Van Vleuten wins Dutch time trial championship

Van Dijk second, followed by Van der Breggen

Annemiek van Vleuten was smiling all day long

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women32:44:00
2Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:04
3Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:26
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:01:10
5Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01:35
6Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:51
7Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:02:00
8Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:02:02
9Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:02:20
10Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:02:29
11Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:36
12Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:03:01
13Minke Van Dongen (Ned)0:03:04
14Bianca Lust (Ned)0:03:10
15Aafke Soet (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:03:12
16Loes Adegeest (Ned)0:03:22
17Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:03:23
18Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:03:32
19Sylvie Boermans (Ned)0:03:36
20Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned)0:03:39
21Maaike Boogaard (Ned)0:04:04
22Femke Markus (Ned)0:04:06
23Alicja Verhagen (Ned)0:04:07
24Nina Buysman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:04:10
25Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products0:04:17
26Larissa Drysdale (Ned)0:04:30
27Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Bizkaia-Durango0:04:32
28Claudia Jongerius (Ned)0:04:37
29Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned)
30Rixt Meijer (Ned)0:04:39
31Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned)0:04:44
32Danique Braam (Ned)0:04:51
33Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:05:01
34Angelique Wammes-Bouman (Ned)0:05:18
35Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:05:19
36Bettina Zijlstra (Ned)0:05:38
37Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)0:05:41
38Marleen Stoel (Ned)0:05:45
39Irene Gerritsen (Ned)0:06:39
40Valerie Steffens (Ned)0:06:43
41Sabine Hey (Ned)0:06:44
42Tessa Dijksman (Ned)0:06:52
43Josine Woudsma (Ned)0:06:59

