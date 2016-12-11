Fahringer wins North Carolina Grand Prix
Anthony second
Day 1: Elite Women: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D. Foundation)
|2
|Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo)
|3
|Cassandra Maximenko (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|4
|Emily Shields (Hearts Racing Club)
|5
|Arley Kemmerer
|6
|Allison Arensman (J.A. King p/b BR'C)
|7
|Gray Patton (Freddie Fu Cycling Team)
|8
|Julie Wright
|9
|Hannah Arensman (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling)
|10
|Emma Swartz (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|11
|Rachel Rubino
|12
|Laurel Rathbun (UCI WPT: UnitedHealthcare)
|13
|Avanell Schmitz (Celerity Cycling)
|14
|Jennifer Malik (Cincinnati Cyclocross)
|15
|Payten Maness (Renewed Cyclocross)
|16
|Katherine Shields (Hearts Racing Club)
|17
|Meghan Korol (Team Handmade)
|18
|Natasha Cowie
|19
|Kaysee Armstrong
|20
|Lily Williams (Bonkers Cycling)
|21
|Allyson Tufano (Sportif Coaching Group)
|22
|Rebecca Lewandowski (Rare Disease Cycling)
|23
|Joanne Grogan (NEXT-BMB)
|24
|Nicole Dorinzi
|25
|Erin Faccone (Back Bay Cycling Club)
|26
|Leslie Lupien (Green Line Velo)
|27
|Maria Carrelli (The 706 Project)
|28
|Samantha Brode (VeloFemme)
|29
|Isabella Brookshire (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling)
|30
|Lydia Hausle (Back Bay Cycling Club)
|31
|Taylor Kuyk-White (Laser Cats Feline All Stars)
