Trending

Van der Breggen wins Dutch time trial championship

Rabo-Liv rider outpaces Boels-Dolmans duo Van Dijk and Blaak

Image 1 of 6

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv)

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 6

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv)

Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 6

Annemiek van Vleuten (Bigla)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Bigla)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 6

Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans)

Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 6

Lucinda Brand (Rabo-Liv)

Lucinda Brand (Rabo-Liv)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 6

Natalie van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg)

Natalie van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

eyJ0eXBlIjoiYm94b3V0IiwiaWQiOiJkZjlhMjRlZi1kNThhLTRmNmItYTk0My0zODg5YmZlMmZjZTMiLCJkYXRhIjp7InRpdGxlIjoiUmVsYXRlZCBBcnRpY2xlcyIsInRleHQiOlsiXHUwMDNjYSBocmVmPVwiL25ld3MvbmF0aW9uYWxzLW5ld3Mtc2hvcnRzLXRoaXJkLWl0YWxpYW4tdGl0bGUtZm9yLW1hbG9yaVwiXHUwMDNlTmF0aW9uYWxzIG5ld3Mgc2hvcnRzOiBUaGlyZCBJdGFsaWFuIHRpdGxlIGZvciBNYWxvcmlcdTAwM2MvYVx1MDAzZSJdLCJpbWFnZSI6eyJpZCI6IiIsIm5hbWUiOiIiLCJwYXRoIjoiIiwic3JjIjoiIiwibW9zIjoiIiwiaW1wb3J0U3JjIjoiIiwid2lkdGgiOjAsImhlaWdodCI6MCwiYWx0IjoiIiwiY3JlZGl0IjoiIn19fQ==>Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Woman Cycling Team0:33:33
2Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:29
3Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:14
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Woman Cycling Team0:01:20
5Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Woman Cycling Team0:01:36
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:38
7Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:57
8Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:02:16
9Marijn De Vries (Ned ) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:43
10Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:02:53

Latest on Cyclingnews