Kemmerer wins day 2 at Nittany Lion Cross
Christel Ferrier-Bruneau and Helen Wyman round out podium
Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:42:28
|2
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Can) SAS MACOGEP-Acquisio p/p Mazda
|0:00:01
|3
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|0:00:08
|4
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/b Van Dessel
|0:00:15
|5
|Jena Greaser (USA)
|6
|Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica
|0:00:32
|7
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team
|0:01:00
|8
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg
|0:01:14
|9
|Amira Mellor (GBr) NEXT Wyman / Kona
|0:01:28
|10
|Danielle Arman (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|0:01:35
|11
|Emily Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop
|0:01:47
|12
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:01:54
|13
|Katherine Northcott (USA) West Hill Shop
|14
|Avanell Schmitz (USA) Mermaid Winery p/b VA Asset Group
|0:02:25
|15
|Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team
|0:02:49
|16
|Jen Malik (USA) Women's CX Project
|0:02:54
|17
|Rebecca Lewandowski (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick
|0:02:55
|18
|Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Patapsco Bicycles
|0:02:59
|19
|Shaina Kravitz (USA) Kelpius Cycling
|0:03:14
|20
|Kate Kirkpatrick (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|0:03:22
|21
|Clio Dinan (USA) KD Collective CX
|22
|Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:03:34
|23
|Nicole Dorinzi (USA) Pro Mountain Outfitters
|0:03:38
|24
|Joanne Grogan (USA) NEXT-BMB
|0:03:49
|25
|Lauren Festa (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick
|0:03:55
|26
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN
|0:04:10
|27
|Vickie Monahan (USA) Aetna-Expo Wheelmen
|0:04:19
|28
|Alexandra Campbell-Forte (USA) Vanderkitten/Bike Stop Racing
|0:04:28
|29
|Turner Ramsay (USA) KMS Cycling - Killington Mountain School
|0:04:44
|30
|Cati Scheifele (USA) Bike Line
|0:05:18
|31
|Elisabeth Reinkordt (USA) Laser Cats Feline All-Stars
|32
|Karen Talley Mead (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|0:06:43
|33
|Jacqueline McClure (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick
|0:07:56
|DNS
|T.A. Rabbit (USA) Down Cycles p/b NWSA/Michelle E Gordon DO
|DNS
|Victoria Barclay (USA) Stan's NoTubes/BikeFlights
|DNS
|Elizabeth White (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN
|DNS
|Traci Rodosta (USA) Pro Mountain Outfitters
|DNF
|Julie Hunter (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket p/b Van Dessel
|DNF
|Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica
|DNF
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Atom Composites/ISM
|DNF
|Jenna Latour-Nichols (USA) Bicycle Revolutions Racing/Rutgers cycling
|DNF
|Melissa Presnell (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy