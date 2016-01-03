Trending

Shaw and Scandolara triumphant on day three at Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic

Ewan and Elvin outsprinted but maintain series leads

Image 1 of 12

Pat Shaw takes the victory

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Valentina Scandolara celebrates her victory

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Valentina Scandolara and Gracie Elvin approach the finish

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Pat Shaw atop the men's podium

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Pat Shaw raises his arm in celebration

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The riders make their way along the coast

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Series leader Caleb Ewan was unable to make it three from three

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The riders tackle a sweeping let-hander

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Series leader Caleb Ewan was unable to make it three from three

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The riders at the start line

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Valentina Scandolara celebrates her victory

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Valentina Scandolara atop the women's podium

(Image credit: Con Chronis)

The celebration in Portarlington was a long time coming for Pat Shaw (Avanti IsoWhey). The 29-year-old outkicked Dan Fitter (State of Matter/MAAP) and Sam Spokes (Drapac) in a tailwind sprint to win stage three of the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic on Sunday. Caleb Ewan, who had taken back-to-back wins to open the Australian summer, was forced to settle for fourth place but held on to his overall series lead. 

“I’ve been a semi-pro for ten-plus years,” said Shaw. “It takes you this long to get a good win.”

Shaw’s Avanti IsoWhey team animated the windy race, with Chris Hamilton (Avanti IsoWhey) joining forces with Fitter in the first significant break of the day. The duo lasted for three laps in front of a shattered peloton before their capture sparked a counter-move from Australian U23 road race and time trial champion Miles Scotson (Budget Forklifts).

A powerful chase group took shape in Scotson’s wake with ORICA-GreenEDGE teammates Ewan and Jack Haig joined by sprint leader Robbie Hucker (Avanti IsoWhey). A reduced peloton swallowed up the chase group, which was Luke Durbridge’s (ORICA-GreenEDGE) cue to jump. The former two-time Portarlington winner made quick work of bridging the gap to Scotson. With 15 minutes left in the hour-long race, the duo had nearly 30 seconds on the peloton.

Australian U23 criterium Chris Hamilton joined the leading duo with three laps remaining. Peter Koning (Drapac) followed suit. The four leaders clung to a 10-second advantage at the start of the penultimate lap. As the bell sounded, however, the race had come back together, and the reduced field readied for the bunch sprint.

“I’m sitting on Caleb’s wheel getting the best run anyone could dream for, and I’m just lucky I got the job done,” Shaw said. “I was just saying in the last corner ‘do not crash!’ I knew I had it. I’ve been working hard on my sprint.”

Ewan will sport the yellow leader’s jersey in Williamstown on Monday. Despite finishing outside the top three in Portarlington, he will be a favourite for the final day win and his third Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic overall title.

Scandolara beats Elvin in two-up sprint

Valentina Scandolara (Alé Australia) beat out former teammate and Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic series leader Gracie Elvin in a two-up sprint in Portarlington on Sunday. With the stage three win, Scandolara jumped up to second on the overall classification, seven points behind Elvin, ahead of Monday’s final stage in Williamstown.

“It was important to me to win here because I’m proud of what I did with Alé,” said Scandolara, who will ride for the American-registered Cylance UCI team during the 2016 season but is racing for the Alé Australia composite team during the first four days of the year.

“I managed to create the team and involved Alé,” Scandolara explained. “It was pretty special for me to win with this jersey because it’s a brand and people from my town that I know personally. Everything started from Italy, and they contacted Alé Australia. For me, it was important to win for that reason.”

Scandolara’s victory was hard-fought and well-deserved. She featured in a two-rider breakaway with Amanda Spratt that forged clear of the peloton in the first half of the 45 minute effort.

“I noticed Spratty wasn’t putting in 100 per cent,” said Scandolara. “I was trying to get a gap, but at the same time I didn’t want to waste too much energy. I raced with ORICA - I knew how they would race it. The tactic would be numbers. They would have the advantage when Spratty and I came back, and they would put me and other teams in difficultly with their numbers – which is exactly what they did.”

With around ten minutes left to race, a five-rider chase group had reeled in the two leaders. ORICA-AIS had three riders in what had become a seven-rider move, including Elvin in yellow. Last year’s Portarlington winner and reining Australian national road champion Peta Mullens (Wiggle High5) had Chloe Hosking for support. Scandolara was sorely outnumbered.

“I had to race smart and be in every attack,” said Scandolara. “Lizzie [Williams] was the first to attack. She didn’t make a difference because everyone was expecting that. Then Gracie attacked.”

Scandolara marked Elvin’s jump and the duo collaborated until Elvin attacked Scandolara up the leg-breaking hill that makes stage three the most difficult of the four-day series.

“I stopped working when she attacked me on the climb,” Scandolara explained. “I saw [Sarah] Roy coming over. As soon as she bridged to us, I knew she was working for Gracie.”

Having edged out the likes of Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team) and Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) in a field sprint at the Shimano Supercrit in December, Scandolara was confident in her sprint.

“Gracie tried to anticipate me in the last corner,” said Scandolara. “I risked everything there for the win. I’m happy with my race. I managed to stay at the front in every attack. Even if I was second, it was a super race for me to be able to stay with five people when I’m alone.”

 

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Avanti Isowhey Sports)1:00:18
2Daniel Fitter (State Of Matter/Maap)
3Samuel Spokes (Drapac Professional)
4Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)
5Leigh Howard (Chain Reaction Cycles)
6Kazushige Kuboki (Novotel Geelong/Japan)
7Miles Scotson (Budget Forklifts)
8Steven Lampier (Jlt Condor Mavic)
9Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey Sports)
10Chris Hamilton (Avanti Isowhey Sports)
11Zane Hunter (Physiohealth Focus)
12Alistair Slater (Jlt Condor Mavic)
13George Atkins (Jlt Condor Mavic)0:00:07
14Jason Lea (Physiohealth Focus)0:00:08
15Aaron Gate (Chain Reaction Cycles)
16Brenton Jones (Drapac Professional)0:00:12
17Mike Cumming (State Of Matter/Maap)0:00:20
18Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti Isowhey Sports)0:00:23
19Travis Meyer (Drapac Professional)0:00:31
20Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)0:00:37
21Peter Koning (Drapac Professional)0:00:38
22Ryan Cavanagh (State Of Matter/Maap)0:01:04
23Patrick Lane (Avanti Isowhey Sports)
DNFJack Haig (Orica-GreenEdge)
DNFAlexander Edmondson (Orica-GreenEdge)
DNFJason Lowndes (Drapac Professional)
DNFBernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional)
DNFEiya Hashimoto (Novotel Geelong/Japan)
DNFShogo Ichimaru (Novotel Geelong/Japan)
DNFRyo Chikatani (Novotel Geelong/Japan)
DNFTaisei Kobayashi (Novotel Geelong/Japan)
DNFSteele Von Hoff (Avanti Isowhey Sports)
DNFSamuel Witmitz (Budget Forklifts)
DNFJacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
DNFStefan Matzner (Budget Forklifts)
DNFChristopher Lawless (Jlt Condor Mavic)
DNFJonathan Mould (Jlt Condor Mavic)
DNFAlex Frame (Jlt Condor Mavic)
DNFReece Robinson (Chain Reaction Cycles)
DNFJoel Walsh (Chain Reaction Cycles)
DNFCaiden Hull (Chain Reaction Cycles)
DNFHarry Sweeny (State Of Matter/Maap)
DNFLuke Parker (State Of Matter/Maap)
DNFJesse Kerrison (State Of Matter/Maap)
DNFNathan Haas (Vtwo)
DNFTyler Spurrell (Vtwo)
DNFJames Cummings (Vtwo)
DNFNathan Wood (Vtwo)
DNFSamuel Lane (Vtwo)
DNFCallan Douglas (Vtwo)
DNFHarry Carpenter (Physiohealth Focus)
DNFRussell Gill (Physiohealth Focus)
DNFAndreas Müller (Physiohealth Focus)
DNFTom Chapman (Physiohealth Focus)
DNFBenjamin Andrews (Pat's Veg)
DNFSam Evans (Pat's Veg)
DNFPeter Johnstone (Pat's Veg)
DNFPatrick Drapac (Pat's Veg)
DNFMichael Rice (Oliver's Real Food)
DNFRowan Dever (Oliver's Real Food)
DNFTrevor Spencer (Oliver's Real Food)
DNFLachlan Glasspool (Oliver's Real Food)
DNFKarl Michelin-Beard (Oliver's Real Food)
DNFBrad Davies (Oliver's Real Food)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Hamilton (Avanti Isowhey Sports)3pts
2Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey Sports)2
3Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miles Scotson (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey Sports)2
3Jack Haig (Orica-GreenEdge)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miles Scotson (Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)2
3Patrick Lane (Avanti Isowhey Sports)1

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)31pts
2Patrick Shaw (Avanti Isowhey Sports)20
3Brenton Jones (Drapac Professional)20
4Leigh Howard (Chain Reaction Cycles)15
5Kazushige Kuboki (Novotel Geelong/Japan)13
6Luke Parker (State Of Matter/Maap)12
7Samuel Spokes (Drapac Professional)11
8Daniel Fitter (State Of Matter/Maap)10
9Miles Scotson (Budget Forklifts)8
10Steele Von Hoff (Avanti Isowhey Sports)7
11Christopher Lawless (Jlt Condor Mavic)6
11Alex Frame (Jlt Condor Mavic)6
13Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional)4
14Steven Lampier (Jlt Condor Mavic)3
15Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey Sports)2
16Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti Isowhey Sports)2
17Joshua Taylor (State Of Matter/Maap)2
18Chris Hamilton (Avanti Isowhey Sports)1
19Jesse Kerrison (State Of Matter/Maap)1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey Sports)15pts
2Miles Scotson (Budget Forklifts)6
3Alexander Smyth (State Of Matter/Maap)6
4Chris Hamilton (Avanti Isowhey Sports)3
5Jason Lea (Physiohealth Focus)3
6Nathan Haas (Vtwo)3
7Patrick Lane (Avanti Isowhey Sports)3
8Jack Haig (Orica-GreenEdge)3
9Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti Isowhey Sports)2
10Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)2
11Peter Koning (Drapac Professional)2
12Chris Harper (State Of Matter/Maap)2
13Patrick Shaw (Avanti Isowhey Sports)1
14Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)1
15Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional)1
15Steele Von Hoff (Avanti Isowhey Sports)1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional35pts
2Avanti Isowhey Sports32
3Orica-GreenEdge31
4State Of Matter/Maap25
5Jlt Condor Mavic15
6Chain Reaction Cycles15
7Novotel Geelong/Japan13
8Budget Forklifts8

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentina Scandolara (Alé Cycling)0:44:09
2Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS)
3Sarah Roy (Orica-AIS)0:00:09
4Peta Mullens0:00:47
5Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS)0:00:50
6Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)0:00:55
7Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team)0:01:42
8Chloe Mcconville (Orica-AIS)
9Kajihara Yumi (Novotel Geelong/Japan)
10Julie Leth (Alé Cycling)
11Nakamura Kisato (Novotel Geelong/Japan)
12Tayla Evans (Bikebug-Nextgen)
13Michaela Parsons (Specialized Securitor)
14Chloe Hosking
15Joanne Hogan0:01:50
DNFKendelle Hodges (High5 Dream Team)
DNFTessa Fabry (High5 Dream Team)
DNFGaby Leveridge (Total Rush Hyster)
DNFRose Osborne (Total Rush Hyster)
DNFLauretta Hanson (Total Rush Hyster)
DNFIone Johnson (Total Rush Hyster)
DNFMikayla Harvey (Total Rush Hyster)
DNFShannon Malseed (Alé Cycling)
DNFEmma Viotto (Bikebug-Nextgen)
DNFKristy Glover (Bikebug-Nextgen)
DNFRachel Ward (Bikebug-Nextgen)
DNFTaryn Heather (Bikebug-Nextgen)
DNFTsukagoshi Sakura (Novotel Geelong/Japan)
DNFUwano Minami (Novotel Geelong/Japan)
DNFMadeleine Steele (Chain Reaction Womens Team)
DNFJenny Macpherson (Chain Reaction Womens Team)
DNFBrodie Chapman (Chain Reaction Womens Team)
DNFLiza Rachetto (Specialized Securitor)
DNFJasmine Mcmillan (Specialized Securitor)
DNFJosie Aitken
DNFJessica Douglas

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauretta Hanson (Total Rush Hyster)3pts
2Valentina Scandolara (Alé Cycling)2
3Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentina Scandolara (Alé Cycling)3pts
2Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)2
3Peta Mullens1

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS)32pts
2Valentina Scandolara (Alé Cycling)25
3Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team)24
4Sarah Roy (Orica-AIS)21
5Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS)20
6Peta Mullens14
7Julie Leth (Alé Cycling)11
8Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)8
9Tsukagoshi Sakura (Novotel Geelong/Japan)5
10Chloe Mcconville (Orica-AIS)3
11Lauretta Hanson (Total Rush Hyster)3
12Kajihara Yumi (Novotel Geelong/Japan)2
13Kristy Glover (Bikebug-Nextgen)2
14Uwano Minami (Novotel Geelong/Japan)2
15Nakamura Kisato (Novotel Geelong/Japan)1
16Nicole Whitburn (Alé Cycling)1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauretta Hanson (Total Rush Hyster)13pts
2Valentina Scandolara (Alé Cycling)6
3Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS)4
4Julie Leth (Alé Cycling)3
5Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)3
6Jessica Mundy (High5 Dream Team)2
6Tsukagoshi Sakura (Novotel Geelong/Japan)2
8Peta Mullens1
9Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team)1
10Kristy Glover (Bikebug-Nextgen)1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-AIS73pts
2Alé Cycling37
3High5 Dream Team24
4Novotel Geelong/Japan10
5Total Rush Hyster3
6Bikebug-Nextgen2

