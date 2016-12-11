Livermon wins final day at North Carolina Gran Prix
Werner second, followed by Cowie
Day 2: Elite Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis Shimano
|1:04:06
|2
|Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Endurance Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Tristan Cowie (USA) Triple Oaks Cycling
|0:01:36
|4
|Byron Rice (USA) Storm Racing Team
|0:01:41
|5
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX
|0:02:32
|6
|Alex Ryan (USA) MOB p/b VP Components
|0:02:52
|7
|Merwin Davis (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:04:52
|8
|Nathaniel Morse (USA) Bikereg.com
|0:05:20
|9
|Andrew Reardon (USA) Sonic Cycling Team p/b Provision Sports
|0:05:34
|10
|Keith Mullaly (USA) R2 Endurance Coaching
|0:05:52
|11
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) Giant Bicycles South
|0:05:57
|12
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX
|0:06:42
|13
|William Sheftall (USA) Delta Racing
|0:06:49
|14
|Bradford Perley (USA) Giant Bicycles South
|0:07:19
|15
|Andrew Bailey (USA) Provision PEAK Performance Team p/b
|0:07:34
|16
|Frank Travieso (USA) The 706 Project
|0:07:43
|17
|Scott Mcgill (USA) Brevard College
|0:09:04
|18
|Lucas Livermon (USA) Cyclus Sports
|2 Laps
|19
|Scott Hoffner (USA) CIC Racing
|20
|Olivier Vrambout (USA) Waffle Power Cycling Club
|21
|Will Barnes (USA) Berger Hardware Bikes
|3 Laps
|22
|Andrew Scarano (USA) The 706 Project
|23
|Abe Goorskey (USA) American Classic Pro CX
|24
|Phil Wikoff (USA) Super Squadra
|4 Laps
|25
|Grayson Brookshire (USA) Organic Valley p/b Highball Energy
|DNF
|Charlie Hough (USA) Holowesko - Citadel Racing Team
|DNF
|James Brookshire (USA) NCCF Specialized
|Spencer Petrov (USA) Cyclocross Alliance
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
'The best man won' says third-placed Sweeck after Belgium fail to contain Van der Poel at Cyclo-cross European ChampionshipsSecond-placed Iserbyt calls failing to beat dominant Dutchman by three seconds 'a missed opportunity'
-
Fominykh signs up for another season at AstanaFormer Kazakh time trial champion heads into seventh year with WorldTour team
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy