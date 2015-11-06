Trending

Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic past winners

Champions 1989-2015

Past Winners

Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Caleb Ewen (NSW)
2014Brenton Jones (VIC)
2013Caleb Ewen (NSW)
2012Allan Davis (QLD)
2011Matt Goss (NSW)
2010Chris Sutton (NSW)
2009Graeme Browne (NSW)
2008Mark Renshaw (NSW)
2007Mark Renshaw (NSW)
2006Hilton Clarke (WA)
2005Robbie McEwen (QLD)
2004Baden Cooke (VIC)
2003Robbie McEwen (QLD)
2002Robbie McEwen (QLD)
2001Robbie McEwen (QLD)
2000Brett Aitken (SA)
1999Robbie McEwen (QLD)
1998Brett Aitken (SA)
1997Robbie McEwen (QLD)
1996David McKenzie (VIC)
1995Neil Stephens (ACT)
1994Rik McCaig (VIC)
1993Peter Attard (VIC)
1992Glen Clarke (VIC)
1991Not Held
1990Glen Clarke (VIC)
1989Peter Steiger (SUI)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Chloe Hosking (ACT)
2014Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)
2013Melissa Hoskins (WA)
2012Melissa Hoskins (WA)
2011Rochelle Gilmore (NSW)
2010Rochelle Gilmore (NSW)
2009Kirsty Broun (QLD)
2008Megan Dunne (NSW)
2007Kate Bates (NSW)
2006Katie Mactier (VIC)
2005Oenone Wood (ACT)
2004Oenone Wood (ACT)
2003Kate Bates (NSW)
2002Rochelle Gilmore (NSW)
2001Anna Milward (VIC)
2000Karen Barrow (VIC)
1999Anna Wilson (VIC)
1998Anna Wilson (VIC)
1997Sandra Smith (WA)
1996Anna Wilson (VIC)
1995Kathy Watt (VIC)
1994Kathy Watt (VIC)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews