
|Jonathan Marin (Colombia)
|0:00:10.092
|7
|Leandro Botasso (Argentina)
|0:00:10.122
|8
|Flavio Cipriano (Brazil)
|0:00:10.188
|9
|Angel Pulgar (Venezuela)
|0:00:10.230
|10
|Jonathan Gatto (Argentina)
|0:00:10.313
|11
|Ruben Elias Horta (Mexico)
|0:00:10.359
|12
|Alejandro Mainat (Cuba)
|0:00:10.426
|13
|Cristopher Javier Mansilla (Chile)
|0:00:10.601
|14
|Carlos Arturo Carrasco (Mexico)
|0:00:10.719
|1
|Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)
|0:00:10.690
|2
|Alejandro Mainat (Cuba)
|1
|Ruben Elias Horta (Mexico)
|0:00:11.407
|2
|Michael Benjamin Blatchford (United States of America)
|1
|Fabian Hernando Puerta (Colombia)
|0:00:10.473
|2
|Flavio Cipriano (Brazil)
|1
|Hersony Gadiel Canelon (Venezuela)
|0:00:11.022
|2
|Angel Pulgar (Venezuela)
|1
|James David Watkins (United States of America)
|0:00:10.549
|2
|Flavio Cipriano (Brazil)
|1
|Jonathan Marin (Colombia)
|0:00:10.549
|2
|Leandro Botasso (Argentina)
|1
|Angel Pulgar (Venezuela)
|0:00:10.392
|2
|Alejandro Mainat (Cuba)
|3
|Leandro Botasso (Argentina)
|1
|Michael Benjamin Blatchford (United States of America)
|0:00:10.449
|2
|Jonathan Gatto (Argentina)
|3
|Flavio Cipriano (Brazil)
|1
|Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)
|0:00:10.620
|2
|Michael Benjamin Blatchford (United States of America)
|1
|Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)
|0:00:10.252
|2
|Michael Benjamin Blatchford (United States of America)
|1
|Angel Pulgar (Venezuela)
|0:00:10.677
|2
|Ruben Elias Horta (Mexico)
|1
|Angel Pulgar (Venezuela)
|0:00:10.520
|2
|Ruben Elias Horta (Mexico)
|1
|Fabian Hernando Puerta (Colombia)
|0:00:10.367
|2
|Jonathan Marin (Colombia)
|1
|Fabian Hernando Puerta (Colombia)
|DNS
|Jonathan Marin (Colombia)
|1
|Hersony Gadiel Canelon (Venezuela)
|0:00:10.337
|2
|James David Watkins (United States of America)
|1
|James David Watkins (United States of America)
|0:00:10.487
|REL
|Hersony Gadiel Canelon (Venezuela)
|1
|Hersony Gadiel Canelon (Venezuela)
|0:00:10.500
|2
|James David Watkins (United States of America)
|1
|Daniela Larreal (Venezuela)
|0:00:10.995
|2
|Lisandra Guerra (Cuba)
|0:00:11.126
|3
|Diana Maria Garcia (Colombia)
|0:00:11.293
|4
|Sumaia Ribeiro (Brazil)
|0:00:11.336
|5
|Juliana Gaviria (Colombia)
|0:00:11.341
|6
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola (Mexico)
|0:00:11.463
|7
|Dana Rincon Feiss (United States of America)
|0:00:11.503
|8
|Laura Arias (Cuba)
|0:00:11.593
|9
|Nancy Llarely Contreras (Mexico)
|0:00:11.616
|10
|Gleydimar Tapia (Venezuela)
|0:00:11.652
|11
|Deborah Coronel (Argentina)
|0:00:12.194
|1
|Daniela Larreal (Venezuela)
|0:00:13.009
|2
|Laura Arias (Cuba)
|1
|Daniela Larreal (Venezuela)
|0:00:11.802
|2
|Laura Arias (Cuba)
|1
|Lisandra Guerra (Cuba)
|0:00:11.785
|2
|Dana Rincon Feiss (United States of America)
|1
|Lisandra Guerra (Cuba)
|0:00:12.217
|2
|Dana Rincon Feiss (United States of America)
|1
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola (Mexico)
|0:00:11.858
|2
|Juliana Gaviria (Colombia)
|1
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola (Mexico)
|0:00:11.484
|2
|Juliana Gaviria (Colombia)
|1
|Juliana Gaviria (Colombia)
|0:00:11.782
|2
|Sumaia Ribeiro (Brazil)
|1
|Juliana Gaviria (Colombia)
|0:00:11.850
|2
|Sumaia Ribeiro (Brazil)
|5
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola (Mexico)
|0:00:11.479
|6
|Dana Rincon Feiss (United States of America)
|7
|Laura Arias (Cuba)
|8
|Sumaia Ribeiro (Brazil)
|1
|Daniela Larreal (Venezuela)
|0:00:11.314
|2
|Juliana Gaviria (Colombia)
|1
|Daniela Larreal (Venezuela)
|0:00:11.662
|2
|Juliana Gaviria (Colombia)
|1
|Lisandra Guerra (Cuba)
|0:00:11.533
|2
|Diana Maria Garcia (Colombia)
|1
|Diana Maria Garcia (Colombia)
|0:00:11.842
|2
|Lisandra Guerra (Cuba)
|1
|Lisandra Guerra (Cuba)
|0:00:13.178
|2
|Diana Maria Garcia (Colombia)
|1
|Lisandra Guerra (Cuba)
|0:00:11.604
|2
|Daniela Larreal (Venezuela)
|1
|Lisandra Guerra (Cuba)
|0:00:11.753
|2
|Daniela Larreal (Venezuela)
|3
|Diana Maria Garcia (Colombia)
|0:00:11.617
|4
|Juliana Gaviria (Colombia)
|3
|Diana Maria Garcia (Colombia)
|0:00:11.600
|4
|Juliana Gaviria (Colombia)
|1
|Canada
|0:03:25.093
|Laura Katherine Brown
|Jasmin Glaesser
|Stephanie Roorda
|2
|Cuba
|0:03:26.745
|Yumari Gonzalez
|Dalila Rodriguez
|Yudelmis Dominguez
|3
|Colombia
|0:03:27.753
|Maria Luisa Calle
|Serika Mitchell Guluma
|Lorena Maria Vargas
|4
|Venezuela
|0:03:28.629
|Lilibeth Chacon
|Danielys Garcia
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez
|5
|Mexico
|0:03:33.687
|Ingrid Drexel
|Jessica Fernanda Jurado
|Mayra Del Rocio Rocha
|6
|Chile
|0:03:37.730
|Daniela Andrea Guajardo
|Francisca Orianna Navarro
|Claudia Patricia Aravena
|7
|Brazil
|0:03:37.903
|Uenia De Souza
|Clemilda Silva
|Janildes Silva
|8
|Argentina
|0:03:40.329
|Talia Aguirre
|Alejandra Feszczuk
|Valeria Muller
|1
|Canada
|0:03:21.448
|Laura Katherine Brown
|Jasmin Glaesser
|Stephanie Roorda
|2
|Cuba
|0:03:25.335
|Yumari Gonzalez
|Dalila Rodriguez
|Yudelmis Dominguez
|3
|Colombia
|0:03:26.888
|Maria Luisa Calle
|Serika Mitchell Guluma
|Lorena Maria Vargas
|4
|Venezuela
|0:03:30.823
|Lilibeth Chacon
|Danielys Garcia
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez
