Sunday Nittany Lion Cross victory for Jeremy Durrin
Eric Thompson second, Maxx Chance in third
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Durrin (USA)
|1:01:30
|2
|Eric Thompson (USA)
|0:00:17
|3
|Maxx Chance (USA)
|0:00:18
|4
|Anthony Clark (USA)
|0:00:39
|5
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|0:01:23
|6
|Robert Marion (USA)
|7
|Alex Ryan (USA)
|0:01:25
|8
|Sam O'Keefe (USA)
|0:01:45
|9
|Daniel Chabanov (USA)
|0:01:58
|10
|Cameron Beard (USA)
|0:02:09
|11
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)
|12
|Nicolas Catlin (USA)
|0:02:16
|13
|Jordan Snyder (USA)
|14
|Evan Murphy (USA)
|0:02:31
|15
|Mark D'avino (USA)
|0:02:38
|16
|Aaron Oakes (USA)
|0:03:01
|17
|Patrick Collins (USA)
|0:03:11
|18
|Lewis Gaffney (USA)
|19
|Aaron Snyder (USA)
|0:03:15
|20
|Szymon Niemotko (USA)
|0:03:31
|21
|Jared Nieters (USA)
|0:03:42
|22
|Kyle Murphy (USA)
|0:03:43
|23
|Jordan Villella (USA)
|0:03:44
|24
|Andrew Bailey (USA)
|0:03:46
|25
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA)
|0:03:52
|26
|Christopher Niesen (USA)
|0:04:15
|27
|Jerod Stoner (USA)
|0:04:26
|28
|Mike Festa (USA)
|0:04:27
|29
|Tim Willis (USA)
|30
|Nate Annon (USA)
|0:04:51
|31
|Hunter Resek (USA)
|32
|Joshua Teets (USA)
|33
|Craig Lebair (USA)
|0:05:02
|34
|Matt Perreault (USA)
|0:05:09
|35
|Scott Myers (USA)
|0:05:18
|36
|Michael Mihalik (USA)
|0:05:31
|37
|Abe Goorskey (USA)
|0:05:48
|38
|Ryan Stahnke (USA)
|0:06:00
|39
|Matthew Tyler (USA)
|0:06:13
|40
|Evan Huff (USA)
|41
|Elwood Glass (USA)
|42
|Michael Green (USA)
|43
|Andrew Mcgowan (USA)
|44
|John Kniesly (USA)
|45
|Will Barnes (USA)
|46
|William Johnson (USA)
|47
|Colin Tanner (USA)
|48
|Andrew Miller (USA)
|49
|Greg Schott (USA)
|50
|Matthew Erchull (USA)
|51
|Colin Eustis (USA)
|52
|Myles Lund (USA)
