'It was a bit dangerous' - Lorena Wiebes criticises UCI's new handlebar width rule highlighting safety concerns at Copenhagen Sprint

Lorena Wiebes sprinting at the new Copenhagen Sprint (Image credit: Getty Images)

After winning the inaugural Copenhagen Sprint, Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) criticised the UCI in her post-race interview, contrasting the UCI’s announcement about minimum handlebar width with the lack of signalisation during the race that caused several crashes.

“I’m a bit annoyed that the UCI is doing things differently with the handlebars and stuff and not really thinking about our safety. It was a bit dangerous sometimes, with nobody signalling the central reservations,” said Wiebes.

