Trending

Canada wins women's team pursuit, sets Pan Am record

Guerra claims women's sprint gold, men's omnium and sprint underway

Image 1 of 5

Women's sprint podium (l-r): Daniela Larreal (Venezuela), Lisandra Guerra (Cuba), Diana Maria Garcia (Colombia)

Women's sprint podium (l-r): Daniela Larreal (Venezuela), Lisandra Guerra (Cuba), Diana Maria Garcia (Colombia)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 5

Lisandra Guerra (Cuba) beat Daniela Larreal (Venezuela) in the women's sprint finals to claim gold.

Lisandra Guerra (Cuba) beat Daniela Larreal (Venezuela) in the women's sprint finals to claim gold.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 5

Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago) was the fastest in men's sprint qualifying and set a new Pan Am record of 9.977 for 200m.

Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago) was the fastest in men's sprint qualifying and set a new Pan Am record of 9.977 for 200m.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 5

The Canadian team pursuit squad set a new Pan Am record in qualifying and then re-set the record in their gold medal-winning ride.

The Canadian team pursuit squad set a new Pan Am record in qualifying and then re-set the record in their gold medal-winning ride.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 5

Women's team pursuit podium (l-r): Cuba, Canada and Colombia

Women's team pursuit podium (l-r): Cuba, Canada and Colombia
(Image credit: AFP)

Men - Omnium Flying Lap
1Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia)0:00:13.069
2Ruben Companioni (Cuba)0:00:13.379
3Luis Mansilla (Chile)0:00:13.515
4Jacob Dylan Schwingboth (Canada)0:00:13.550
5Carlos Daniel Linares (Venezuela)0:00:13.552
6Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)0:00:13.567
7Robson Dias (Brazil)0:00:13.616
8Jorge Luis Perez (Dominican Republic)0:00:13.666
9Cesar Salvador Vaquera (Mexico)0:00:13.850
10Jose Carlos Ragonessi (Ecuador)0:00:14.349
11Manuel Oseas Rodas (Guatemala)0:00:14.805

Men - Omnium Points Race
1Manuel Oseas Rodas (Guatemala)77pts
2Jorge Luis Perez (Dominican Republic)76
3Jose Carlos Ragonessi (Ecuador)72
4Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)65
5Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia)18
6Luis Mansilla (Chile)17
7Ruben Companioni (Cuba)14
8Jacob Dylan Schwingboth (Canada)11
DNFCesar Salvador Vaquera (Mexico)
DNFRobson Dias (Brazil)
DNFCarlos Daniel Linares (Venezuela)

Men - Omnium Elimination
1Luis Mansilla (Chile)
2Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia)
3Jorge Luis Perez (Dominican Republic)
4Walter Fernando Perez (Argentina)
5Jose Carlos Ragonessi (Ecuador)
6Robson Dias (Brazil)
7Carlos Daniel Linares (Venezuela)
8Ruben Companioni (Cuba)
9Cesar Salvador Vaquera (Mexico)
10Jacob Dylan Schwingboth (Canada)
11Manuel Oseas Rodas (Guatemala)

Men - Sprint qualifying
1Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)0:00:09.977
2Michael Benjamin Blatchford (United States of America)0:00:09.983
3Fabian Hernando Puerta (Colombia)0:00:09.985
4Hersony Gadiel Canelon (Venezuela)0:00:10.006
5James David Watkins (United States of America)0:00:10.058
6Jonathan Marin (Colombia)0:00:10.092
7Leandro Botasso (Argentina)0:00:10.122
8Flavio Cipriano (Brazil)0:00:10.188
9Angel Pulgar (Venezuela)0:00:10.230
10Jonathan Gatto (Argentina)0:00:10.313
11Ruben Elias Horta (Mexico)0:00:10.359
12Alejandro Mainat (Cuba)0:00:10.426
13Cristopher Javier Mansilla (Chile)0:00:10.601
14Carlos Arturo Carrasco (Mexico)0:00:10.719

Men - Sprint 1/8 finals: Heat 1
1Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)0:00:10.690
2Alejandro Mainat (Cuba)

Men - Sprint 1/8 finals: Heat 2
1Ruben Elias Horta (Mexico)0:00:11.407
2Michael Benjamin Blatchford (United States of America)

Men - Sprint 1/8 finals: Heat 3
1Fabian Hernando Puerta (Colombia)0:00:10.473
2Flavio Cipriano (Brazil)

Men - Sprint 1/8 finals: Heat 4
1Hersony Gadiel Canelon (Venezuela)0:00:11.022
2Angel Pulgar (Venezuela)

Men - Sprint 1/8 finals: Heat 5
1James David Watkins (United States of America)0:00:10.549
2Flavio Cipriano (Brazil)

Men - Sprint 1/8 finals: Heat 6
1Jonathan Marin (Colombia)0:00:10.549
2Leandro Botasso (Argentina)

Men - Sprint 1/8 finals Repechage: Heat 1
1Angel Pulgar (Venezuela)0:00:10.392
2Alejandro Mainat (Cuba)
3Leandro Botasso (Argentina)

Men - Sprint 1/8 finals Repechage: Heat 2
1Michael Benjamin Blatchford (United States of America)0:00:10.449
2Jonathan Gatto (Argentina)
3Flavio Cipriano (Brazil)

Men - Sprint 1/4 finals - Heat 1: Race 1
1Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)0:00:10.620
2Michael Benjamin Blatchford (United States of America)

Men - Sprint 1/4 finals - Heat 1: Race 2
1Njisane Phillip (Trinidad and Tobago)0:00:10.252
2Michael Benjamin Blatchford (United States of America)

Men - Sprint 1/4 finals - Heat 2: Race 1
1Angel Pulgar (Venezuela)0:00:10.677
2Ruben Elias Horta (Mexico)

Men - Sprint 1/4 finals - Heat 2: Race 2
1Angel Pulgar (Venezuela)0:00:10.520
2Ruben Elias Horta (Mexico)

Men - Sprint 1/4 finals - Heat 3: Race 1
1Fabian Hernando Puerta (Colombia)0:00:10.367
2Jonathan Marin (Colombia)

Men - Sprint 1/4 finals - Heat 3: Race 2
1Fabian Hernando Puerta (Colombia)
DNSJonathan Marin (Colombia)

Men - Sprint 1/4 finals - Heat 4: Race 1
1Hersony Gadiel Canelon (Venezuela)0:00:10.337
2James David Watkins (United States of America)

Men - Sprint 1/4 finals - Heat 4: Race 2
1James David Watkins (United States of America)0:00:10.487
RELHersony Gadiel Canelon (Venezuela)

Men - Sprint 1/4 finals - Heat 4: Race 3
1Hersony Gadiel Canelon (Venezuela)0:00:10.500
2James David Watkins (United States of America)

Women - Sprint qualifying
1Daniela Larreal (Venezuela)0:00:10.995
2Lisandra Guerra (Cuba)0:00:11.126
3Diana Maria Garcia (Colombia)0:00:11.293
4Sumaia Ribeiro (Brazil)0:00:11.336
5Juliana Gaviria (Colombia)0:00:11.341
6Luz Daniela Gaxiola (Mexico)0:00:11.463
7Dana Rincon Feiss (United States of America)0:00:11.503
8Laura Arias (Cuba)0:00:11.593
9Nancy Llarely Contreras (Mexico)0:00:11.616
10Gleydimar Tapia (Venezuela)0:00:11.652
11Deborah Coronel (Argentina)0:00:12.194

Women - Sprint 1/4 finals - Heat 1: Race 1
1Daniela Larreal (Venezuela)0:00:13.009
2Laura Arias (Cuba)

Women - Sprint 1/4 finals - Heat 1: Race 2
1Daniela Larreal (Venezuela)0:00:11.802
2Laura Arias (Cuba)

Women - Sprint 1/4 finals - Heat 2: Race 1
1Lisandra Guerra (Cuba)0:00:11.785
2Dana Rincon Feiss (United States of America)

Women - Sprint 1/4 finals - Heat 2: Race 2
1Lisandra Guerra (Cuba)0:00:12.217
2Dana Rincon Feiss (United States of America)

Women - Sprint 1/4 finals - Heat 3: Race 1
1Luz Daniela Gaxiola (Mexico)0:00:11.858
2Juliana Gaviria (Colombia)

Women - Sprint 1/4 finals - Heat 3: Race 2
1Luz Daniela Gaxiola (Mexico)0:00:11.484
2Juliana Gaviria (Colombia)

Women - Sprint 1/4 finals - Heat 4: Race 1
1Juliana Gaviria (Colombia)0:00:11.782
2Sumaia Ribeiro (Brazil)

Women - Sprint 1/4 finals - Heat 4: Race 2
1Juliana Gaviria (Colombia)0:00:11.850
2Sumaia Ribeiro (Brazil)

Women - Sprint: 5th - 8th place
5Luz Daniela Gaxiola (Mexico)0:00:11.479
6Dana Rincon Feiss (United States of America)
7Laura Arias (Cuba)
8Sumaia Ribeiro (Brazil)

Women - Sprint semifinals - Heat 1: Race 1
1Daniela Larreal (Venezuela)0:00:11.314
2Juliana Gaviria (Colombia)

Women - Sprint semifinals - Heat 1: Race 2
1Daniela Larreal (Venezuela)0:00:11.662
2Juliana Gaviria (Colombia)

Women - Sprint semifinals - Heat 2: Race 1
1Lisandra Guerra (Cuba)0:00:11.533
2Diana Maria Garcia (Colombia)

Women - Sprint semifinals - Heat 2: Race 2
1Diana Maria Garcia (Colombia)0:00:11.842
2Lisandra Guerra (Cuba)

Women - Sprint semifinals - Heat 2: Race 3
1Lisandra Guerra (Cuba)0:00:13.178
2Diana Maria Garcia (Colombia)

Women - Sprint Gold Medal Round: Race 1
1Lisandra Guerra (Cuba)0:00:11.604
2Daniela Larreal (Venezuela)

Women - Sprint Gold Medal Round: Race 2
1Lisandra Guerra (Cuba)0:00:11.753
2Daniela Larreal (Venezuela)

Women - Sprint Bronze Medal Round: Race 1
3Diana Maria Garcia (Colombia)0:00:11.617
4Juliana Gaviria (Colombia)

Women - Sprint Bronze Medal Round: Race 2
3Diana Maria Garcia (Colombia)0:00:11.600
4Juliana Gaviria (Colombia)

Women - Team Pursuit qualifying
1Canada0:03:25.093
Laura Katherine Brown
Jasmin Glaesser
Stephanie Roorda
2Cuba0:03:26.745
Yumari Gonzalez
Dalila Rodriguez
Yudelmis Dominguez
3Colombia0:03:27.753
Maria Luisa Calle
Serika Mitchell Guluma
Lorena Maria Vargas
4Venezuela0:03:28.629
Lilibeth Chacon
Danielys Garcia
Angie Sabrina Gonzalez
5Mexico0:03:33.687
Ingrid Drexel
Jessica Fernanda Jurado
Mayra Del Rocio Rocha
6Chile0:03:37.730
Daniela Andrea Guajardo
Francisca Orianna Navarro
Claudia Patricia Aravena
7Brazil0:03:37.903
Uenia De Souza
Clemilda Silva
Janildes Silva
8Argentina0:03:40.329
Talia Aguirre
Alejandra Feszczuk
Valeria Muller

Women - Team Pursuit Gold Medal Round
1Canada0:03:21.448
Laura Katherine Brown
Jasmin Glaesser
Stephanie Roorda
2Cuba0:03:25.335
Yumari Gonzalez
Dalila Rodriguez
Yudelmis Dominguez

Women - Team Pursuit Bronze Medal Round
3Colombia0:03:26.888
Maria Luisa Calle
Serika Mitchell Guluma
Lorena Maria Vargas
4Venezuela0:03:30.823
Lilibeth Chacon
Danielys Garcia
Angie Sabrina Gonzalez

Latest on Cyclingnews