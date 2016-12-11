Tristan Cowie wins North Carolina Grand Prix
Cooper Willsey finishes second
Day 1: Elite Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tristan Cowie
|2
|Cooper Willsey (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld)
|3
|Travis Livermon (Astellas Cycling Team)
|4
|Kerry Werner
|5
|Robert Marion
|6
|Byron Rice (Storm Racing Team)
|7
|Dan Timmerman (Stan's NoTubes Elite CX)
|8
|Merwin Davis (Cyclus Sports)
|9
|Alex Ryan
|10
|Andrew Reardon (Sonic Cycling Team p/b Provision Sports M)
|11
|Charlie Hough (Holowesko - Citadel Racing Team)
|12
|Frank Travieso (The 706 Project)
|13
|William Sheftall (Delta Racing)
|14
|Keith Mullaly (R2 Endurance Coaching)
|15
|Lewis Gaffney
|16
|Stephen Bassett
|17
|Scott Hoffner
|18
|Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports)
|19
|Will Barnes (Berger Hardware Bikes)
|20
|Olivier Vrambout (Waffle Power Cycling Club)
|21
|Scott McGill (Lee & Associates Race Team)
|22
|Matthew Reeves (Cycle-Smart Inc.)
|23
|Paul Wright
|24
|Abe Goorskey
|25
|Gavin Kline (BSlow Racing)
