Trending

Livermon wins final day at North Carolina Gran Prix

Werner second, followed by Cowie

Travis Livermon (maxxis-shimano pro cyclocross) heads downhill

Travis Livermon (maxxis-shimano pro cyclocross) heads downhill
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Livermon (USA) Maxxis Shimano1:04:06
2Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Endurance Team0:00:12
3Tristan Cowie (USA) Triple Oaks Cycling0:01:36
4Byron Rice (USA) Storm Racing Team0:01:41
5Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX0:02:32
6Alex Ryan (USA) MOB p/b VP Components0:02:52
7Merwin Davis (USA) Cyclus Sports0:04:52
8Nathaniel Morse (USA) Bikereg.com0:05:20
9Andrew Reardon (USA) Sonic Cycling Team p/b Provision Sports0:05:34
10Keith Mullaly (USA) R2 Endurance Coaching0:05:52
11Lewis Gaffney (USA) Giant Bicycles South0:05:57
12Dan Timmerman (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX0:06:42
13William Sheftall (USA) Delta Racing0:06:49
14Bradford Perley (USA) Giant Bicycles South0:07:19
15Andrew Bailey (USA) Provision PEAK Performance Team p/b0:07:34
16Frank Travieso (USA) The 706 Project0:07:43
17Scott Mcgill (USA) Brevard College0:09:04
18Lucas Livermon (USA) Cyclus Sports2 Laps
19Scott Hoffner (USA) CIC Racing
20Olivier Vrambout (USA) Waffle Power Cycling Club
21Will Barnes (USA) Berger Hardware Bikes3 Laps
22Andrew Scarano (USA) The 706 Project
23Abe Goorskey (USA) American Classic Pro CX
24Phil Wikoff (USA) Super Squadra4 Laps
25Grayson Brookshire (USA) Organic Valley p/b Highball Energy
DNFCharlie Hough (USA) Holowesko - Citadel Racing Team
DNFJames Brookshire (USA) NCCF Specialized
Spencer Petrov (USA) Cyclocross Alliance

Latest on Cyclingnews