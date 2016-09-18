Trending

Day 2 Nittany Lion Cross victory for Jeremy Durrin

Anthony Clark second, Maxx Chance third

Jeremy Durrin (Neon Velo) jumping a two-step barrier

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team1:05:51
2Anthony Clark (USA) highland bike
3Maxx Chance (USA) Evol racing0:00:02
4Eric Thompson (USA) HED p/b Molten Speed Wax0:00:04
5Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:00:05
6Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM / NCC0:00:10
7Evan Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing0:00:13
8Dan Chabanov (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN0:00:19
9Alex Ryan (USA) MockOrange Pro CX Team p/b VP Components0:00:23
10Spencer Petrov (USA) Cyclocross Alliance0:00:26
11Jake Sitler (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:00:46
12Cole Oberman (USA) ProTestedGear.com0:00:55
13Cameron Beard (USA) Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com Devo Team0:01:04
14Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com Devo Team0:01:06
15Patrick Collins (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:01:16
16Lewis Gaffney (USA) GIANT RACING0:01:38
17Samuel O'Keefe (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN0:01:56
18Mark D'Avino (USA) Cadence Cycling0:02:10
19michael mihalik (USA) Jmac Cycling/Novacare0:02:16
20Nicolas Catlin (USA) Sherpa0:02:20
21Aaron Oakes (USA) Wenzel Coaching0:02:45
22Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket0:02:50
23Craig Lebair (USA) philadelphia ciclismo0:02:56
24Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) 717cycling p/b RSI Panels0:03:02
25Jerod Stoner (USA) 717 Cycling P/B RSI Panels0:03:18
26Andrew Bailey (USA) KBC U23/ Team KBC Devo/Aubrey's Restaurants0:03:26
27Chris Niesen (USA) JAM fund/NCC/vittoria
28Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo0:03:47
29Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET/coaching Giro ScratchLabs0:03:54
30Abe Goorskey (USA)0:04:00
31Michael Landry (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster0:04:06
32Nate Annon (USA) Pro Mountain Outfitters0:04:11
33Ryan Stahnke (USA) Bike Line0:04:14
34Jesse Stauffer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:04:28
35Matthew Bruno (USA) Team Somerset0:04:40
36Jeremy Burkhardt (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.0:04:44
37Joshua Teets (USA) ProMountain Outfitters
38Matt Perreault (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company0:04:52
39Scott Myers (USA) Team BBC p/b Baltimore Bicycle Works0:04:58
40Matthew Tyler (USA) KD Collective CX0:05:05
41Jordan Villella (USA) Van-Dessel/Cyclus Sports0:05:12
42Michael Green (USA) Arrow Racing0:05:28
43John Kniesly (USA) KING KOG BROOKLYN0:05:48
44Stu Louder (USA) ALL-CITY x BLACK HAND COFFEE Co0:06:09
45Gregg Griffo (USA) Park Ave Bike Shop0:06:32
46Kyle Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing0:07:19
47Will Barnes (USA) Berger Hardware Bikes0:07:50
48Andrew McGowan (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling- 2 laps
49Jack Drummond (USA) Arrow Racing- 3 laps
50Gerald Adasavage (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
51Elwood Glass (USA) ALL-CITY X BLACK HAND COFFEE co
52Keith Garrison (USA) KING KOG
53Greg Schott (USA) Endorphin Fitness- 4 laps
54Matthew Erchull (USA) KD Collective CX
55Peter Schultz (USA) Team Bikenetic
DNSScott Smith (USA) JAM / NCC
DNSCody LaCosta (USA) High Gear cyclery/ Trek
DNSEvan Huff (USA) BikeReg
DNSSzymon Niemotko (USA) Central Jersey Cycling Team
DNSTim Willis (USA) KING KOG
DNFAndrew Miller (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
DNFJordan Snyder (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
DNFColin Tanner (USA) Breismeister Factory Racing
DNFHunter Resek (USA) Giant Co-Factory Off Road Team
DNFMichael Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling P/b GIANT

