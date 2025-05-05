'Racing doesn't always go according to plan' - Bradbury escapes injury but suffers stinging time loss in La Vuelta Femenina stage 2 crash

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto GC leader over two minutes down

BARCELONA SPAIN MAY 03 LR Maike van der Duin of Netherlands Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland Chloe Dygert of The United States and Team CANYONGRAM zondacrypro with teammates during the Team Presentation prior to the 11th La Vuelta Femenina 2025 UCIWWT on May 03 2025 in Barcelona Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Neve Bradbury (R) lost 2:11 on stage 2 of La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) had come to Spain targeting a good GC result in La Vuelta Femenina, and with 2024 Tour de France Femmes winner Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney lining up in support of the 23-year-old Australian, things were looking good. But Bradbury's goal suffered a heavy blow when she crashed 16km from the finish of stage 2.

It had rained for much of the stage, and while the peloton was passing through a roundabout, a ripple effect led to a touch of wheels that brought down Esmee Gielkens (Lotto). Bradbury and her teammate Anastasiya Kolesava were right behind the Belgian and had no time to react. Mikayla Harvey (SD Worx-Protime) also went down while other riders could avoid hitting the tarmac.

