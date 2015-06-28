Trending

Terpstra wins Dutch road race title

Sinkeldam and Danny Van Poppel complete podium

Johnny Hooglerland visits Michael Boogerd at the team car

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
A happy Niki Terpstra

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Third national championship for Niki Terpstra

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
A happy Niki Terpstra

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Niki Terpstra wins the Dutch championship

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Niki Terpstra

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal) leads Albert Timmer (Giant Alpecin)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
The Dutch RR podium: Ramon Sinkeldam, Niki Terpstra and Danny van Poppel

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) leading

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
The leading group

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
The Van Poppel brothers

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Tom Leezer (LottoNl-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Maarten Tjallingii (LottoNl-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Laurens ten Dam (LottoNl-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Bertjan Lindeman (LottoNl-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Bram Tankink (LottoNl-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Danny van Poppel (Trek)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Dylan van Baarle (Garmin-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Gert-jan Bosman

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Lars Boom (Astana)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Niki Terpstra salutes his win at the Dutch championships.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Terpstra beats Sinkeldam and Van Poppel to the line.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niki Terpstra in the Dutch champion's jersey,

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Terpstra takes the Dutch title

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Niki Terpstra on the podium with Ramon Sinkledam and Danny Van Poppel.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Niki Terpstra wins the Dutch road race championship.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Niki Terpstra wins the Dutch road race championship.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Niki Terpstra in the champion's jersey.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) made up for not being named to ride the Tour de France by winning the Netherlands' national road race championship for the third time. Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Alpecin) was second and Danny Van Poppel (Trek) third.

The only representative from his team in the race, 31-year-old  Terpstra outfoxed teams with many riders fighting for the win. He narrowly won the sprint of a small group in the rain in Emmen.

Terpstra was surprised to have won a mass sprint, and said he assumed Sinkeldam would take it. “I know how fast he is and thought the title was his.” He was also surprised “that the breakaway got so much space. It was weird because the other teams were doing absolutely nothing.”

An escape group of eight riders dominated much of the race. Gert-Jan Bosman, Kobus Hereijgers, Patrick van Leeuwen, Bert-Jan Lindeman, Daan Meijers, Reinier Honig, Bram Nolten and René Hooghiemster had a lead of up to 17:40 on the 253 km flat course. Their lead was still over three minutes with 25 km to go, but the peloton mercilessly hunted them down.

Defending champion Sebastian Langeveld helped lead the chase, which saw the escapees caught with seven km to go, and the bunch sprint was set up.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step5:47:41
2Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
3Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
5Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
6Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
7Floris Gerfs (Ned)
8Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:04
9André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
10Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
11Yoeri Havik (Ned) Seg Racing
12Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:00:07
13Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
14Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
15Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
16Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
17Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
18Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
19Matthijs Eversdijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
20Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
21Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
22Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
23Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
24Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
25Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
26Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
27Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
28Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:12
29Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
30Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
32Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
33Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
34Marc Demaar (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:15
35Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
36Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:00:18
37Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
38Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
39Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
40Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
41Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
42Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:25
43Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:00:37
44Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:40
45Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
46Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
47Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:47
48Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
49Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
50Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:56
51Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
52Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
53Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Seg Racing0:01:02
54Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:31
55Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:43
56Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:11
57Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
58Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:03:59
59Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
60Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
61Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:25
62Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
63Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
64Rick Ottema (Ned) Colba - Superano Ham0:05:33
65Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
66Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton0:06:34
67Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Bike Aid
68Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:06:37
69Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
70Roy Eefting (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
71Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) Team 3M
72Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
73Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea Cycling Team
74Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
75Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
76David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
77Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:07:05
78Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:07:18
79Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Cycling Team0:08:29
80Lars Van De Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
81Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
82Aron Kremer (Ned) Colba - Superano Ham
83Jurgen Van Diemen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
84Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Team 3M
DNFLaurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFRick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFMaarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFRaymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
DNFMartijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFPeter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFDion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFRick Van Breda (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFElmar Reinders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFIke Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
DNFRonan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
DNFTijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
DNFNiek Boom (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
DNFRené Hooghiemster (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
DNFKoos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
DNFJeroen Boelen (Ned)
DNFKenny Nijssen (Ned) Team 7 - Eleven Roadbike Philippines

