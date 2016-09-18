Day 2 Nittany Lion Cross victory for Jeremy Durrin
Anthony Clark second, Maxx Chance third
Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|1:05:51
|2
|Anthony Clark (USA) highland bike
|3
|Maxx Chance (USA) Evol racing
|0:00:02
|4
|Eric Thompson (USA) HED p/b Molten Speed Wax
|0:00:04
|5
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:00:05
|6
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:00:10
|7
|Evan Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|0:00:13
|8
|Dan Chabanov (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN
|0:00:19
|9
|Alex Ryan (USA) MockOrange Pro CX Team p/b VP Components
|0:00:23
|10
|Spencer Petrov (USA) Cyclocross Alliance
|0:00:26
|11
|Jake Sitler (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:00:46
|12
|Cole Oberman (USA) ProTestedGear.com
|0:00:55
|13
|Cameron Beard (USA) Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com Devo Team
|0:01:04
|14
|Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com Devo Team
|0:01:06
|15
|Patrick Collins (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:01:16
|16
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) GIANT RACING
|0:01:38
|17
|Samuel O'Keefe (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN
|0:01:56
|18
|Mark D'Avino (USA) Cadence Cycling
|0:02:10
|19
|michael mihalik (USA) Jmac Cycling/Novacare
|0:02:16
|20
|Nicolas Catlin (USA) Sherpa
|0:02:20
|21
|Aaron Oakes (USA) Wenzel Coaching
|0:02:45
|22
|Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|0:02:50
|23
|Craig Lebair (USA) philadelphia ciclismo
|0:02:56
|24
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) 717cycling p/b RSI Panels
|0:03:02
|25
|Jerod Stoner (USA) 717 Cycling P/B RSI Panels
|0:03:18
|26
|Andrew Bailey (USA) KBC U23/ Team KBC Devo/Aubrey's Restaurants
|0:03:26
|27
|Chris Niesen (USA) JAM fund/NCC/vittoria
|28
|Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|0:03:47
|29
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET/coaching Giro ScratchLabs
|0:03:54
|30
|Abe Goorskey (USA)
|0:04:00
|31
|Michael Landry (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
|0:04:06
|32
|Nate Annon (USA) Pro Mountain Outfitters
|0:04:11
|33
|Ryan Stahnke (USA) Bike Line
|0:04:14
|34
|Jesse Stauffer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|0:04:28
|35
|Matthew Bruno (USA) Team Somerset
|0:04:40
|36
|Jeremy Burkhardt (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|0:04:44
|37
|Joshua Teets (USA) ProMountain Outfitters
|38
|Matt Perreault (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company
|0:04:52
|39
|Scott Myers (USA) Team BBC p/b Baltimore Bicycle Works
|0:04:58
|40
|Matthew Tyler (USA) KD Collective CX
|0:05:05
|41
|Jordan Villella (USA) Van-Dessel/Cyclus Sports
|0:05:12
|42
|Michael Green (USA) Arrow Racing
|0:05:28
|43
|John Kniesly (USA) KING KOG BROOKLYN
|0:05:48
|44
|Stu Louder (USA) ALL-CITY x BLACK HAND COFFEE Co
|0:06:09
|45
|Gregg Griffo (USA) Park Ave Bike Shop
|0:06:32
|46
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|0:07:19
|47
|Will Barnes (USA) Berger Hardware Bikes
|0:07:50
|48
|Andrew McGowan (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|- 2 laps
|49
|Jack Drummond (USA) Arrow Racing
|- 3 laps
|50
|Gerald Adasavage (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|51
|Elwood Glass (USA) ALL-CITY X BLACK HAND COFFEE co
|52
|Keith Garrison (USA) KING KOG
|53
|Greg Schott (USA) Endorphin Fitness
|- 4 laps
|54
|Matthew Erchull (USA) KD Collective CX
|55
|Peter Schultz (USA) Team Bikenetic
|DNS
|Scott Smith (USA) JAM / NCC
|DNS
|Cody LaCosta (USA) High Gear cyclery/ Trek
|DNS
|Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg
|DNS
|Szymon Niemotko (USA) Central Jersey Cycling Team
|DNS
|Tim Willis (USA) KING KOG
|DNF
|Andrew Miller (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|DNF
|Jordan Snyder (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|DNF
|Colin Tanner (USA) Breismeister Factory Racing
|DNF
|Hunter Resek (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off Road Team
|DNF
|Michael Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling P/b GIANT
