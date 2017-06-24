Trending

Dutch nationals: Chantal Blaak wins women's road race

Koster second, Mackaij third

Chantal Blaak (Boles Dolmans)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) claimed the Dutch national road race title on Saturday, escaping from the lead group with a couple of kilometres remaining to win solo. 

Last year's champion Anouska Koster (WM3) finished second, and Floortje Mackaij (Sunweb) third, both riders unable to live with Blaak's acceleration. 

Blaak, a 27-year-old Classics specialist, proved well suited to the hilly 132km course in Monteferland, and she was part of a strong leading group that formed from far out. Along with Koster and Mackaij, it contained Aafke Soet and Minke Slingerland.

With a lead of 2:30 heading into the final 30km, it was a tense affair as the likes of Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) gave chase. Also in the group, but without as much incentive to chase were Mackaij's teammates, Lucinda Brand and Ellen van Dijk, and Blaak's teammate, Anna van der Breggen.

With the gap below a minute going into the final 10km, Koster attacked from the lead group, which saw Slingerland dropped, but the second group was drawing closer and beginning to breathe down their necks. 

With a couple of kilometres to go, Blaak, yet to win in 2017, made her move and held strong all the way to the line. 

"I wanted it so much and I'm so glad I did it," she said in her post-race TV interview . "I raced on instinct. For the last five kilometres I did not know what I would do. I followed my heart and it worked.

"This means a lot to me. Everyone dreams, once in a lifetime, of being able to wear the champion's jersey and I can do it for an entire year. That's a great feeling."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:28:42
2Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:00:11
3Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:13
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:34
5Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:35
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women
7Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
8Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
9Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
10Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned)0:00:39
11Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:00:41
12Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
13Nina Buysman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
14Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
15Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
16Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini
17Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
18Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
19Mareille Meijering (Ned)
20Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:00:44
21Femke Markus (Ned)0:00:46
22Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
23Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
24Rixt Meijer (Ned)
25Demi De Jong (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
26Céline Van Houtum (Ned)
27Melanie Klement (Ned)
28Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned)
29Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
30Danique Braam (Ned)
31Marije Joling (Ned)
32Loes Adegeest (Ned)
33Minke Van Dongen (Ned)
34Janine Van Der Meer (Ned)
35Wubbigje Regina Knol (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
36Ireen Wüst (Ned)
37Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)
38Minke Bakker (Ned)
39Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
40Annet Pit (Ned)
41Geerte Hoeke (Ned)
42Veerle Goossens (Ned)0:00:52
43Nike Beckeringh (Ned)
44Melissa Wijfje (Ned)
45Floor Weerink (Ned)
46Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
47Maaike Boogaard (Ned)
48Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
49Demi Vollering (Ned)
50Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
51Fleur Nagengast (Ned)
52Marissa Baks (Ned)
53Aagtje Dijkman (Ned)
54Femke Geeris (Ned)
55Leonie Lubbinge (Ned)
56Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned)
57Cornelie Smorenburg (Ned)
58Inge Mostert (Ned)
59Inez Beijer (Ned)
60Senna Feron (Ned)0:00:58
61Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:59
62Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products
63Judith Bloem (Ned)
64Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
65Kimberly Nieuwerth (Ned)
66Sylvie Boermans (Ned)
67Bianca Lust (Ned)0:01:04
68Jet Wildeman (Ned)0:01:06
69Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
70Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned)
71Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
72Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:01:18
73Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Kuota
74Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:01:46
75Roos Hoogeboom (Ned) Bizkaia-Durango0:03:19
76Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Veloconcept Women
77Kylie Waterreus (Ned)0:03:28
78Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned)0:03:37
79Tessa Hoogma (Ned)0:04:25
80Quinty Ton (Ned)
81Yvette De Koning (Ned)
82Alicja Verhagen (Ned)
83Bonne Knibbe (Ned)
84Willemiek Meinders (Ned)
85Rixt Hoogland (Ned)
86Angelique Wammes-Bouman (Ned)
87Irene Gerritsen (Ned)
88Guusje Waalboer (Ned)
89Britt Teunissen (Ned)
90Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned)0:04:30
91Kim Lahaije (Ned)
92Gina Hofland (Ned)0:04:35
93Aafke Soet (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:04:39
94Olga Velzen (Ned)0:04:43
95Nynke Pellikaan (Ned)
96Paulien Koster (Ned)
97Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned)
98Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned)
99Tessa Neefjes (Ned)
100Thalita De Jong (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
101Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
102Ivana Tiessens (Ned)0:04:53
DSQIngrid Tempert (Ned)
DNFRoxane Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFClaudia Jongerius (Ned)
DNFMichelle De Graaf (Ned)
DNFAnnefleur De Leeuw (Ned)
DNFRenske Winters (Ned)
DNFDaimy Hellemons (Ned)
DNFSimone De Vries (Ned)
DNFEveline De Groot (Ned)
DNFNienke Smit (Ned)
DNFMerel Hofman (Ned)
DNFMelissa Van Der Peet (Ned)
DNFSofie Van Horik (Ned)
DNFLisanne Roelofs (Ned)
DNFMarleen Stoel (Ned)
DNFLiena De Jong (Ned)
DNFSterre Jonkers (Ned)
DNFKristine Kofman (Ned)
DNFRoos Anneveldt (Ned)
DNFBelle De Gast (Ned)
DNFFemke Van Kessel (Ned)
DNFHanneke Mulder (Ned)
DNFEsther Van Leeuwe (Ned)
DNFDanique Speklé (Ned)
DNFSanne Bouwmeester (Ned)
DNFNicole Clerx (Ned)
DNFMichelle Poot (Ned)
DNFBettina Zijlstra (Ned)
DNFMyrthe Willemsen (Ned)
DNFArianna Pruisscher (Ned)
DNFHanne Tersmette (Ned)
DNFRobin Driehuijs (Ned)

