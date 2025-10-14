Tour of Holland: Ethan Hayter powers to prologue victory

Cameron Rogers, Jakob Søderqvist beaten by fractions of a second

NIEDERANVEN, LUXEMBOURG - SEPTEMBER 20: Ethan Hayter of Great Britain and Team Soudal Quick-Step competes during the 85th Tour de Luxembourg, Stage 4 a 26.3km individual time trial stage from Niederanven to Niederanven on September 20, 2025 in Niederanven, Luxembourg. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ethan Hayter (Soudal-Quickstep) claimed the victory in the four-kilometre prologue of the first edition of the NIBC Tour of Holland.

Hayter broke the heart of the young Australian Cameron Rogers (Lidl-Trek), who had led for most of the stage, beating him by just 0.28 seconds.

Jakob Søderqvist made it two Lidl-Trek riders on the stage podium, slotting in just 0.44 seconds shy of Hayter in third.

The margin seemed to bode well for the upstart who beat Filippo Ganna in the prologue of the Tour of Austria last year, but Rogers had a long time to wait to find out if he would win the stage. He watched as riders like Christophe Laporte (Visma-Lease a Bike) and under-23 time trial world champion Jakob Søderqvist (Lidl-Trek) came and went without surpassing his mark.

Søderqvist was just three-tenths of a second off winning the stage behind the unlikely leader, who was called up from Lidl-Trek's development team.

