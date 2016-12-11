Trending

Kemmerer takes the win on day 2 at NCGP

Maximenko second, followed by Arensman

Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing) has another solid day at the races

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
11 Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:46:52
22 Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:00:21
33 Hannah Arensman (USA) TWENTY20 Pro Cycling0:00:36
44 Crystal Anthony (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo0:00:55
55 Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:01:00
66 Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:01:01
77 Courtney Patton (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team0:01:04
88 Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh Clement0:01:19
99 Emily Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club0:01:58
1010 Allison Arensman (USA) J.A. King p/b BR'C0:02:12
1111 Jennifer Malik (USA) Cincinnati Cyclocross0:02:23
1212 Avanell Schmitz (USA) Mermaid Winery0:03:06
1313 Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:03:28
1414 Katherine Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club0:04:21
1515 Leslie Lupien (USA) Green Line Velo0:04:35
1616 Natasha Cowie (Can) Steed Cycles0:04:53
1717 Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group0:05:02
1818 Erin Faccone (USA) Back Bay Cycling Club0:05:17
1919 Rebecca Lewandowski (USA) Rare Disease Cycling0:05:39
2020 Lily Williams (USA) Bonkers Cycling0:06:44
2121 Nicole Dorinzi (USA) Pro Mountain Outfitters0:07:11
2222 Payten Maness (USA) Renewed Cyclocross0:08:28
2323 Maria Carrelli (USA) The 706 Project1 Lap
2424 Samantha Brode (USA) VeloFemme
2525 Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Laser Cats Feline All Stars
2626 Lydia Hausle (USA) Back Bay Cycling Club2 Laps
DNFDNF Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica
DNFDNF Joanne Grogan (USA) NEXT-BMB
DNFDNF Meghan Korol (USA) Team Handmade

