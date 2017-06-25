Sinkeldam pips Wippert to Dutch road race title
2016 champion Groenewegen third
Road Race - Men: Montferland -
The Dutch national road race title came down to a bike throw with Team Sunweb's Ramon Sinkeldam narrowly getting the better of Wouter Wippert (Cannondale-Drapac). Defending champion Dylan Groenewegen finished in third place for LottoNL-Jumbo.
"This is an amazing victory for me and the team. The guys did an amazing job throughout the whole day and executed our plan to perfection," said Sinkeldam. "I was able to stay fresh for the finish and could finish off the team's hard work to take the win. It's amazing to have the support of the staff and team to be able to sprint to the win today, I am speechless."
Sinkeldam will debut his jersey at the Tour de France later this week having been named in Team Sunweb's line up. He will be an important rider for Michael Matthews with the Australian aiming for stage wins and the green jersey.
For Wippert, it was his second straight silver medal in the championships but the 26-year-old explained there was nothing he could have done to have claimed the win.
"Everything unfolded as I would have wanted. There's nothing I could have changed or would have done differently except, of course, to sprint a little faster," said Wippert. "Two millimeters isn't a big difference in terms of a measurement, but the difference between winning a national title and coming second is huge. I can say that I'm happy that I'm on the way up again, but I'm disappointed with the result.
"Last year, I finished second by one-and-a-half meters. This year it was millimeters. I'm getting closer. We'll see what that means for next year."
While Wippert was pleased with his silver, Groenewegen expressed his displeasure at missing out on the title having prepared only for victory.
"I came here to win, but those two were faster. I have to take pleasure in that. I did not consider Sinkeldam, to be honest, but on this arrival and after such a heavy route, he is the right winner," Groenewegen said post-race. "We lost and everyone is baffled, but I'm leaving here looking forward to the Tour de France next week."
Team Sunweb finish the Dutch national championships with the gold medal in both the road race and time trial after Tom Dumoulin successfully defended his title against the clock on Thursday.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5:19:38
|2
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|5
|Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|6
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|8
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:03
|9
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|10
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|11
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|14
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|18
|Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|19
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|20
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|21
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|22
|Piotr Havik (Ned)
|23
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|24
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|26
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|27
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|28
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|29
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|30
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|31
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|32
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|33
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|34
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|35
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|36
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
|37
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|38
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:17
|39
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:18
|40
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:20
|41
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|43
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|45
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:23
|46
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:25
|47
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|48
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:28
|49
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:34
|50
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:54
|51
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:52
|52
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned)
|53
|Joost Van Der Burg (Ned)
|0:01:56
|54
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:11
|55
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:03:04
|56
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|57
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:04:04
|58
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:44
|59
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|60
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
|61
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|62
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|63
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:05:12
|64
|Jason Van Dalen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|65
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|66
|Ike Groen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|67
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|68
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|69
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|70
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|71
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|0:08:07
|72
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|73
|Melvin Van Zijl (Ned)
|0:12:47
|74
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|75
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch
|76
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|77
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|78
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|79
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|80
|Folkert Oostra (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|81
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|82
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|83
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
|DNF
|Yannick Janssen (Ned) MPC
|DNF
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marc Goos (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|DNF
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|DNF
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|DNF
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|DNF
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|DNF
|Barry Markus (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Wayne Stijns (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Hendrikus Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|DNF
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|DNF
|Robin Wennekes (Ned)
|DNF
|Roy Eefting (Ned)
|DNF
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|DNF
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy