Kelderman wins Dutch time trial title

LottoNL-Jumbo riders claim top three spots, Giant's Dumoulin in 4th

The Dutch TT podium: Rick Flens, Wilco Kelderman and Jos van Emden

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Wilco Kelderman is the 2015 Dutch national time trial champion

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Rick Flens (LottoNl-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Rick Flens (LottoNl-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Kai Reus (Verandas Willems)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Jos van Emden (LottoNl-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Brian van Goethem (Roompot)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Berden de Vries (Roompot)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:02:31
2Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:42
3Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:44
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:49
5Martjin Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:53
6Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:12
7Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-Greenedge0:01:24
8Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT0:01:36
9Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:02:58
10Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:03:21

