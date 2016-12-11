Kemmerer takes the win on day 2 at NCGP
Maximenko second, followed by Arensman
Day 2: Elite Women: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|1 Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:46:52
|2
|2 Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:00:21
|3
|3 Hannah Arensman (USA) TWENTY20 Pro Cycling
|0:00:36
|4
|4 Crystal Anthony (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ YogaGlo
|0:00:55
|5
|5 Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:01:00
|6
|6 Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:01:01
|7
|7 Courtney Patton (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|8
|8 Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:01:19
|9
|9 Emily Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club
|0:01:58
|10
|10 Allison Arensman (USA) J.A. King p/b BR'C
|0:02:12
|11
|11 Jennifer Malik (USA) Cincinnati Cyclocross
|0:02:23
|12
|12 Avanell Schmitz (USA) Mermaid Winery
|0:03:06
|13
|13 Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:03:28
|14
|14 Katherine Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club
|0:04:21
|15
|15 Leslie Lupien (USA) Green Line Velo
|0:04:35
|16
|16 Natasha Cowie (Can) Steed Cycles
|0:04:53
|17
|17 Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group
|0:05:02
|18
|18 Erin Faccone (USA) Back Bay Cycling Club
|0:05:17
|19
|19 Rebecca Lewandowski (USA) Rare Disease Cycling
|0:05:39
|20
|20 Lily Williams (USA) Bonkers Cycling
|0:06:44
|21
|21 Nicole Dorinzi (USA) Pro Mountain Outfitters
|0:07:11
|22
|22 Payten Maness (USA) Renewed Cyclocross
|0:08:28
|23
|23 Maria Carrelli (USA) The 706 Project
|1 Lap
|24
|24 Samantha Brode (USA) VeloFemme
|25
|25 Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Laser Cats Feline All Stars
|26
|26 Lydia Hausle (USA) Back Bay Cycling Club
|2 Laps
|DNF
|DNF Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica
|DNF
|DNF Joanne Grogan (USA) NEXT-BMB
|DNF
|DNF Meghan Korol (USA) Team Handmade
