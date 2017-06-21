Van Vleuten wins Dutch time trial championship
Van Dijk second, followed by Van der Breggen
Time Trial - Women: Montferland -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|32:44:00
|2
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:04
|3
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:26
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:10
|5
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:35
|6
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:51
|7
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|8
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:02:02
|9
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:20
|10
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:02:29
|11
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:36
|12
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|13
|Minke Van Dongen (Ned)
|0:03:04
|14
|Bianca Lust (Ned)
|0:03:10
|15
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|16
|Loes Adegeest (Ned)
|0:03:22
|17
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:03:23
|18
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:03:32
|19
|Sylvie Boermans (Ned)
|0:03:36
|20
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned)
|0:03:39
|21
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned)
|0:04:04
|22
|Femke Markus (Ned)
|0:04:06
|23
|Alicja Verhagen (Ned)
|0:04:07
|24
|Nina Buysman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:04:10
|25
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:04:17
|26
|Larissa Drysdale (Ned)
|0:04:30
|27
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:04:32
|28
|Claudia Jongerius (Ned)
|0:04:37
|29
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned)
|30
|Rixt Meijer (Ned)
|0:04:39
|31
|Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned)
|0:04:44
|32
|Danique Braam (Ned)
|0:04:51
|33
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:05:01
|34
|Angelique Wammes-Bouman (Ned)
|0:05:18
|35
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:05:19
|36
|Bettina Zijlstra (Ned)
|0:05:38
|37
|Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)
|0:05:41
|38
|Marleen Stoel (Ned)
|0:05:45
|39
|Irene Gerritsen (Ned)
|0:06:39
|40
|Valerie Steffens (Ned)
|0:06:43
|41
|Sabine Hey (Ned)
|0:06:44
|42
|Tessa Dijksman (Ned)
|0:06:52
|43
|Josine Woudsma (Ned)
|0:06:59
