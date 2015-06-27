Trending

Brand wins Dutch women's title

Pieters and Van Vleuten also on podium

Lucinda Brand (Rabo-Liv) wins stage 2b

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Anna van der Breggen.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Anouk Rijff

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Lucinda Brand in the national champ's jersey.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Lucinda Brand after winning the title.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Lucinda Brand attacks during the race.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Brand crosses the finish.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Luinda Brand wins.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Moniek Tenniglo.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Lucinda Brand, Amy Pieters and Annemiek Van Vleuten.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
The lead group gets some traction.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Vera Koedooder leads the bunch.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Willeke Knol.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Woman Cycling Team3:32:37
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:19
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
4Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
5Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:25
6Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
7Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
8Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
9Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Feminine Cycling Team0:00:27
10Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:01

