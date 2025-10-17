Stage 3 of Tour of Holland cancelled after vehicles enter race route, riders refuse to continue

Repeated incidents of cars on race route force cancellation of Friday's stage

BRESKENS, NETHERLANDS - AUGUST 20: A general view of the peloton competing during the 20th Renewi Tour 2025, Stage 1 a 182.6km stage from Terneuzen to Breskens - Sluis / #UCIWT / on August 20, 2025 in Breskens, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Stage 3 of the Tour of Holland has been cancelled after multiple vehicles entered the race route in South Limburg.

Riders were stopped after 30km when a car entered the course, but then during the neutralised period, another car entered the course, and riders then refused to continue racing.

"For now, the race for the third stage of the Tour of Holland is over," he reportedly said. "So, we're stopping for two reasons. One – and that's by far the most important – is your safety. The second is that we must use this situation to ensure we have sufficient police presence in the future to continue organizing races like the Amstel Gold Race, the ZLM Tour, and the Tour of Holland.

The race is meant to continue for two more stages across the weekend, but it is unclear at present whether these will go ahead, given the breakdown in traffic control on Friday. The race could be called off by the organisers, or teams and riders could choose to pull out. A similar situation emerged at the Étoile des Bessèges earlier this year, when multiple teams refused to continue after safety issues involving vehicles.

