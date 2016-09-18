Nittany Lion Cross: Christel Ferrier-Bruneau wins Saturday race
Arley Kemmerer second, Jena Greaser third
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Can)
|0:44:51
|2
|Arley Kemmerer (USA)
|0:00:05
|3
|Jena Greaser (USA)
|0:00:24
|4
|Helen Wyman (GBr)
|0:00:53
|5
|Stacey Barbossa (USA)
|0:01:05
|6
|Daniele Arman (USA)
|0:01:15
|7
|Kathryn Cumming (USA)
|0:01:24
|8
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA)
|0:01:30
|9
|Rachel Rubino (USA)
|0:01:34
|10
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA)
|0:01:37
|11
|Julie Wright (USA)
|0:01:42
|12
|Emily Shields (USA)
|0:02:29
|13
|Amira Mellor (GBr)
|0:02:36
|14
|Avanell Schmitz (USA)
|0:02:46
|15
|Allyson Tufano (USA)
|0:02:51
|16
|Natalie Tapias (USA)
|0:02:53
|17
|Clio Dinan (USA)
|0:02:54
|18
|Katherine Northcott (USA)
|0:03:08
|19
|Katrina Dowidchuk (USA)
|0:03:19
|20
|Brittlee Bowman (USA)
|0:03:23
|21
|Gabriella Sterne (USA)
|0:03:25
|22
|Joanne Grogan (USA)
|0:03:28
|23
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:03:31
|24
|Nicole Dorinzi (USA)
|0:03:32
|25
|Lauren Festa (USA)
|0:03:34
|26
|Vickie Monahan (USA)
|0:03:43
|27
|Rebecca Lewandowski (USA)
|28
|Erin Faccone (USA)
|0:04:02
|29
|Turner Ramsay (USA)
|0:04:26
|30
|Melissa Presnell (USA)
|0:04:54
|31
|Alex Campbell-Forte (USA)
|0:04:55
|32
|Traci Rodosta (USA)
|0:05:41
|33
|Karen Talleymeade (USA)
|0:05:56
|34
|Cati Scheifele (USA)
|0:06:04
|35
|Elisabeth Reinkordt (USA)
|0:06:30
|36
|Jacqueline Mcclure (USA)
|0:06:47
|37
|Jenna Latour-Nichols (USA)
