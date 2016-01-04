Image 1 of 55 Drapac on the podium (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 55 Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) wins the final day of racing at the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 55 Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 55 Orica GreenEdge line out the peloton at the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 55 The crowds came out at the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 55 Gracie Elvin (Orica AIS) wins the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 7 of 55 Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 8 of 55 The final overall women's podium at the Bay Crits (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 9 of 55 Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) on the podium (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 10 of 55 Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) win at the Bay Crits (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 11 of 55 Valentina Scandolara (Alé Cipollini) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 12 of 55 Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) wins the final day of racing at the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 13 of 55 The overall men's podium in the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 14 of 55 Gracie Elvin (Orica AIS) leads the women's peloton (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 15 of 55 The final day of action at the 2016 Bay Crits in Australia (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 16 of 55 The peloton line out at the 2016 Bay Crits (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 17 of 55 On the attack on the final day of action at the Bay Crits (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 18 of 55 Bay Crits winner Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 19 of 55 Bay Crits winner Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 20 of 55 Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) follows his teammates (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 21 of 55 Caleb Ewan was too good for the rest of the peloton (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 22 of 55 Gracie Elvin and her teammates on the podum (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 23 of 55 The women's podium on the final day of racing (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 24 of 55 Gracie Elvin win the overall in the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 25 of 55 Brenton Jones, Caleb Ewan and Alex Edmondson make up the final stage podium (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 26 of 55 Caleb Ewan on the podium (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 27 of 55 The overall men's podium in the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 28 of 55 Series leader Gracie Elvin held on for the win (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 29 of 55 Lizzie Williams at warp speed (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 30 of 55 Gracie Elvin riding through a corner (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 31 of 55 Stage 4 podium: Julie Leth (Alé Cycling), Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS), Kajihara Yumi (Novotel Geelong/Japan) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 32 of 55 Gracie Elvin and her Orica-AIS team after winning the overall (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 33 of 55 Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) corners at speed (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 34 of 55 Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) sitting safely in the peloton (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 35 of 55 Travis Meyer (Drapac) has a dig (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 36 of 55 Orica-GreenEdge and Drapac lined out on front of the peloton (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 37 of 55 Caleb Ewan wins in Williamstown (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 38 of 55 Caleb Ewan makes it three wins from four races for the second straight year (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 39 of 55 Caleb Ewan sitting in the bunch (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 40 of 55 The women's peloton during the finale day of racing (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 41 of 55 Sarah Roy (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 42 of 55 Julie Leth with Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 43 of 55 Valentina Scandolara (Alé Cipollini) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 44 of 55 Race leader Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 45 of 55 Gracie Elvin with her Orica-AIS teammates during the final stage (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 46 of 55 Lizzie Williams soaks in the Williamstown victory (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 47 of 55 Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) points to the sky having won the stage (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 48 of 55 Champagne showers on the podium (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 49 of 55 Lizzie Williams, Gracie Elvin and Valentina Scandolara (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 50 of 55 2016 overall winner Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 51 of 55 The men's peloton (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 52 of 55 Orica-GreenEdge looking after Caleb Ewan's overall lead (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 53 of 55 Overall leader Caleb Ewan in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 54 of 55 Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 55 of 55 The Drapac team working for Brenton Jones (Image credit: Con Chronis)

The Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic came to what seemed an inevitable conclusion as Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) won the field sprint in Williamstown on Monday. He handily held off Brenton Jones (Drapac) for the top step of the podium. Alex Edmondson, Ewan's teammates, sprinted in for third.

It is Ewan's 10th stage victory over four years and his third overall title.

"The first win was the most exciting, but they're all special," Ewan said from the podium.

The 21-year-old's first four stage wins and overall victory came before he turned professional. The subsequent results came with the support of his Australian-registered WorldTour squad.

"The team certainly makes my job easier," Ewan said. "They were amazing all weekend."

Ewan's teammates, former Australian road champion Luke Durbridge and neo-pro Jack Haig, rode the front of the 60-minute race nearly from start to finish.

A two-man breakaway, featuring sprint classification winner Robbie Hucker (Avanti IsoWhey) and Josh Taylor (State of the Matter / MAAP), went off the front early. The duo proved unable to extend their advantage beyond a handful of seconds. A solo move countered the catch of the early break, but the gap was short-lived.

By the mid-point of the race, the field was back together, and it would stay together until the race's conclusion. The yellow jersey, following his teammates' wheels, was always near but never on the front.

"Look – the boys again," Ewan said. "I always say it. They were so strong. They rode the whole race on the front. They were so impressive. Keeping me up near the front makes it a lot smoother for me, so I can save a lot of energy."

A crash on the back-end of the course decimated the field before the finish. Ultimately only 20 of the 64 starters contested the sprint.

Ewan jumped before the last corner and led the charge to the line.

"I've done the same thing a couple times before," Ewan said. "I've kicked before the corner. I think that's the way you have to do it here. I thought, 'If I can come out of the corner all right, I should have it.'"

"I thought I had braked enough going into it, but as I was through it, I was thinking: 'Oh gosh. I'm going a bit fast.' I got around it all right. I had a little gap coming out of it. It's not far from that corner to the finish, so you really have to go through it in first place to win here."

From Williamstown, Ewan heads to Ballarat. He'll race the Australian National Road Championships, contesting both the criterium and the road race. Asked how he rates his chances for next Sunday's road race, Ewan insists that he will line up without pressure.

"We've got Gerro [Simon Gerrans] there and other guys that can go well," Ewan said. "There's no pressure on me there. I'll just do my thing and see if I can get around."

Early attack nets Lizzie Williams victory on Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic final day as Gracie Elvin wins series overall

Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) parlayed an opportunistic attack into a stage win on the final day of the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic in Williamstown on Monday. Jumping at the first of two intermediate sprints, Williams initiated a two-rider breakaway with Julie Leth (Alé Australia). The duo would pocket more than a minute over the peloton before the conclusion of the 45-minute race. Yellow jersey Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) finished safely in the bunch to win the series overall.

"I'm just so happy to get the overall win and the first win of the season," said Williams. "It's exciting times for our team, I think.

"We were fine to come down to a sprint. We were to set up a solid lead-out for Sarah Roy and keep Gracie up there, but I also had an opportunity to take a chance.

"I could tell I was feeling good on the rollers," said Williams. "You can just tell if you're going to have a good day. I was like – I'm going to go full-gas and see what happens. And it worked."

With five minutes still to race, Williams put in a dig and rode a tiring Leth off her wheel. Coming just short of lapping the field, Williams soloed across the line to take her first win since SwissEver GP Cham-Hagendorn last year. Sixteen seconds later, Leth came to the finish.

"I was doing the easier turns," admitted Williams. "[Julie] was doing the turns in the wind. I had a good tailwind turn. We were sharing the load, working really well, but I could tell she was struggling."

"I thought: 'I'm going to take the chance. I reckon I can ride her off my wheel.' And yeah – I did."

Kajihara Yumi (Novotel Geelong/Japan) slipped away from the peloton before the finish to snag the final spot on the podium. Portarlington winner Valentina Scandolara (Alé Cipollini) proved best of the rest beating Elvin in the field sprint. Fifth place proved sufficient for Elvin, a two-time Australian road champion, to take her first Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic overall victory.

"I'm really proud of myself and the team," said Elvin. "[Winning the series is] something I wanted to do at some point in my career but probably not this year. To have done it now is awesome. I've set myself up for the rest of the year with a lot of confidence."

Elvin and her teammates will head to Buninyong as clear favourites to secure the squad's fourth Australian road title in five years. Amanda Spratt won the green and gold for the Australian-registered squad in its maiden season. Elvin was back-to-back champion in 2013-2014.

"I wanted to stay a little bit under the radar this week and just ride around for form, but I think I've got a big target on my back again," said Elvin with a laugh. "I'm really looking forward to the road race at Nationals. It's going to be a great one – especially with the live coverage."

"We've got a few options," added Williams. "We'll use our numbers to our advantage. We just want to take the jersey to Europe. It doesn't really matter who."

Full Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) 1:00:07 2 Brenton Jones (Drapac Professional) 3 Alexander Edmondson (Orica GreenEdge) 4 Patrick Shaw (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 5 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional) 6 Samuel Spokes (Drapac Professional) 7 Anthony Giacoppo (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 8 Mitch Docker (Orica GreenEdge) 0:00:05 9 Jason Lowndes (Drapac Professional) 10 Leigh Howard (Chain Reaction Cycles) 0:00:24 11 Aaron Gate (Chain Reaction Cycles) 0:00:30 12 Steven Lampier (JLT Condor Mavic) 13 Stefan Matzner (Budget Forklifts) 0:00:38 14 George Atkins (JLT Condor Mavic) 15 Mike Cumming (State Of Matter/Maap) 16 Tommy Nankervis (Budget Forklifts) 17 Kazushige Kuboki (Novotel Geelong/Japan) 18 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) 0:00:53 19 Sam Crome (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 0:01:12 20 Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey Sports) DNF Jack Haig (Orica GreenEdge) DNF Peter Koning (Drapac Professional) DNF Travis Meyer (Drapac Professional) DNF Eiya Hashimoto (Novotel Geelong/Japan) DNF Shogo Ichimaru (Novotel Geelong/Japan) DNF Taisei Kobayashi (Novotel Geelong/Japan) DNF Steele von Hoff (Avanti Isowhey Sports) DNF Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Avanti Isowhey Sports) DNF Samuel Witmitz (Budget Forklifts) DNF Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts) DNF Christopher Lawless (JLT Condor Mavic) DNF Jonathan Mould (JLT Condor Mavic) DNF Alex Frame (JLT Condor Mavic) DNF Alistair Slater (JLT Condor Mavic) DNF Reece Robinson (Chain Reaction Cycles) DNF Joel Walsh (Chain Reaction Cycles) DNF Caiden Hull (Chain Reaction Cycles) DNF Joshua Taylor (State Of Matter/Maap) DNF Harry Sweeny (State Of Matter/Maap) DNF Alexander Smyth (State Of Matter/Maap) DNF Luke Parker (State Of Matter/Maap) DNF Chris Harper (State Of Matter/Maap) DNF Nathan Haas (Vtwo) DNF Tyler Spurrell (Vtwo) DNF James Cummings (Vtwo) DNF Nathan Wood (Vtwo) DNF Samuel Lane (Vtwo) DNF Callan Douglas (Vtwo) DNF Russell Gill (Physiohealth Focus) DNF Andreas Müller (Physiohealth Focus) DNF Tom Chapman (Physiohealth Focus) DNF Evan Hull (Physiohealth Focus) DNF Zane Hunter (Physiohealth Focus) DNF Mitchell Dedman (Physiohealth Focus) DNF Sam Evans (Pat's Veg) DNF Peter Johnstone (Pat's Veg) DNF Cyrus Monk (Pat's Veg) DNF Michael Rice (Oliver's Real Food) DNF Sean Whitfield (Oliver's Real Food) DNF Rowan Dever (Oliver's Real Food) DNF Lachlan Glasspool (Oliver's Real Food) DNF Karl Michelin-Beard (Oliver's Real Food) DNF Brad Davies (Oliver's Real Food) DNF Liam White (Pat's Veg)

Intermediate Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 3 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (State Of Matter/Maap) 2 3 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) 1

Intermediate Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Crome (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 3 pts 2 Jack Haig (Orica GreenEdge) 2 3 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) 1

Intermediate Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Vtwo) 3 pts 2 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) 2 3 Jack Haig (Orica GreenEdge) 1

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) 43 pts 2 Brenton Jones (Drapac Professional) 30 3 Patrick Shaw (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 27 4 Samuel Spokes (Drapac Professional) 16 5 Leigh Howard (Chain Reaction Cycles) 16 6 Kazushige Kuboki (Novotel Geelong/Japan) 13 7 Luke Parker (State Of Matter/Maap) 12 8 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional) 10 9 Daniel Fitter (State Of Matter/Maap) 10 10 Alexander Edmondson (Orica GreenEdge) 8 11 Miles Scotson (Budget Forklifts) 8 12 Steele von Hoff (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 7 13 Christopher Lawless (JLT Condor Mavic) 6 13 Alex Frame (JLT Condor Mavic) 6 15 Anthony Giacoppo (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 4 16 Mitch Docker (Orica GreenEdge) 3 17 Steven Lampier (JLT Condor Mavic) 3 18 Jason Lowndes (Drapac Professional) 2 19 Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 2 20 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 2 20 Joshua Taylor (State Of Matter/Maap) 2 22 Chris Hamilton (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 1 22 Jesse Kerrison (State Of Matter/Maap) 1

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 18 pts 2 Miles Scotson (Budget Forklifts) 6 2 Nathan Haas (Vtwo) 6 4 Alexander Smyth (State Of Matter/Maap) 6 5 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) 6 6 Jack Haig (Orica GreenEdge) 6 7 Sam Crome (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 3 8 Chris Hamilton (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 3 8 Jason Lea (Physiohealth Focus) 3 10 Patrick Lane (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 3 11 Peter Koning (Drapac Professional) 2 11 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 2 11 Joshua Taylor (State Of Matter/Maap) 2 11 Chris Harper (State Of Matter/Maap) 2 15 Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge) 1 16 Patrick Shaw (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 1 17 Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional) 1 18 Steele von Hoff (Avanti Isowhey Sports) 1

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drapac Professional 56 pts 2 Orica GreenEdge 54 3 Avanti Isowhey Sports 43 4 State Of Matter/Maap 25 5 Chain Reaction Cycles 16 6 JLT Condor Mavic 15 7 Novotel Geelong/Japan 13 8 Budget Forklifts 8

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) 0:44:14 2 Julie Leth (Alé Cycling) 0:00:16 3 Kajihara Yumi (Novotel Geelong/Japan) 0:00:58 4 Valentina Scandolara (Alé Cycling) 0:01:03 5 Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) 6 Sarah Roy (Orica-AIS) 7 Lauretta Hanson (Total Rush Hyster) 8 Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) 0:01:06 9 Julia Kalotas (Chain Reaction Womens Team) 10 Nakamura Kisato (Novotel Geelong/Japan) 11 Liza Rachetto (Specialized Securitor) 0:01:09 12 Jessica Mundy (High5 Dream Team) 13 Uwano Minami (Novotel Geelong/Japan) 14 Esther Borg (Chain Reaction Womens Team) 15 Ruby Roseman-Gannon 0:01:13 16 Chloe McConville (Orica-AIS) 17 Tsukagoshi Sakura (Novotel Geelong/Japan) 18 Tayla Evans (Bikebug-Nextgen) 0:01:16 19 Nicole Whitburn (Alé Cycling) DNF Gaby Leveridge (Total Rush Hyster) DNF Rose Osborne (Total Rush Hyster) DNF Ione Johnson (Total Rush Hyster) DNF Mikayla Harvey (Total Rush Hyster) DNF Prudence Rothwell (Bikebug-Nextgen) DNF Madeleine Steele (Chain Reaction Womens Team) DNF Verita Stewart (Specialized Securitor) DNF Gemma Abery DNF Carina Newman DNF Erin Mitchell DNF Josie Aitken

Intermediate Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julie Leth (Alé Cycling) 3 pts 2 Julia Kalotas (Chain Reaction Womens Team) 2 3 Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) 1

Intermediate Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) 3 pts 2 Julie Leth (Alé Cycling) 2 3 Uwano Minami (Novotel Geelong/Japan) 1

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) 38 pts 2 Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) 32 3 Valentina Scandolara (Alé Cycling) 32 4 Sarah Roy (Orica-AIS) 26 5 Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team) 24 6 Julie Leth (Alé Cycling) 21 7 Peta Mullens 14 8 Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) 11 9 Kajihara Yumi (Novotel Geelong/Japan) 10 10 Lauretta Hanson (Total Rush Hyster) 7 11 Tsukagoshi Sakura (Novotel Geelong/Japan) 5 12 Chloe McConville (Orica-AIS) 3 13 Julia Kalotas (Chain Reaction Womens Team) 2 14 Nakamura Kisato (Novotel Geelong/Japan) 2 15 Uwano Minami (Novotel Geelong/Japan) 2 16 Kristy Glover (Bikebug-Nextgen) 2 17 Nicole Whitburn (Alé Cycling) 1

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauretta Hanson (Total Rush Hyster) 13 pts 2 Julie Leth (Alé Cycling) 8 3 Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) 8 4 Valentina Scandolara (Alé Cycling) 6 5 Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) 3 6 Julia Kalotas (Chain Reaction Womens Team) 2 7 Jessica Mundy (High5 Dream Team) 2 8 Tsukagoshi Sakura (Novotel Geelong/Japan) 2 9 Uwano Minami (Novotel Geelong/Japan) 1 10 Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team) 1 10 Kristy Glover (Bikebug-Nextgen) 1 10 Peta Mullens 1