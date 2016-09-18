Trending

Nittany Lion Cross: Christel Ferrier-Bruneau wins Saturday race

Arley Kemmerer second, Jena Greaser third

Christel Ferrier-Bruneau awaits the start of Koppenbergcross, the final race of her career

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Can)0:44:51
2Arley Kemmerer (USA)0:00:05
3Jena Greaser (USA)0:00:24
4Helen Wyman (GBr)0:00:53
5Stacey Barbossa (USA)0:01:05
6Daniele Arman (USA)0:01:15
7Kathryn Cumming (USA)0:01:24
8Kathleen Lysakowski (USA)0:01:30
9Rachel Rubino (USA)0:01:34
10Cassandra Maximenko (USA)0:01:37
11Julie Wright (USA)0:01:42
12Emily Shields (USA)0:02:29
13Amira Mellor (GBr)0:02:36
14Avanell Schmitz (USA)0:02:46
15Allyson Tufano (USA)0:02:51
16Natalie Tapias (USA)0:02:53
17Clio Dinan (USA)0:02:54
18Katherine Northcott (USA)0:03:08
19Katrina Dowidchuk (USA)0:03:19
20Brittlee Bowman (USA)0:03:23
21Gabriella Sterne (USA)0:03:25
22Joanne Grogan (USA)0:03:28
23Jennifer Malik (USA)0:03:31
24Nicole Dorinzi (USA)0:03:32
25Lauren Festa (USA)0:03:34
26Vickie Monahan (USA)0:03:43
27Rebecca Lewandowski (USA)
28Erin Faccone (USA)0:04:02
29Turner Ramsay (USA)0:04:26
30Melissa Presnell (USA)0:04:54
31Alex Campbell-Forte (USA)0:04:55
32Traci Rodosta (USA)0:05:41
33Karen Talleymeade (USA)0:05:56
34Cati Scheifele (USA)0:06:04
35Elisabeth Reinkordt (USA)0:06:30
36Jacqueline Mcclure (USA)0:06:47
37Jenna Latour-Nichols (USA)

