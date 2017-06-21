Image 1 of 2 Tom Dumoulin (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 2 of 2 Stef Clement, Tom Dumoulin and Robert Gesink (Image credit: Team Sunweb)

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) showed he still has some power left in his legs following his winning ffortlast month at the Giro d'Italia, successfully defending his Dutch time trial title on a 50km course in Montferland.

Dumoulin overcame a six-second deficit at the halfway point to win beat LottoNL-Jumbo's Stef Celment by 24 seconds and Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) by 59.

"I'm really happy to take the win once again," Dumoulin said after the race. "The parcours suited me well and although the heat made things quite challenging, I managed to cope with the conditions well. Dealing with the mental and physical aspects of the past few weeks have gone pretty well and have been much easier than I had anticipated. It's great to be able to wear the jersey for another year."

