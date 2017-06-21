Trending

Dumoulin defends Dutch time trial title

Giro d'Italia winner holds off Clement and Gesink

Tom Dumoulin

Stef Clement, Tom Dumoulin and Robert Gesink

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) showed he still has some power left in his legs following his winning ffortlast month at the Giro d'Italia, successfully defending his Dutch time trial title on a 50km course in Montferland.

Dumoulin overcame a six-second deficit at the halfway point to win beat LottoNL-Jumbo's Stef Celment by 24 seconds and Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) by 59.

"I'm really happy to take the win once again," Dumoulin said after the race. "The parcours suited me well and although the heat made things quite challenging, I managed to cope with the conditions well. Dealing with the mental and physical aspects of the past few weeks have gone pretty well and have been much easier than I had anticipated. It's great to be able to wear the jersey for another year."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:59:07
2Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:24
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:59
4Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:35
5Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:36
6Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:30
7Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:03:03
8Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:05
9Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:11
10Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:03:21
11Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:04:04
12Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:04:10
13Piotr Havik (Ned)0:04:31
14Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:04:40
15Daniel Abraham Gebru (Ned)0:04:45
16Ike Groen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam0:05:24
17Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:06:01
18Wieger Van Der Wier (Ned)0:06:07
19Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:06:11
20Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:06:26
21Remco Grasman (Ned)0:06:35
22Marc Goos (Ned) Development Team Sunweb0:06:43
23Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned)0:07:16
24Michaël De Jong (Ned)0:07:25
25Dylan De Kok (Ned)0:08:00
26Luuc Bugter (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam0:08:02
27Gerwin Coljé (Ned)0:08:07
28Casper Van Wijck (Ned)0:08:09
29Tim Rodenburg (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:08:23
30Jeroen Visser (Ned)0:08:30
31Marien Bogerd (Ned)0:08:35
32Johan Tijssen (Ned)0:08:50
33Bert Smilda (Ned)0:08:56
34Luuk Jansen (Ned)0:09:32
35Melvin Bos (Ned)0:09:33
36Arian Stolwijk (Ned)0:09:39
37Bob Wubben (Ned)0:10:02
38Sjors Handgraaf (Ned)0:10:15
39Timon Ratering (Ned)0:10:22
40Michael-Angelo Romana (Cur)0:10:32
41Erik Van Lakerveld (Ned)0:10:41
42Martijn Dijkstra (Ned)0:11:05
43Jan Lof (Ned)0:11:46
44Jens Mouris (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:13:38
45Jan Essers (Ned)0:17:40

