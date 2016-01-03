Image 1 of 12 Pat Shaw takes the victory (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 12 Valentina Scandolara celebrates her victory (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 12 Valentina Scandolara and Gracie Elvin approach the finish (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 12 Pat Shaw atop the men's podium (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 12 Pat Shaw raises his arm in celebration (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 12 The riders make their way along the coast (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 7 of 12 Series leader Caleb Ewan was unable to make it three from three (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 8 of 12 The riders tackle a sweeping let-hander (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 9 of 12 Series leader Caleb Ewan was unable to make it three from three (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 10 of 12 The riders at the start line (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 11 of 12 Valentina Scandolara celebrates her victory (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 12 of 12 Valentina Scandolara atop the women's podium (Image credit: Con Chronis)

The celebration in Portarlington was a long time coming for Pat Shaw (Avanti IsoWhey). The 29-year-old outkicked Dan Fitter (State of Matter/MAAP) and Sam Spokes (Drapac) in a tailwind sprint to win stage three of the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic on Sunday. Caleb Ewan, who had taken back-to-back wins to open the Australian summer, was forced to settle for fourth place but held on to his overall series lead.

“I’ve been a semi-pro for ten-plus years,” said Shaw. “It takes you this long to get a good win.”

Shaw’s Avanti IsoWhey team animated the windy race, with Chris Hamilton (Avanti IsoWhey) joining forces with Fitter in the first significant break of the day. The duo lasted for three laps in front of a shattered peloton before their capture sparked a counter-move from Australian U23 road race and time trial champion Miles Scotson (Budget Forklifts).

A powerful chase group took shape in Scotson’s wake with ORICA-GreenEDGE teammates Ewan and Jack Haig joined by sprint leader Robbie Hucker (Avanti IsoWhey). A reduced peloton swallowed up the chase group, which was Luke Durbridge’s (ORICA-GreenEDGE) cue to jump. The former two-time Portarlington winner made quick work of bridging the gap to Scotson. With 15 minutes left in the hour-long race, the duo had nearly 30 seconds on the peloton.

Australian U23 criterium Chris Hamilton joined the leading duo with three laps remaining. Peter Koning (Drapac) followed suit. The four leaders clung to a 10-second advantage at the start of the penultimate lap. As the bell sounded, however, the race had come back together, and the reduced field readied for the bunch sprint.

“I’m sitting on Caleb’s wheel getting the best run anyone could dream for, and I’m just lucky I got the job done,” Shaw said. “I was just saying in the last corner ‘do not crash!’ I knew I had it. I’ve been working hard on my sprint.”

Ewan will sport the yellow leader’s jersey in Williamstown on Monday. Despite finishing outside the top three in Portarlington, he will be a favourite for the final day win and his third Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic overall title.

Scandolara beats Elvin in two-up sprint

Valentina Scandolara (Alé Australia) beat out former teammate and Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic series leader Gracie Elvin in a two-up sprint in Portarlington on Sunday. With the stage three win, Scandolara jumped up to second on the overall classification, seven points behind Elvin, ahead of Monday’s final stage in Williamstown.

“It was important to me to win here because I’m proud of what I did with Alé,” said Scandolara, who will ride for the American-registered Cylance UCI team during the 2016 season but is racing for the Alé Australia composite team during the first four days of the year.

“I managed to create the team and involved Alé,” Scandolara explained. “It was pretty special for me to win with this jersey because it’s a brand and people from my town that I know personally. Everything started from Italy, and they contacted Alé Australia. For me, it was important to win for that reason.”

Scandolara’s victory was hard-fought and well-deserved. She featured in a two-rider breakaway with Amanda Spratt that forged clear of the peloton in the first half of the 45 minute effort.

“I noticed Spratty wasn’t putting in 100 per cent,” said Scandolara. “I was trying to get a gap, but at the same time I didn’t want to waste too much energy. I raced with ORICA - I knew how they would race it. The tactic would be numbers. They would have the advantage when Spratty and I came back, and they would put me and other teams in difficultly with their numbers – which is exactly what they did.”

With around ten minutes left to race, a five-rider chase group had reeled in the two leaders. ORICA-AIS had three riders in what had become a seven-rider move, including Elvin in yellow. Last year’s Portarlington winner and reining Australian national road champion Peta Mullens (Wiggle High5) had Chloe Hosking for support. Scandolara was sorely outnumbered.

“I had to race smart and be in every attack,” said Scandolara. “Lizzie [Williams] was the first to attack. She didn’t make a difference because everyone was expecting that. Then Gracie attacked.”

Scandolara marked Elvin’s jump and the duo collaborated until Elvin attacked Scandolara up the leg-breaking hill that makes stage three the most difficult of the four-day series.

“I stopped working when she attacked me on the climb,” Scandolara explained. “I saw [Sarah] Roy coming over. As soon as she bridged to us, I knew she was working for Gracie.”

Having edged out the likes of Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team) and Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) in a field sprint at the Shimano Supercrit in December, Scandolara was confident in her sprint.

“Gracie tried to anticipate me in the last corner,” said Scandolara. “I risked everything there for the win. I’m happy with my race. I managed to stay at the front in every attack. Even if I was second, it was a super race for me to be able to stay with five people when I’m alone.”

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 1:00:18 2 Daniel Fitter (State Of Matter/Maap) 3 Samuel Spokes (Drapac Professional) 4 Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) 5 Leigh Howard (Chain Reaction Cycles) 6 Kazushige Kuboki (Novotel Geelong/Japan) 7 Miles Scotson (Budget Forklifts) 8 Steven Lampier (Jlt Condor Mavic) 9 Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 10 Chris Hamilton (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 11 Zane Hunter (Physiohealth Focus) 12 Alistair Slater (Jlt Condor Mavic) 13 George Atkins (Jlt Condor Mavic) 0:00:07 14 Jason Lea (Physiohealth Focus) 0:00:08 15 Aaron Gate (Chain Reaction Cycles) 16 Brenton Jones (Drapac Professional) 0:00:12 17 Mike Cumming (State Of Matter/Maap) 0:00:20 18 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 0:00:23 19 Travis Meyer (Drapac Professional) 0:00:31 20 Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) 0:00:37 21 Peter Koning (Drapac Professional) 0:00:38 22 Ryan Cavanagh (State Of Matter/Maap) 0:01:04 23 Patrick Lane (Avanti Isowhey Sports) DNF Jack Haig (Orica-GreenEdge) DNF Alexander Edmondson (Orica-GreenEdge) DNF Jason Lowndes (Drapac Professional) DNF Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional) DNF Eiya Hashimoto (Novotel Geelong/Japan) DNF Shogo Ichimaru (Novotel Geelong/Japan) DNF Ryo Chikatani (Novotel Geelong/Japan) DNF Taisei Kobayashi (Novotel Geelong/Japan) DNF Steele Von Hoff (Avanti Isowhey Sports) DNF Samuel Witmitz (Budget Forklifts) DNF Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) DNF Stefan Matzner (Budget Forklifts) DNF Christopher Lawless (Jlt Condor Mavic) DNF Jonathan Mould (Jlt Condor Mavic) DNF Alex Frame (Jlt Condor Mavic) DNF Reece Robinson (Chain Reaction Cycles) DNF Joel Walsh (Chain Reaction Cycles) DNF Caiden Hull (Chain Reaction Cycles) DNF Harry Sweeny (State Of Matter/Maap) DNF Luke Parker (State Of Matter/Maap) DNF Jesse Kerrison (State Of Matter/Maap) DNF Nathan Haas (Vtwo) DNF Tyler Spurrell (Vtwo) DNF James Cummings (Vtwo) DNF Nathan Wood (Vtwo) DNF Samuel Lane (Vtwo) DNF Callan Douglas (Vtwo) DNF Harry Carpenter (Physiohealth Focus) DNF Russell Gill (Physiohealth Focus) DNF Andreas Müller (Physiohealth Focus) DNF Tom Chapman (Physiohealth Focus) DNF Benjamin Andrews (Pat's Veg) DNF Sam Evans (Pat's Veg) DNF Peter Johnstone (Pat's Veg) DNF Patrick Drapac (Pat's Veg) DNF Michael Rice (Oliver's Real Food) DNF Rowan Dever (Oliver's Real Food) DNF Trevor Spencer (Oliver's Real Food) DNF Lachlan Glasspool (Oliver's Real Food) DNF Karl Michelin-Beard (Oliver's Real Food) DNF Brad Davies (Oliver's Real Food)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Hamilton (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 3 pts 2 Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 2 3 Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miles Scotson (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 2 3 Jack Haig (Orica-GreenEdge) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miles Scotson (Budget Forklifts) 3 pts 2 Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) 2 3 Patrick Lane (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 1

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) 31 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 20 3 Brenton Jones (Drapac Professional) 20 4 Leigh Howard (Chain Reaction Cycles) 15 5 Kazushige Kuboki (Novotel Geelong/Japan) 13 6 Luke Parker (State Of Matter/Maap) 12 7 Samuel Spokes (Drapac Professional) 11 8 Daniel Fitter (State Of Matter/Maap) 10 9 Miles Scotson (Budget Forklifts) 8 10 Steele Von Hoff (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 7 11 Christopher Lawless (Jlt Condor Mavic) 6 11 Alex Frame (Jlt Condor Mavic) 6 13 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional) 4 14 Steven Lampier (Jlt Condor Mavic) 3 15 Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 2 16 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 2 17 Joshua Taylor (State Of Matter/Maap) 2 18 Chris Hamilton (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 1 19 Jesse Kerrison (State Of Matter/Maap) 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 15 pts 2 Miles Scotson (Budget Forklifts) 6 3 Alexander Smyth (State Of Matter/Maap) 6 4 Chris Hamilton (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 3 5 Jason Lea (Physiohealth Focus) 3 6 Nathan Haas (Vtwo) 3 7 Patrick Lane (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 3 8 Jack Haig (Orica-GreenEdge) 3 9 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 2 10 Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) 2 11 Peter Koning (Drapac Professional) 2 12 Chris Harper (State Of Matter/Maap) 2 13 Patrick Shaw (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 1 14 Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) 1 15 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional) 1 15 Steele Von Hoff (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 1

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drapac Professional 35 pts 2 Avanti Isowhey Sports 32 3 Orica-GreenEdge 31 4 State Of Matter/Maap 25 5 Jlt Condor Mavic 15 6 Chain Reaction Cycles 15 7 Novotel Geelong/Japan 13 8 Budget Forklifts 8

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentina Scandolara (Alé Cycling) 0:44:09 2 Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) 3 Sarah Roy (Orica-AIS) 0:00:09 4 Peta Mullens 0:00:47 5 Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) 0:00:50 6 Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) 0:00:55 7 Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team) 0:01:42 8 Chloe Mcconville (Orica-AIS) 9 Kajihara Yumi (Novotel Geelong/Japan) 10 Julie Leth (Alé Cycling) 11 Nakamura Kisato (Novotel Geelong/Japan) 12 Tayla Evans (Bikebug-Nextgen) 13 Michaela Parsons (Specialized Securitor) 14 Chloe Hosking 15 Joanne Hogan 0:01:50 DNF Kendelle Hodges (High5 Dream Team) DNF Tessa Fabry (High5 Dream Team) DNF Gaby Leveridge (Total Rush Hyster) DNF Rose Osborne (Total Rush Hyster) DNF Lauretta Hanson (Total Rush Hyster) DNF Ione Johnson (Total Rush Hyster) DNF Mikayla Harvey (Total Rush Hyster) DNF Shannon Malseed (Alé Cycling) DNF Emma Viotto (Bikebug-Nextgen) DNF Kristy Glover (Bikebug-Nextgen) DNF Rachel Ward (Bikebug-Nextgen) DNF Taryn Heather (Bikebug-Nextgen) DNF Tsukagoshi Sakura (Novotel Geelong/Japan) DNF Uwano Minami (Novotel Geelong/Japan) DNF Madeleine Steele (Chain Reaction Womens Team) DNF Jenny Macpherson (Chain Reaction Womens Team) DNF Brodie Chapman (Chain Reaction Womens Team) DNF Liza Rachetto (Specialized Securitor) DNF Jasmine Mcmillan (Specialized Securitor) DNF Josie Aitken DNF Jessica Douglas

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauretta Hanson (Total Rush Hyster) 3 pts 2 Valentina Scandolara (Alé Cycling) 2 3 Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentina Scandolara (Alé Cycling) 3 pts 2 Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) 2 3 Peta Mullens 1

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) 32 pts 2 Valentina Scandolara (Alé Cycling) 25 3 Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team) 24 4 Sarah Roy (Orica-AIS) 21 5 Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) 20 6 Peta Mullens 14 7 Julie Leth (Alé Cycling) 11 8 Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) 8 9 Tsukagoshi Sakura (Novotel Geelong/Japan) 5 10 Chloe Mcconville (Orica-AIS) 3 11 Lauretta Hanson (Total Rush Hyster) 3 12 Kajihara Yumi (Novotel Geelong/Japan) 2 13 Kristy Glover (Bikebug-Nextgen) 2 14 Uwano Minami (Novotel Geelong/Japan) 2 15 Nakamura Kisato (Novotel Geelong/Japan) 1 16 Nicole Whitburn (Alé Cycling) 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauretta Hanson (Total Rush Hyster) 13 pts 2 Valentina Scandolara (Alé Cycling) 6 3 Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) 4 4 Julie Leth (Alé Cycling) 3 5 Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) 3 6 Jessica Mundy (High5 Dream Team) 2 6 Tsukagoshi Sakura (Novotel Geelong/Japan) 2 8 Peta Mullens 1 9 Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team) 1 10 Kristy Glover (Bikebug-Nextgen) 1