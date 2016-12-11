Trending

Fahringer wins North Carolina Grand Prix

Anthony second

Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) seems like she’s swimming through mud

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D. Foundation)
2Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo)
3Cassandra Maximenko (Van Dessel Factory Team)
4Emily Shields (Hearts Racing Club)
5Arley Kemmerer
6Allison Arensman (J.A. King p/b BR'C)
7Gray Patton (Freddie Fu Cycling Team)
8Julie Wright
9Hannah Arensman (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling)
10Emma Swartz (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
11Rachel Rubino
12Laurel Rathbun (UCI WPT: UnitedHealthcare)
13Avanell Schmitz (Celerity Cycling)
14Jennifer Malik (Cincinnati Cyclocross)
15Payten Maness (Renewed Cyclocross)
16Katherine Shields (Hearts Racing Club)
17Meghan Korol (Team Handmade)
18Natasha Cowie
19Kaysee Armstrong
20Lily Williams (Bonkers Cycling)
21Allyson Tufano (Sportif Coaching Group)
22Rebecca Lewandowski (Rare Disease Cycling)
23Joanne Grogan (NEXT-BMB)
24Nicole Dorinzi
25Erin Faccone (Back Bay Cycling Club)
26Leslie Lupien (Green Line Velo)
27Maria Carrelli (The 706 Project)
28Samantha Brode (VeloFemme)
29Isabella Brookshire (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling)
30Lydia Hausle (Back Bay Cycling Club)
31Taylor Kuyk-White (Laser Cats Feline All Stars)

