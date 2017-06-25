Trending

Sinkeldam pips Wippert to Dutch road race title

2016 champion Groenewegen third

Ramon Sinkeldam (Team Sunweb) on the top step of the podium

Ramon Sinkeldam (Team Sunweb) on the top step of the podium
(Image credit: Team Sunweb)
The sprint for the line

The sprint for the line
(Image credit: Team Sunweb)

The Dutch national road race title came down to a bike throw with Team Sunweb's Ramon Sinkeldam narrowly getting the better of Wouter Wippert (Cannondale-Drapac). Defending champion Dylan Groenewegen finished in third place for LottoNL-Jumbo.

"This is an amazing victory for me and the team. The guys did an amazing job throughout the whole day and executed our plan to perfection," said Sinkeldam. "I was able to stay fresh for the finish and could finish off the team's hard work to take the win. It's amazing to have the support of the staff and team to be able to sprint to the win today, I am speechless."

Sinkeldam will debut his jersey at the Tour de France later this week having been named in Team Sunweb's line up. He will be an important rider for Michael Matthews with the Australian aiming for stage wins and the green jersey.

For Wippert, it was his second straight silver medal in the championships but the 26-year-old explained there was nothing he could have done to have claimed the win.

"Everything unfolded as I would have wanted. There's nothing I could have changed or would have done differently except, of course, to sprint a little faster," said Wippert. "Two millimeters isn't a big difference in terms of a measurement, but the difference between winning a national title and coming second is huge. I can say that I'm happy that I'm on the way up again, but I'm disappointed with the result.

"Last year, I finished second by one-and-a-half meters. This year it was millimeters. I'm getting closer. We'll see what that means for next year."

While Wippert was pleased with his silver, Groenewegen expressed his displeasure at missing out on the title having prepared only for victory.

"I came here to win, but those two were faster. I have to take pleasure in that. I did not consider Sinkeldam, to be honest, but on this arrival and after such a heavy route, he is the right winner," Groenewegen said post-race. "We lost and everyone is baffled, but I'm leaving here looking forward to the Tour de France next week."

Team Sunweb finish the Dutch national championships with the gold medal in both the road race and time trial after Tom Dumoulin successfully defended his title against the clock on Thursday.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb5:19:38
2Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
4Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
5Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
6Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
7Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
8Huub Duyn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:03
9Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
10Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
11Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
12Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
13Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
14Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
15Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
16Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
18Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
19Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
20Daan Meijers (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
21Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
22Piotr Havik (Ned)
23Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
24Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
25Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
26Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
27Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
28Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
29Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
30Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
31Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
32Dennis Bakker (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
33Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
34Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
35Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
36Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
37David Van Der Poel (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
38Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:17
39Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:18
40Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:20
41Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
42Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
43Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
44Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
45Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:23
46Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:25
47Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
48Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:28
49Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:34
50Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:54
51Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:52
52Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned)
53Joost Van Der Burg (Ned)0:01:56
54Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:11
55Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:03:04
56Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
57Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:04:04
58Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:04:44
59Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
60Jetse Bol (Ned) Manzana Postobon
61Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
62Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
63Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:05:12
64Jason Van Dalen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
65Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
66Ike Groen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
67Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
68Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
69Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
70Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
71Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam0:08:07
72Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
73Melvin Van Zijl (Ned)0:12:47
74Luuc Bugter (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
75Tom Vermeer (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch
76Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
77Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
78Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
79Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
80Folkert Oostra (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
81Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
82Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
83Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
DNFBert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFMartijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFLaurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFTim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFBerden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFSjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFBrian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFJens Mouris (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFPeter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFKoos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
DNFRené Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
DNFAdne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
DNFYannick Janssen (Ned) MPC
DNFJeff Vermeulen (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
DNFMarc Goos (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
DNFRobbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
DNFRick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
DNFStephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
DNFBram Nolten (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
DNFIvar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
DNFRemco Te Brake (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFWayne Stijns (Ned) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFGerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFHendrikus Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFMartijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFReinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
DNFLars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
DNFRobin Wennekes (Ned)
DNFRoy Eefting (Ned)
DNFWim Stroetinga (Ned)
DNFAndre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFMartijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFJan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam

