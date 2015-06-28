Terpstra wins Dutch road race title
Sinkeldam and Danny Van Poppel complete podium
Road Race - Men: Emmen - Emmen
Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) made up for not being named to ride the Tour de France by winning the Netherlands' national road race championship for the third time. Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Alpecin) was second and Danny Van Poppel (Trek) third.
The only representative from his team in the race, 31-year-old Terpstra outfoxed teams with many riders fighting for the win. He narrowly won the sprint of a small group in the rain in Emmen.
Terpstra was surprised to have won a mass sprint, and said he assumed Sinkeldam would take it. “I know how fast he is and thought the title was his.” He was also surprised “that the breakaway got so much space. It was weird because the other teams were doing absolutely nothing.”
An escape group of eight riders dominated much of the race. Gert-Jan Bosman, Kobus Hereijgers, Patrick van Leeuwen, Bert-Jan Lindeman, Daan Meijers, Reinier Honig, Bram Nolten and René Hooghiemster had a lead of up to 17:40 on the 253 km flat course. Their lead was still over three minutes with 25 km to go, but the peloton mercilessly hunted them down.
Defending champion Sebastian Langeveld helped lead the chase, which saw the escapees caught with seven km to go, and the bunch sprint was set up.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5:47:41
|2
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|5
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|7
|Floris Gerfs (Ned)
|8
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:04
|9
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|10
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|11
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Seg Racing
|12
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:00:07
|13
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|15
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|16
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|19
|Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|20
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|22
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|23
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|24
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|25
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|26
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|27
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|28
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:12
|29
|Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|30
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|32
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|33
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|34
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:15
|35
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|36
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:00:18
|37
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|38
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|39
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|40
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|41
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|42
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:25
|43
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:00:37
|44
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:40
|45
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|46
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|47
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:47
|48
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|49
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|50
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:56
|51
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|52
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Seg Racing
|0:01:02
|54
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:31
|55
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:43
|56
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:11
|57
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|58
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:03:59
|59
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|60
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|61
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:25
|62
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|64
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Colba - Superano Ham
|0:05:33
|65
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|66
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:06:34
|67
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid
|68
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:06:37
|69
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|70
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|71
|Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
|72
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|73
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
|74
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|75
|Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|76
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|77
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:07:05
|78
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:07:18
|79
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team
|0:08:29
|80
|Lars Van De Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|81
|Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|82
|Aron Kremer (Ned) Colba - Superano Ham
|83
|Jurgen Van Diemen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|84
|Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Team 3M
|DNF
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|DNF
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|DNF
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Niek Boom (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|DNF
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|DNF
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jeroen Boelen (Ned)
|DNF
|Kenny Nijssen (Ned) Team 7 - Eleven Roadbike Philippines
