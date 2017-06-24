Chantal Blaak (Boles Dolmans) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) claimed the Dutch national road race title on Saturday, escaping from the lead group with a couple of kilometres remaining to win solo.

Last year's champion Anouska Koster (WM3) finished second, and Floortje Mackaij (Sunweb) third, both riders unable to live with Blaak's acceleration.

Blaak, a 27-year-old Classics specialist, proved well suited to the hilly 132km course in Monteferland, and she was part of a strong leading group that formed from far out. Along with Koster and Mackaij, it contained Aafke Soet and Minke Slingerland.

With a lead of 2:30 heading into the final 30km, it was a tense affair as the likes of Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) gave chase. Also in the group, but without as much incentive to chase were Mackaij's teammates, Lucinda Brand and Ellen van Dijk, and Blaak's teammate, Anna van der Breggen.

With the gap below a minute going into the final 10km, Koster attacked from the lead group, which saw Slingerland dropped, but the second group was drawing closer and beginning to breathe down their necks.

With a couple of kilometres to go, Blaak, yet to win in 2017, made her move and held strong all the way to the line.

"I wanted it so much and I'm so glad I did it," she said in her post-race TV interview . "I raced on instinct. For the last five kilometres I did not know what I would do. I followed my heart and it worked.

"This means a lot to me. Everyone dreams, once in a lifetime, of being able to wear the champion's jersey and I can do it for an entire year. That's a great feeling."

