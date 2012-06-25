Omega Pharma-QuickStep takes eight national championships

Image 1 of 8 Tom Boonen in his national champion's jersey (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 8 Niki Terpstra celebrates his new title (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 8 Michal Golas joins from Vacansoleil-DCM (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 8 Irish champion Matt Brammeier (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 8 World champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) gets ready to take off for the prologue (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 8 Sylvain Chavanel on the podium with Jeremy Roy and Yoann Paillot after winning the French time trial title (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 7 of 8 Tour of Oman winner Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 8 Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

It is not often that a team wins four races in one day, or eight races within a few days. But that is what Omega Pharma-QuickStep did, winning eight national titles, with eight different riders. The team topped things off with Tom Boonen winning the Belgian national road championships on Sunday, the most important title for the Belgian team.

The team can claim four winners in each discipline. On the road, Boonen won in Belgium, Niki Terpstra in the Netherlands, Matthew Brammeier in Ireland, and Michal Golas in Poland.

In the time trial, world champion Tony Martin also won the German title, Sylvain Chavanel in France, Peter Velits in Slovakia and Dario Cataldo in Italy.

Those victories cement Omega Pharma-QuickStep's top ranking in the number of team wins on the season. They now have 38, with Team Sky second with 31.

Of the eight riders, three will be riding the Tour de France starting on Saturday, all of them time trial champions: Martin, Chavanel and Velits.