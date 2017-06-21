Dumoulin defends Dutch time trial title
Giro d'Italia winner holds off Clement and Gesink
Time Trial - Men: Montferland -
Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) showed he still has some power left in his legs following his winning ffortlast month at the Giro d'Italia, successfully defending his Dutch time trial title on a 50km course in Montferland.
Dumoulin overcame a six-second deficit at the halfway point to win beat LottoNL-Jumbo's Stef Celment by 24 seconds and Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) by 59.
"I'm really happy to take the win once again," Dumoulin said after the race. "The parcours suited me well and although the heat made things quite challenging, I managed to cope with the conditions well. Dealing with the mental and physical aspects of the past few weeks have gone pretty well and have been much easier than I had anticipated. It's great to be able to wear the jersey for another year."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:59:07
|2
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:24
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:59
|4
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:35
|5
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:36
|6
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:30
|7
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:03:03
|8
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:05
|9
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:11
|10
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|11
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:04
|12
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:10
|13
|Piotr Havik (Ned)
|0:04:31
|14
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:40
|15
|Daniel Abraham Gebru (Ned)
|0:04:45
|16
|Ike Groen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|0:05:24
|17
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:06:01
|18
|Wieger Van Der Wier (Ned)
|0:06:07
|19
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:06:11
|20
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:06:26
|21
|Remco Grasman (Ned)
|0:06:35
|22
|Marc Goos (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
|0:06:43
|23
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned)
|0:07:16
|24
|Michaël De Jong (Ned)
|0:07:25
|25
|Dylan De Kok (Ned)
|0:08:00
|26
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|0:08:02
|27
|Gerwin Coljé (Ned)
|0:08:07
|28
|Casper Van Wijck (Ned)
|0:08:09
|29
|Tim Rodenburg (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:08:23
|30
|Jeroen Visser (Ned)
|0:08:30
|31
|Marien Bogerd (Ned)
|0:08:35
|32
|Johan Tijssen (Ned)
|0:08:50
|33
|Bert Smilda (Ned)
|0:08:56
|34
|Luuk Jansen (Ned)
|0:09:32
|35
|Melvin Bos (Ned)
|0:09:33
|36
|Arian Stolwijk (Ned)
|0:09:39
|37
|Bob Wubben (Ned)
|0:10:02
|38
|Sjors Handgraaf (Ned)
|0:10:15
|39
|Timon Ratering (Ned)
|0:10:22
|40
|Michael-Angelo Romana (Cur)
|0:10:32
|41
|Erik Van Lakerveld (Ned)
|0:10:41
|42
|Martijn Dijkstra (Ned)
|0:11:05
|43
|Jan Lof (Ned)
|0:11:46
|44
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:13:38
|45
|Jan Essers (Ned)
|0:17:40
