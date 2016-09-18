Trending

Sunday Nittany Lion Cross victory for Jeremy Durrin

Eric Thompson second, Maxx Chance in third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Durrin (USA)1:01:30
2Eric Thompson (USA)0:00:17
3Maxx Chance (USA)0:00:18
4Anthony Clark (USA)0:00:39
5Spencer Petrov (USA)0:01:23
6Robert Marion (USA)
7Alex Ryan (USA)0:01:25
8Sam O'Keefe (USA)0:01:45
9Daniel Chabanov (USA)0:01:58
10Cameron Beard (USA)0:02:09
11Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)
12Nicolas Catlin (USA)0:02:16
13Jordan Snyder (USA)
14Evan Murphy (USA)0:02:31
15Mark D'avino (USA)0:02:38
16Aaron Oakes (USA)0:03:01
17Patrick Collins (USA)0:03:11
18Lewis Gaffney (USA)
19Aaron Snyder (USA)0:03:15
20Szymon Niemotko (USA)0:03:31
21Jared Nieters (USA)0:03:42
22Kyle Murphy (USA)0:03:43
23Jordan Villella (USA)0:03:44
24Andrew Bailey (USA)0:03:46
25Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA)0:03:52
26Christopher Niesen (USA)0:04:15
27Jerod Stoner (USA)0:04:26
28Mike Festa (USA)0:04:27
29Tim Willis (USA)
30Nate Annon (USA)0:04:51
31Hunter Resek (USA)
32Joshua Teets (USA)
33Craig Lebair (USA)0:05:02
34Matt Perreault (USA)0:05:09
35Scott Myers (USA)0:05:18
36Michael Mihalik (USA)0:05:31
37Abe Goorskey (USA)0:05:48
38Ryan Stahnke (USA)0:06:00
39Matthew Tyler (USA)0:06:13
40Evan Huff (USA)
41Elwood Glass (USA)
42Michael Green (USA)
43Andrew Mcgowan (USA)
44John Kniesly (USA)
45Will Barnes (USA)
46William Johnson (USA)
47Colin Tanner (USA)
48Andrew Miller (USA)
49Greg Schott (USA)
50Matthew Erchull (USA)
51Colin Eustis (USA)
52Myles Lund (USA)

