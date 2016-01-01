Caleb Ewan and Gracie Elvin win Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic openers
Race 1: Ritchie Blvd, Geelong - Ritchie Blvd, Geelong
Overwhelmingly outnumbered but certainly not outclassed, two-time Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic overall winner Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) handily won the first day of the Australian summer of racing on Friday. The 21-year-old launched his sprint with a half-lap remaining on the 750-metre course and comfortably held off his challengers to the line.
“It’s a massive relief,” said Ewan. “I didn’t know what my form was going to be like, especially in a short race like this. I haven’t done an hour-long race since this time last year. It was nice coming here and winning again.”
Avanti IsoWhey Sports used their strength in numbers to repeatedly send riders up the road in an attempt to wear down Ewan’s two-man team. Jack Haig, in his debut for Australia’s WorldTour team, was a frequent figure on the front, shutting down each and every threat.
“It was always going to be small team today,” said Ewan. “It was always going to be hard. When Alex [Edmondson’s] bike broke, it turned out to be just me and Jack, which was going to make it even harder.”
“Jack was so impressive today,” Ewan added. “Without him, I couldn’t have won.”
A crash in the second half of the race split the peloton, with a group of 14 making the front-group selection. As the laps ticked down, a handful of riders were able to rejoin the field, and 19 riders contested the sprint.
With three laps remaining, Robbie Hucker (Avanti IsoWhey Sports), who was in the race’s longest-standing breakaway during the first half of the race, went on the attack again. Hucker rejoined the reduced field before the start of the penultimate lap, and Pat Lane (Avanti IsoWhey Sports) led across the finish. The field reshuffled before the bell lap with Drapac’s Bernie Sulzberger leading Shaw to the front.
“I’ve been sprinting a lot in training, so I knew my sprint was going alright,” said Ewan. “I was a bit further back than I wanted to be with one lap to go, so I hit out early, but I’ve hit out from over a lap to go here before, so I knew I was capable of doing that. That’s what I did, and it worked out ok.”
Ewan heads into the second stage of the four-day series with a two-point lead over Jones on the general classification. Shaw sits third overall, four points down.
“It wasn’t a massive goal to come here and win anything,” said Ewan. “It’s more to build me up for Nationals and Tour Down Under. I’ve got so much racing on this summer that I don’t really want to peak here. Obviously I’d like to win as much as I can, but there’s not pressure for me to do what I did last year.”
Gracie Elvin wins Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic opener
Two-time former Australian road champion Gracie Elvin took a surprise victory on day one of the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic on Friday. Elvin edged out teammate Lizzie Williams and reigning Australian National Criterium Champion Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team) in a bunch sprint following 45 minutes of racing around the hot dog circuit on Richie Boulevard.
“I wasn’t expecting it actually,” said Elvin. “I’ve just done a whole lot of volume. I haven’t done a ton of intensity. I was hoping today to wind up the legs for Nationals. I was actually riding lead-out today for one of my teammates.”
While notoriously hot and humid during the four-day series, the field set off in mild summer weather with gusts of wind coming off the bay and temperatures just above 20 degrees. Quick off the line, the peloton maintained a high speed during the opening laps until a crash in corner one caused a temporary neutralisation.
Elvin’s Australian-registered team was in control of the race from start to finish with riders on the front of the bunch on nearly every lap of the 750-metre bayside course. ORICA-AIS teammates Chloe McConville and Amanda Spratt covered attacks from Japan’s Novotel Geelong team and the Alé Cycling composite team featuring Cylance rider Valentina Scandolara.
“Sometimes we come into racing a bit nervous because everyone looks to us to make the race,” Elvin noted. “Today we were looking to sit back a little bit and see how things played out and use our numbers toward the end. We did that pretty well. That’s great practice for the racing coming up in Australia and also in Europe.”
Despite efforts to get a break up the road, no rider or group of riders managed to open a sizeable gap. While the front of the race remained intact, high speeds caused riders to drop off the back of the bunch. In the final five laps, only 19 riders remained in the field.
“I was trying to set up Sarah Roy at the end,” said Elvin. “She was going really well today. I do feel a little bit bad about sprinting to the line and not having her come past me.”
“The last corner is always pretty dangerous,” Elvin added. “Our plans didn’t change. I just saw a good moment, and I thought I’d take her with me. The line just wasn’t long enough away.”
Elvin heads into the second day of racing with a two-point lead over Williams and a four-point lead over Wells. Insisting that her team’s priority is stage wins rather than the overall classification, Elvin, who won stage two solo last season, says she doesn’t expect the team will race for her tomorrow.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)
|0:59:02
|2
|Brenton Jones (Drapac Professional)
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Avanti Isowhey Sports)
|4
|Luke Parker (State Of Matter/Maap)
|5
|Christopher Lawless (Jlt Condor Mavic)
|6
|Kazushige Kuboki (Novotel Geelong/Japan)
|0:00:03
|7
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional)
|8
|Jordan Kerby (Drapac Professional)
|9
|Joshua Taylor (State Of Matter/Maap)
|10
|Leigh Howard (Chain Reaction Cycles)
|0:00:11
|11
|Zane Hunter (Physiohealth Focus)
|12
|Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey Sports)
|0:00:12
|13
|Jack Haig (Orica-GreenEdge)
|14
|Chris Hamilton (Avanti Isowhey Sports)
|15
|Samuel Witmitz (Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:24
|16
|Sam Crome (Avanti Isowhey Sports)
|0:00:26
|17
|Alistair Slater (Jlt Condor Mavic)
|18
|Alexander Smyth (State Of Matter/Maap)
|19
|Patrick Lane (Avanti Isowhey Sports)
|DNF
|Peter Koning (Drapac Professional)
|DNF
|Jason Lowndes (Drapac Professional)
|DNF
|Eiya Hashimoto (Novotel Geelong/Japan)
|DNF
|Shogo Ichimaru (Novotel Geelong/Japan)
|DNF
|Ryo Chikatani (Novotel Geelong/Japan)
|DNF
|Taisei Kobayashi (Novotel Geelong/Japan)
|DNF
|Steele Von Hoff (Avanti Isowhey Sports)
|DNF
|Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)
|DNF
|Stefan Matzner (Budget Forklifts)
|DNF
|Jonathan Mould (Jlt Condor Mavic)
|DNF
|George Atkins (Jlt Condor Mavic)
|DNF
|Alex Frame (Jlt Condor Mavic)
|DNF
|Steven Lampier (Jlt Condor Mavic)
|DNF
|Aaron Gate (Chain Reaction Cycles)
|DNF
|Reece Robinson (Chain Reaction Cycles)
|DNF
|Joel Walsh (Chain Reaction Cycles)
|DNF
|Caiden Hull (Chain Reaction Cycles)
|DNF
|Harry Sweeny (State Of Matter/Maap)
|DNF
|Mike Cumming (State Of Matter/Maap)
|DNF
|Chris Harper (State Of Matter/Maap)
|DNF
|Tyler Spurrell (Vtwo)
|DNF
|James Cummings (Vtwo)
|DNF
|Nathan Wood (Vtwo)
|DNF
|Samuel Lane (Vtwo)
|DNF
|Callan Douglas (Vtwo)
|DNF
|Russell Gill (Physiohealth Focus)
|DNF
|Andreas Müller (Physiohealth Focus)
|DNF
|Tom Chapman (Physiohealth Focus)
|DNF
|Evan Hull (Physiohealth Focus)
|DNF
|Mitchell Dedman (Physiohealth Focus)
|DNF
|Kane Walker (Pat's Veg)
|DNF
|Sam Evans (Pat's Veg)
|DNF
|Peter Johnstone (Pat's Veg)
|DNF
|Cyrus Monk (Pat's Veg)
|DNF
|Michael Rice (Oliver's Real Food)
|DNF
|Sean Whitfield (Oliver's Real Food)
|DNF
|Lachlan Glasspool (Oliver's Real Food)
|DNF
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Oliver's Real Food)
|DNF
|Brad Davies (Oliver's Real Food)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey Sports)
|3
|pts
|2
|Chris Harper (State Of Matter/Maap)
|2
|3
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey Sports)
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Koning (Drapac Professional)
|2
|3
|Jack Haig (Orica Greenedge)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Smyth (State Of Matter/Maap)
|3
|pts
|2
|Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey Sports)
|2
|3
|Jack Haig (Orica-GreenEdge)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)
|12
|pts
|2
|Brenton Jones (Drapac Professional)
|10
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Avanti Isowhey Sports)
|8
|4
|Luke Parker (State Of Matter/Maap)
|7
|5
|Christopher Lawless (Jlt Condor Mavic)
|6
|6
|Kazushige Kuboki (Novotel Geelong/Japan)
|5
|7
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional)
|4
|8
|Jordan Kerby (Drapac Professional)
|3
|9
|Joshua Taylor (State Of Matter/Maap)
|2
|10
|Leigh Howard (Chain Reaction Cycles)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey Sports)
|8
|pts
|2
|Alexander Smyth (State Of Matter/Maap)
|3
|3
|Peter Koning (Drapac Professional)
|2
|3
|Chris Harper (State Of Matter/Maap)
|2
|5
|Jack Haig (Orica-GreenEdge)
|2
|6
|Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Drapac Professional
|17
|pts
|2
|Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|3
|State Of Matter/Maap
|9
|4
|Avanti Isowhey Sports
|8
|5
|Jlt Condor Mavic
|6
|6
|Novotel Geelong/Japan
|5
|7
|Chain Reaction Cycles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS)
|0:44:31
|2
|Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS)
|3
|Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team)
|4
|Peta Mullens
|5
|Valentina Scandolara (Alé Cycling)
|6
|Sarah Roy (Orica-AIS)
|7
|Julie Leth (Alé Cycling)
|8
|Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)
|9
|Kristy Glover (Bikebug-Nextgen)
|10
|Nakamura Kisato (Novotel Geelong/Japan)
|11
|Lauretta Hanson (Total Rush Hyster)
|12
|Sophie Mackay (Specialized Securitor)
|13
|Shannon Malseed (Alé Cycling)
|0:00:05
|14
|Julia Kalotas (Chain Reaction Womens Team)
|15
|Elizabeth Doueal (Specialized Securitor)
|16
|Esther Borg (Chain Reaction Womens Team)
|0:00:09
|17
|Emma Viotto (Bikebug-Nextgen)
|18
|Brodie Chapman (Chain Reaction Womens Team)
|19
|Chloe Mcconville (Orica-AIS)
|20
|Liza Rachetto (Specialized Securitor)
|0:00:21
|21
|Uwano Minami (Novotel Geelong/Japan)
|0:00:31
|22
|Tsukagoshi Sakura (Novotel Geelong/Japan)
|DNF
|Jessica Allen (High5 Dream Team)
|DNF
|Samantha De Riter (High5 Dream Team)
|DNF
|Gaby Leveridge (Total Rush Hyster)
|DNF
|Rose Osborne (Total Rush Hyster)
|DNF
|Ione Johnson (Total Rush Hyster)
|DNF
|Mikayla Harvey (Total Rush Hyster)
|DNF
|Nicole Whitburn (Alé Cycling)
|DNF
|Prudence Rothwell (Bikebug-Nextgen)
|DNF
|Tayla Evans (Bikebug-Nextgen)
|DNF
|Kajihara Yumi (Novotel Geelong/Japan)
|DNF
|Madeleine Steele (Chain Reaction Womens Team)
|DNF
|Jenny Macpherson (Chain Reaction Womens Team)
|DNF
|Verita Stewart (Specialized Securitor)
|DNF
|Jasmine Mcmillan (Specialized Securitor)
|DNF
|Carina Newman
|DNF
|Josie Aitken
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauretta Hanson (Total Rush Hyster)
|3
|pts
|2
|Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS)
|2
|3
|Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauretta Hanson (Total Rush Hyster)
|3
|pts
|2
|Tsukagoshi Sakura (Novotel Geelong/Japan)
|2
|3
|Kristy Glover (Bikebug-Nextgen)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS)
|12
|pts
|2
|Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS)
|10
|3
|Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team)
|8
|4
|Peta Mullens
|7
|5
|Valentina Scandolara (Alé Cycling)
|6
|6
|Sarah Roy (Orica-AIS)
|5
|7
|Julie Leth (Alé Cycling)
|4
|8
|Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)
|3
|9
|Kristy Glover (Bikebug-Nextgen)
|2
|10
|Nakamura Kisato (Novotel Geelong/Japan)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauretta Hanson (Total Rush Hyster)
|6
|pts
|2
|Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS)
|2
|3
|Tsukagoshi Sakura (Novotel Geelong/Japan)
|2
|4
|Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team)
|1
|5
|Kristy Glover (Bikebug-Nextgen)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-AIS
|27
|pts
|2
|Alé Cycling
|10
|3
|High5 Dream Team
|8
|4
|Bikebug-Nextgen
|2
|5
|Novotel Geelong/Japan
|1
