Dutch nationals: Chantal Blaak wins women's road race
Koster second, Mackaij third
Road Race - Women: Montferland -
Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) claimed the Dutch national road race title on Saturday, escaping from the lead group with a couple of kilometres remaining to win solo.
Last year's champion Anouska Koster (WM3) finished second, and Floortje Mackaij (Sunweb) third, both riders unable to live with Blaak's acceleration.
Blaak, a 27-year-old Classics specialist, proved well suited to the hilly 132km course in Monteferland, and she was part of a strong leading group that formed from far out. Along with Koster and Mackaij, it contained Aafke Soet and Minke Slingerland.
With a lead of 2:30 heading into the final 30km, it was a tense affair as the likes of Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) gave chase. Also in the group, but without as much incentive to chase were Mackaij's teammates, Lucinda Brand and Ellen van Dijk, and Blaak's teammate, Anna van der Breggen.
With the gap below a minute going into the final 10km, Koster attacked from the lead group, which saw Slingerland dropped, but the second group was drawing closer and beginning to breathe down their necks.
With a couple of kilometres to go, Blaak, yet to win in 2017, made her move and held strong all the way to the line.
"I wanted it so much and I'm so glad I did it," she said in her post-race TV interview . "I raced on instinct. For the last five kilometres I did not know what I would do. I followed my heart and it worked.
"This means a lot to me. Everyone dreams, once in a lifetime, of being able to wear the champion's jersey and I can do it for an entire year. That's a great feeling."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:28:42
|2
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|3
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:13
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:34
|5
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:35
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
|7
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|8
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
|10
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned)
|0:00:39
|11
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|12
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|13
|Nina Buysman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|14
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|15
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|16
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
|17
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|18
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|19
|Mareille Meijering (Ned)
|20
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:00:44
|21
|Femke Markus (Ned)
|0:00:46
|22
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|23
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
|24
|Rixt Meijer (Ned)
|25
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|26
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned)
|27
|Melanie Klement (Ned)
|28
|Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned)
|29
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|30
|Danique Braam (Ned)
|31
|Marije Joling (Ned)
|32
|Loes Adegeest (Ned)
|33
|Minke Van Dongen (Ned)
|34
|Janine Van Der Meer (Ned)
|35
|Wubbigje Regina Knol (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|36
|Ireen Wüst (Ned)
|37
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)
|38
|Minke Bakker (Ned)
|39
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|40
|Annet Pit (Ned)
|41
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned)
|42
|Veerle Goossens (Ned)
|0:00:52
|43
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned)
|44
|Melissa Wijfje (Ned)
|45
|Floor Weerink (Ned)
|46
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|47
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned)
|48
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|49
|Demi Vollering (Ned)
|50
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|51
|Fleur Nagengast (Ned)
|52
|Marissa Baks (Ned)
|53
|Aagtje Dijkman (Ned)
|54
|Femke Geeris (Ned)
|55
|Leonie Lubbinge (Ned)
|56
|Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned)
|57
|Cornelie Smorenburg (Ned)
|58
|Inge Mostert (Ned)
|59
|Inez Beijer (Ned)
|60
|Senna Feron (Ned)
|0:00:58
|61
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:59
|62
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products
|63
|Judith Bloem (Ned)
|64
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|65
|Kimberly Nieuwerth (Ned)
|66
|Sylvie Boermans (Ned)
|67
|Bianca Lust (Ned)
|0:01:04
|68
|Jet Wildeman (Ned)
|0:01:06
|69
|Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|70
|Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned)
|71
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|72
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:01:18
|73
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
|74
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|75
|Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:03:19
|76
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
|77
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned)
|0:03:28
|78
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned)
|0:03:37
|79
|Tessa Hoogma (Ned)
|0:04:25
|80
|Quinty Ton (Ned)
|81
|Yvette De Koning (Ned)
|82
|Alicja Verhagen (Ned)
|83
|Bonne Knibbe (Ned)
|84
|Willemiek Meinders (Ned)
|85
|Rixt Hoogland (Ned)
|86
|Angelique Wammes-Bouman (Ned)
|87
|Irene Gerritsen (Ned)
|88
|Guusje Waalboer (Ned)
|89
|Britt Teunissen (Ned)
|90
|Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned)
|0:04:30
|91
|Kim Lahaije (Ned)
|92
|Gina Hofland (Ned)
|0:04:35
|93
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:04:39
|94
|Olga Velzen (Ned)
|0:04:43
|95
|Nynke Pellikaan (Ned)
|96
|Paulien Koster (Ned)
|97
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned)
|98
|Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned)
|99
|Tessa Neefjes (Ned)
|100
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|101
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|102
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned)
|0:04:53
|DSQ
|Ingrid Tempert (Ned)
|DNF
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Claudia Jongerius (Ned)
|DNF
|Michelle De Graaf (Ned)
|DNF
|Annefleur De Leeuw (Ned)
|DNF
|Renske Winters (Ned)
|DNF
|Daimy Hellemons (Ned)
|DNF
|Simone De Vries (Ned)
|DNF
|Eveline De Groot (Ned)
|DNF
|Nienke Smit (Ned)
|DNF
|Merel Hofman (Ned)
|DNF
|Melissa Van Der Peet (Ned)
|DNF
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned)
|DNF
|Lisanne Roelofs (Ned)
|DNF
|Marleen Stoel (Ned)
|DNF
|Liena De Jong (Ned)
|DNF
|Sterre Jonkers (Ned)
|DNF
|Kristine Kofman (Ned)
|DNF
|Roos Anneveldt (Ned)
|DNF
|Belle De Gast (Ned)
|DNF
|Femke Van Kessel (Ned)
|DNF
|Hanneke Mulder (Ned)
|DNF
|Esther Van Leeuwe (Ned)
|DNF
|Danique Speklé (Ned)
|DNF
|Sanne Bouwmeester (Ned)
|DNF
|Nicole Clerx (Ned)
|DNF
|Michelle Poot (Ned)
|DNF
|Bettina Zijlstra (Ned)
|DNF
|Myrthe Willemsen (Ned)
|DNF
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned)
|DNF
|Hanne Tersmette (Ned)
|DNF
|Robin Driehuijs (Ned)
