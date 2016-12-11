Trending

Tristan Cowie wins North Carolina Grand Prix

Cooper Willsey finishes second

Tristan Cowie (Mock Orange) keeps his head down to make it over the climb

Tristan Cowie (Mock Orange) keeps his head down to make it over the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tristan Cowie
2Cooper Willsey (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld)
3Travis Livermon (Astellas Cycling Team)
4Kerry Werner
5Robert Marion
6Byron Rice (Storm Racing Team)
7Dan Timmerman (Stan's NoTubes Elite CX)
8Merwin Davis (Cyclus Sports)
9Alex Ryan
10Andrew Reardon (Sonic Cycling Team p/b Provision Sports M)
11Charlie Hough (Holowesko - Citadel Racing Team)
12Frank Travieso (The 706 Project)
13William Sheftall (Delta Racing)
14Keith Mullaly (R2 Endurance Coaching)
15Lewis Gaffney
16Stephen Bassett
17Scott Hoffner
18Lucas Livermon (Cyclus Sports)
19Will Barnes (Berger Hardware Bikes)
20Olivier Vrambout (Waffle Power Cycling Club)
21Scott McGill (Lee & Associates Race Team)
22Matthew Reeves (Cycle-Smart Inc.)
23Paul Wright
24Abe Goorskey
25Gavin Kline (BSlow Racing)

Latest on Cyclingnews