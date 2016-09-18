Trending

Kemmerer wins day 2 at Nittany Lion Cross

Christel Ferrier-Bruneau and Helen Wyman round out podium

Arley Kemmerer (Level Eleven Racing) at the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:42:28
2Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Can) SAS MACOGEP-Acquisio p/p Mazda0:00:01
3Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing0:00:08
4Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/b Van Dessel0:00:15
5Jena Greaser (USA)
6Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica0:00:32
7Stacey Barbossa (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team0:01:00
8Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg0:01:14
9Amira Mellor (GBr) NEXT Wyman / Kona0:01:28
10Danielle Arman (USA) Tenspeed Hero0:01:35
11Emily Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop0:01:47
12Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:01:54
13Katherine Northcott (USA) West Hill Shop
14Avanell Schmitz (USA) Mermaid Winery p/b VA Asset Group0:02:25
15Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team0:02:49
16Jen Malik (USA) Women's CX Project0:02:54
17Rebecca Lewandowski (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick0:02:55
18Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Patapsco Bicycles0:02:59
19Shaina Kravitz (USA) Kelpius Cycling0:03:14
20Kate Kirkpatrick (USA) Mellow Mushroom0:03:22
21Clio Dinan (USA) KD Collective CX
22Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM / NCC0:03:34
23Nicole Dorinzi (USA) Pro Mountain Outfitters0:03:38
24Joanne Grogan (USA) NEXT-BMB0:03:49
25Lauren Festa (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick0:03:55
26Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN0:04:10
27Vickie Monahan (USA) Aetna-Expo Wheelmen0:04:19
28Alexandra Campbell-Forte (USA) Vanderkitten/Bike Stop Racing0:04:28
29Turner Ramsay (USA) KMS Cycling - Killington Mountain School0:04:44
30Cati Scheifele (USA) Bike Line0:05:18
31Elisabeth Reinkordt (USA) Laser Cats Feline All-Stars
32Karen Talley Mead (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket0:06:43
33Jacqueline McClure (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick0:07:56
DNST.A. Rabbit (USA) Down Cycles p/b NWSA/Michelle E Gordon DO
DNSVictoria Barclay (USA) Stan's NoTubes/BikeFlights
DNSElizabeth White (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN
DNSTraci Rodosta (USA) Pro Mountain Outfitters
DNFJulie Hunter (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket p/b Van Dessel
DNFErin Faccone (USA) Team Averica
DNFCassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Atom Composites/ISM
DNFJenna Latour-Nichols (USA) Bicycle Revolutions Racing/Rutgers cycling
DNFMelissa Presnell (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket

