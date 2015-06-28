Image 1 of 31 Johnny Hooglerland visits Michael Boogerd at the team car (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 31 A happy Niki Terpstra (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 31 Third national championship for Niki Terpstra (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 31 A happy Niki Terpstra (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 31 Niki Terpstra wins the Dutch championship (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 6 of 31 Niki Terpstra (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 7 of 31 Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal) leads Albert Timmer (Giant Alpecin) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 8 of 31 Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 9 of 31 The Dutch RR podium: Ramon Sinkeldam, Niki Terpstra and Danny van Poppel (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 10 of 31 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) leading (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 11 of 31 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 12 of 31 The leading group (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 13 of 31 The Van Poppel brothers (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 14 of 31 Tom Leezer (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 15 of 31 Maarten Tjallingii (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 16 of 31 Laurens ten Dam (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 17 of 31 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 18 of 31 Bertjan Lindeman (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 19 of 31 Bram Tankink (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 20 of 31 Danny van Poppel (Trek) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 21 of 31 Dylan van Baarle (Garmin-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 22 of 31 Gert-jan Bosman (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 23 of 31 Lars Boom (Astana) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 24 of 31 Niki Terpstra salutes his win at the Dutch championships. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 31 Terpstra beats Sinkeldam and Van Poppel to the line. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 31 Niki Terpstra in the Dutch champion's jersey, (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 31 Terpstra takes the Dutch title (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 28 of 31 Niki Terpstra on the podium with Ramon Sinkledam and Danny Van Poppel. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 29 of 31 Niki Terpstra wins the Dutch road race championship. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 30 of 31 Niki Terpstra wins the Dutch road race championship. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 31 of 31 Niki Terpstra in the champion's jersey. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) made up for not being named to ride the Tour de France by winning the Netherlands' national road race championship for the third time. Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Alpecin) was second and Danny Van Poppel (Trek) third.

The only representative from his team in the race, 31-year-old Terpstra outfoxed teams with many riders fighting for the win. He narrowly won the sprint of a small group in the rain in Emmen.

Terpstra was surprised to have won a mass sprint, and said he assumed Sinkeldam would take it. “I know how fast he is and thought the title was his.” He was also surprised “that the breakaway got so much space. It was weird because the other teams were doing absolutely nothing.”

An escape group of eight riders dominated much of the race. Gert-Jan Bosman, Kobus Hereijgers, Patrick van Leeuwen, Bert-Jan Lindeman, Daan Meijers, Reinier Honig, Bram Nolten and René Hooghiemster had a lead of up to 17:40 on the 253 km flat course. Their lead was still over three minutes with 25 km to go, but the peloton mercilessly hunted them down.

Defending champion Sebastian Langeveld helped lead the chase, which saw the escapees caught with seven km to go, and the bunch sprint was set up.

