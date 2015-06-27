Brand wins Dutch women's title
Pieters and Van Vleuten also on podium
Road Race - Women: Emmen - Emmen
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Woman Cycling Team
|3:32:37
|2
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:19
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|5
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|6
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|9
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|10
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:01
