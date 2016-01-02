Trending

Ewan and Wells come out on top on day two at Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic

Ewan and Elvin remain in lead

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) makes it back-to-back wins

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Drapac leading the peloton during the men's race

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Australian criterium champion Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team) celebrates victory

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The peloton on the Eastern Park, Geelong course

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Series leader Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)

They call him King Caleb in Geelong – and Caleb Ewan (ORICA-GreenEDGE) showed that he’s earned the nickname with his win on day two of the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic. Ewan beat out Brenton Jones (Drapac) and local boy Leigh Howard, on loan from IAM Cycling to Chain Reaction Cycles, in a reduced bunch sprint in Eastern Gardens on Saturday.

Having won three of the four days of racing in last year’s series, Ewan, who has twice won the series overall, has now won a staggering six of the last seven races at the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic.

“I can’t get any happier than this,” said Ewan. “We rode perfectly.”

Ewan won stage one with only Jack Haig for support. Alex Edmondson, Mitch Docker and Luke Durbridge started stage two alongside Ewan and Haig. Durbridge’s day was short-lived, a broken crank sidelining him on lap one. Edmondson proved a crucial part of the team’s victory with a bold bridge across to a dangerous late race breakaway.

Shortly after the second of three intermediate sprints, Nathan Haas, guest-riding for VTWO, and Avanti IsoWheySports duo Pat Shaw and Pat Lane broke clear of a seven rider group. The trio stretched out their advantage to 28-seconds with four laps of the 1.9-kilometre circuit remaining. Edmondson burst out of the reduced bunch to join the breakaway with three laps left in the hour-long race.

“It was handy having Alex up there in the breakaway,” noted Ewan. “I think he was just sitting on, making sure it didn’t get too far. It took a lot of pressure off us.”

The race came back together as the bell lap began and Ewan emerged victorious from a select bunch in the chaotic finale.

“People were going everywhere because teams were running out of guys,” said Ewan. “There wasn’t much organisation in the last lap, and it was really windy out there as well. That makes it a little more dangerous.”

“There was a lot of pushing and shoving,” Ewan added. “I had Alex Edmondson with me the whole last lap. He guided me through perfectly and put me in great position in the final corner.”

Ewan heads into Sunday’s stage three at Portarlington with a four-point advantage over Brenton Jones (Drapac). The series leader won in Portarlington last year and will be the overwhelming pre-race favourite as he looks to repeat the feat.

Kimberley Wells wins day two of Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic with early jump

Australian criterium champion Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team) proved she’s ready to defend her title in four days with a win in Geelong’s Eastern Gardens on Saturday. The 30-year-old beat out stage one winner and series leader Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) in a scrappy sprint to the line. Elvin’s teammate, Sarah Roy, sprinted in for third, several bike lengths behind Canberra’s leading ladies.

The second stage of the four-day series was decidedly more difficult than the first. A short punchy hill lead to the final corner before the finishing straight. Although not overly steep, the ascent wears on the legs lap-after-lap.

A relatively quiet start to the 45-minute race gave way to an animated second half.

“We were trying not to make the race too early and wait for a good moment,” said Elvin. “Spratty [Amanda Spratt] and Lizzie [Williams] put in some good attacks, and we would have been happy to leave them out there because they are going really well at the moment.”

Wells agreed that the second half of the race featured a number of scenarios that benefited her team: “We had representation in the break or enough control over the bunch so that the breaks were within striking distance to reel them in. We were never really under pressure.”

Orica-AIS featured in the final breakaway of the race – a two-woman move that included Williams and Leth. Wells looked to her teammates to bring back the move and set her up for the sprint.

“Tessa Fabry was essential in chasing down the final move,” Wells said. “She’s a good strong engine. Jess Mundy was keeping me out of the wind. It was a great team effort.”

Spratt led the final charge toward the hill. Wells jumped early, surprising the reduced bunch.

“I started my sprint at the bottom of the hill,” noted Wells. “It’s a long way to the finish line but Orica were lining it up for a bit of a lead-out. I decided I wanted to go early and hit Orica really hard up the hill and keep going, which worked out really well for me in the end.”

Elvin admitted that the timing of Wells’ jump disrupted her team’s plan for the sprint.

“I was there to give Sara a last lead-out again but Kimberley hit us way earlier than we were expecting,” Elvin explained. “I was just in the right position, so I followed her but couldn’t quite get it on the line.”

Heading into the third day of racing, Elvin remains in the yellow jersey by two points over Wells. Elvin and Wells both hail from Canberra, and Wells is coached by Elvin’s husband Stu Shaw, which injects a bit of fun into the duo’s duel.

“I got her back today,” added Wells with a laugh. "Gracie and I have a healthy rivalry. We’re good mates. I would love to snatch the jersey off her for the Bay Crits ‘Canberra Cup’.”

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge)0:59:49
2Brenton Jones (Drapac Professional)
3Leigh Howard (Chain Reaction Cycles)
4Steele Von Hoff (Avanti Isowhey Sports)
5Alex Frame (JLT Condor Mavic)
6Luke Parker (State Of Matter/Maap)
7Miles Scotson (Budget Forklifts)
8Kazushige Kuboki (Novotel Geelong/Japan)
9Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti Isowhey Sports)
10Jesse Kerrison (State Of Matter/Maap)
11Michael Rice (Oliver's Real Food)
12Samuel Spokes (Drapac Professional)
13Alexander Edmondson (Orica GreenEdge)
14Steven Lampier (JLT Condor Mavic)
15Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey Sports)0:00:05
16Jason Lea (Physiohealth Focus)0:00:07
17Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional)0:00:13
18Samuel Witmitz (Budget Forklifts)
19Patrick Shaw (Avanti Isowhey Sports)0:00:17
20Mike Cumming (State Of Matter/Maap)0:00:58
21Alexander Smyth (State Of Matter/Maap)
22James Cummings (Vtwo)0:01:27
23Jack Haig (Orica GreenEdge)
24Patrick Lane (Avanti Isowhey Sports)
25Jacob Kauffmann (Budget Forklifts)0:01:29
26Joshua Taylor (State Of Matter/Maap)0:01:36
27Ryo Chikatani (Novotel Geelong/Japan)0:01:44
28Nathan Haas (Vtwo)0:01:48
29Trevor Spencer (Oliver's Real Food)0:01:59
30George Atkins (JLT Condor Mavic)0:02:00
31Liam White (Pat's Veg)
32Nicholas White (Physiohealth Focus)
33Zane Hunter (Physiohealth Focus)
34Stefan Matzner (Budget Forklifts)
35Andreas Müller (Physiohealth Focus)
36Aaron Gate (Chain Reaction Cycles)
37Sam Evans (Pat's Veg)0:02:15
38Joel Walsh (Chain Reaction Cycles)
39Taisei Kobayashi (Novotel Geelong/Japan)
40Callan Douglas (Vtwo)
41Samuel Lane (Vtwo)
42Reece Robinson (Chain Reaction Cycles)
43Cyrus Monk (Pat's Veg)
44Harry Carpenter (Physiohealth Focus)
45Ryan Cavanagh (State Of Matter/Maap)0:02:28
46Brad Davies (Oliver's Real Food)0:03:06
47Shogo Ichimaru (Novotel Geelong/Japan)
48Peter Koning (Drapac Professional)
49Jason Lowndes (Drapac Professional)
DNFMitch Docker (Orica GreenEdge)
DNFLuke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge)
DNFTravis Meyer (Drapac Professional)
DNFEiya Hashimoto (Novotel Geelong/Japan)
DNFMark O'brien (Avanti Isowhey Sports)
DNFChristopher Lawless (JLT Condor Mavic)
DNFJonathan Mould (JLT Condor Mavic)
DNFCaiden Hull (Chain Reaction Cycles)
DNFTyler Spurrell (Vtwo)
DNFNathan Wood (Vtwo)
DNFRussell Gill (Physiohealth Focus)
DNFBenjamin Andrews (Pat's Veg)
DNFPeter Johnstone (Pat's Veg)
DNFPatrick Drapac (Pat's Veg)
DNFSean Whitfield (Oliver's Real Food)
DNFLachlan Glasspool (Oliver's Real Food)
DNFKarl Michelin-Beard (Oliver's Real Food)

Intermediate Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Lea (PhysioHealth Focus)3pts
2Alexander Smyth (State of Matter/Maap)2
3Steele Von Hoff (Avanti IsoWhey Sports)1

Intermediate Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robbie Hucker (Avanti IsoWhey Sports)3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti IsoWhey Sports)2
3Alexander Smyth (State of Matter/Maap)1

Intermediate Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (VTWO)3pts
2Patrick Lane (Avanti IsoWhey Sports)2
3Patrick Shaw (Avanti IsoWhey Sports)1

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Orica GreenEdge)24pts
2Brenton Jones (Drapac Professional)20
3Luke Parker (State Of Matter/Maap)12
4Leigh Howard (Chain Reaction Cycles)9
5Kazushige Kuboki (Novotel Geelong/Japan)8
6Patrick Shaw (Avanti Isowhey Sports)8
7Steele Von Hoff (Avanti Isowhey Sports)7
8Alex Frame (JLT Condor Mavic)6
9Christopher Lawless (JLT Condor Mavic)6
10Miles Scotson (Budget Forklifts)4
11Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional)4
12Samuel Spokes (Drapac Professional)3
13Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti Isowhey Sports)2
14Joshua Taylor (State Of Matter/Maap)2
15Jesse Kerrison (State Of Matter/Maap)1

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey Sports)11pts
2Alexander Smyth (State Of Matter/Maap)6
3Jason Lea (Physiohealth Focus)3
4Nathan Haas (Vtwo)3
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (Avanti Isowhey Sports)2
6Patrick Lane (Avanti Isowhey Sports)2
7Peter Koning (Drapac Professional)2
8Chris Harper (State Of Matter/Maap)2
9Jack Haig (Orica GreenEdge)2
10Steele Von Hoff (Avanti Isowhey Sports)1
11Bernard Sulzberger (Drapac Professional)1
12Patrick Shaw (Avanti Isowhey Sports)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional27pts
2Orica GreenEdge24
3Avanti IsoWhey Sports17
4State of Matter/Maap15
5JLT Condor Mavic12
6Chain Reaction Cycles9
7Novotel Geelong/Japan8
8Budget Forklifts4

Women's Stage 2 Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team)0:43:45
2Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS)
3Sarah Roy (Orica-AIS)0:00:01
4Valentina Scandolara (Alé Cycling)0:00:03
5Julie Leth (Alé Cycling)
6Tsukagoshi Sakura (Novotel Geelong/Japan)
7Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS)
8Lauretta Hanson (Total Rush Hyster)
9Uwano Minami (Novotel Geelong/Japan)0:00:06
10Nicole Whitburn (Alé Cycling)
11Liza Rachetto (Specialized Securitor)
12Kristy Glover (Bikebug-Nextgen)
13Mikayla Harvey (Total Rush Hyster)
14Jessica Mundy (High5 Dream Team)
15Kajihara Yumi (Novotel Geelong/Japan)
16Kendelle Hodges (High5 Dream Team)0:00:09
17Ruby Roseman-Gannon
18Emma Viotto (Bikebug-Nextgen)0:00:11
19Brodie Chapman (Chain Reaction Womens Team)0:00:18
20Sophie Mackay (Specialized Securitor)
21Julia Kalotas (Chain Reaction Womens Team)0:00:22
22Gaby Leveridge (Total Rush Hyster)0:00:27
23Jasmine Mcmillan (Specialized Securitor)
24Tessa Fabry (High5 Dream Team)0:00:28
25Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)0:00:30
26Chloe Mcconville (Orica-AIS)
27Shannon Malseed (Alé Cycling)
28Tayla Evans (Bikebug-Nextgen)
29Taryn Heather (Bikebug-Nextgen)
30Nakamura Kisato (Novotel Geelong/Japan)0:00:39
31Madeleine Steele (Chain Reaction Womens Team)
32Rose Osborne (Total Rush Hyster)0:00:47
33Rachel Ward (Bikebug-Nextgen)0:01:25
DNFIone Johnson (Total Rush Hyster)
DNFPrudence Rothwell (Bikebug-Nextgen)
DNFJenny Macpherson (Chain Reaction Womens Team)
DNFVerita Stewart (Specialized Securitor)
DNFKirsty Deacon
DNFCarina Newman
DNFJosie Aitken

Intermediate Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauretta Hanson (Total Rush Hyster)3pts
2Jessica Mundy (High5 Dream Team)2
3Valentina Scandolara (Alé Cycling)1

Intermediate Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Leth (Alé Cycling)3pts
2Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS)2
3Lauretta Hanson (Total Rush Hyster)1

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS)22pts
2Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team)20
3Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS)14
4Sarah Roy (Orica-AIS)13
5Valentina Scandolara (Alé Cycling)13
6Julie Leth (Alé Cycling)10
7Peta Mullens7
8Tsukagoshi Sakura (Novotel Geelong/Japan)5
9Lauretta Hanson (Total Rush Hyster)3
10Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)3
11Uwano Minami (Novotel Geelong/Japan)2
12Kristy Glover (Bikebug-Nextgen)2
13Nicole Whitburn (Alé Cycling)1
14Nakamura Kisato (Novotel Geelong/Japan)1

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauretta Hanson (Total Rush Hyster)10pts
2Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS)4
3Julie Leth (Alé Cycling)3
4Tsukagoshi Sakura (Novotel Geelong/Japan)2
5Jessica Mundy (High5 Dream Team)2
6Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team)1
7Valentina Scandolara (Alé Cycling)1
8Kristy Glover (Bikebug-Nextgen)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-AIS49pts
2Alé Cycling24
3High5 Dream Team20
4Novotel Geelong/Japan8
5Total Rush Hyster3
6Bikebug-NextGen2

