Kelderman wins Dutch time trial title
LottoNL-Jumbo riders claim top three spots, Giant's Dumoulin in 4th
Time trial - Men: Emmen - Emmen
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:02:31
|2
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:42
|3
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:44
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:49
|5
|Martjin Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:53
|6
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:12
|7
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-Greenedge
|0:01:24
|8
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|0:01:36
|9
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:02:58
|10
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:03:21
