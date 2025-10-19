Tour of Holland: Christophe Laporte wraps up overall victory as Danny van Poppel foils fellow-sprinters with spectacular breakaway stage win

Christophe Laporte became the first winner of the newly revived Tour of Holland on Sunday, after an incident-free ride through the final, largely flat stage, won with a spellbinding late attack by sprinter Danny van Poppel.

The leader since Saturday's summit finish on the VAM-Berg climb, Laporte's victory rounds out a season that was seriously blighted by illness in its first half but which could not end on a higher note.

A well-known one-day specialist with 35 career wins so far, for the Visma-Lease a Bike rider this is his first overall victory in a stage race since the Tour of Denmark back in 2022.

For Van Poppel, his attack on the final lap of a circuit round the town of Arnhem saw him bridge across to a breakaway group of three then fend off the peloton to claim his first victory as reigning Dutch National Champion - on home soil and in his country's national stage race as well.

The Red Bull-Bora-Hangrohe racer crossed the line just ahead of fellow-attacker Huub Artz (Intermarché-Wanty), with Alec Segaert (Lotto) claiming third. Stage 1 winner Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) and points classification winner led in the peloton for fifth.



"It's amazing, I still cannot believe it because it's also not from a bunch sprint like I normally do, just a crazy move to jump across to that break," Van Poppel said afterwards.

"It was really close but a win is a win."

"Huub and Segaert were really strong, it was a good move with the four guys ahead including me, and it was just all about dying to the end."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"To be honest it was a crazy move, I had attacked and the ds was saying - guys we have to pull for Danny for a sprint, and I was already gone. Luckily I could close it at the top and I knew we could go full gas."

"[Fellow sprinters Tim] Merlier and [Olav] Kooij have really good trains here, so I knew if I want to beat them, I have to do it like this."



How it unfolded

How it unfolded

Van Poppel's win brought an unexpected shine to a final stage of the Tour of Holland that had lost a key part of its initial appeal when organisers announced the 13-kilometre local circuit, tackled 11 times, would have a gravel section removed for safety reasons. It seemed all but certain as a result even if there was one short climb on the circuit, there were not enough challenges to avoid a tedious grind down to a bunch sprint.

For the first 50 kilometres, in fact, there was no real action of any note, but with 45 kilometres to go, an attack by Segaert (Lotto) that was to prove crucial for the final outcome managed to gain some distance.

Joined by Artz and Cameron Rogers (Lidl-Trek), the trio's advantage never gained more than 40 seconds and as Soudal-QuickStep and Visma-Lease a Bike squeeze it back to less than half that in the final lap, it looked as if a bunch sprint was all but inevitable.

However, a late attack by Danny Van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), lunging out of the pack on the final ascent of the circuit's lone climb, allowed the Dutch National Champion to bridge across to the three attackers, with Mike Teunissen (XDS-Astana) trying and failing to do the same.

Van Poppel certainly njected new life into the breakaway move, but a concerted effort behind by Christophe Laporte (Visma-Lease a Bike) and the Flanders-Baloise team en mass made it seem like the bunch was going to close in on the attackers for sure.The course was quite technical, favouring the break a little with its mix of narrow roads and bike paths, but after a flat, short stage, there was surely enough energy in the peloton for it to come back together.

Instead, the near-unthinkable happened as Segaert made a blistering late acceleration on a short rise inside Arnhem itself, Artz took over and then Van Poppel came through in the closing metres. Staying just ahead of the peloton on the twisting last approach to the finish, the Dutch sprinter managed to take one of the most memorably improbable wins of the entire season - and all this on the last stage race of the year, too.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling