Rhodes, back from injury, wins fourth Australian Criterium Championship

In-form Hoskins sprints to second place and under 23 title

Image 1 of 38

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Rhodes shows her appreciation for the support she has had from GreenEDGE since the Garmin team folded during the off-season.

Rhodes shows her appreciation for the support she has had from GreenEDGE since the Garmin team folded during the off-season.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 38

Lauren Kitchen (Rabobank), in her 2012 new colours.

Lauren Kitchen (Rabobank), in her 2012 new colours.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 38

Hanging on for the finish - Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE) was visible to the bunch.

Hanging on for the finish - Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE) was visible to the bunch.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 38

Jo Hogan (Team Jayco-VIS) leads a chase to Rhodes, marked by GreenEDGE riders.

Jo Hogan (Team Jayco-VIS) leads a chase to Rhodes, marked by GreenEDGE riders.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 38

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) and Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE) look at each other with 2 laps to go.

Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) and Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE) look at each other with 2 laps to go.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 38

Third-placed Annette Edmondson (SASI) attacked the bunch.

Third-placed Annette Edmondson (SASI) attacked the bunch.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 38

Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE) with one lap to go to victory.

Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE) with one lap to go to victory.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 38

In the final lap, Gracie Elvyn (Jayco-AIS) tried to go alone for second place.

In the final lap, Gracie Elvyn (Jayco-AIS) tried to go alone for second place.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 38

Tiffany Cromwell (GreenEDGE) was attentive throughout the race, shutting down counterattacks.

Tiffany Cromwell (GreenEDGE) was attentive throughout the race, shutting down counterattacks.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 38

Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE) approaches the line on the long climb up Sturt Street.

Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE) approaches the line on the long climb up Sturt Street.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 38

A victory for Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE) in the women's criterium.

A victory for Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE) in the women's criterium.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 38

Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE) sprints for second place and also the under 23 Championship.

Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE) sprints for second place and also the under 23 Championship.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 38

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Annette Edmondson (SASI), Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE) and Lauren Kitchen (Rabobank Cycling Team) on the U23 podium.

Annette Edmondson (SASI), Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE) and Lauren Kitchen (Rabobank Cycling Team) on the U23 podium.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 38

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Annette Edmondson (SASI), Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE) and Lauren Kitchen (Rabobank Cycling Team) on the U23 podium.

Annette Edmondson (SASI), Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE) and Lauren Kitchen (Rabobank Cycling Team) on the U23 podium.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 38

Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE) pulls on the Australian National criterium Champion jersey.

Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE) pulls on the Australian National criterium Champion jersey.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 38

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
A glance down at the jersey and medal raise a smile from newly-crowned Champion, Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE).

A glance down at the jersey and medal raise a smile from newly-crowned Champion, Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 38

Australian National criterium Champion, Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE).

Australian National criterium Champion, Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 38

Celebration time for the women on the podium.

Celebration time for the women on the podium.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 38

Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) in the chasing bunch.

Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) in the chasing bunch.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 38

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Kirsty Broun (BikeExchange) tried to accelerate across to Rhodes, but Cromwell wasn't letting anyone off the front.

Kirsty Broun (BikeExchange) tried to accelerate across to Rhodes, but Cromwell wasn't letting anyone off the front.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 38

The women's peloton waits to start in Ballarat.

The women's peloton waits to start in Ballarat.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 22 of 38

Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE) leads early in the race.

Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE) leads early in the race.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 23 of 38

The women pass the historic fire station in Ballarat.

The women pass the historic fire station in Ballarat.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 24 of 38

Jessie Maclean (GreenEDGE).

Jessie Maclean (GreenEDGE).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 25 of 38

Lauren Kitchen (Rabobank Cycling Team) in the bunch.

Lauren Kitchen (Rabobank Cycling Team) in the bunch.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 26 of 38

Eventual second place and under 23 champion, Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE).

Eventual second place and under 23 champion, Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 27 of 38

Tiffany Cromwell (GreenEDGE) at the front of the bunch.

Tiffany Cromwell (GreenEDGE) at the front of the bunch.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 28 of 38

The bunch passes through the start / finish area on Sturt Street, Ballarat.

The bunch passes through the start / finish area on Sturt Street, Ballarat.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 29 of 38

Riders in the bunch begin to make some moves as the race heats up.

Riders in the bunch begin to make some moves as the race heats up.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 30 of 38

The town hall and clock tower in Ballarat.

The town hall and clock tower in Ballarat.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 31 of 38

Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE) broke away and never looked back.

Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE) broke away and never looked back.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 32 of 38

Rhodes quickly built an 8 seconds advantage.

Rhodes quickly built an 8 seconds advantage.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 33 of 38

Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE) was strong on her own.

Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE) was strong on her own.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 34 of 38

Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) in the bunch, surrounded by GreenEDGE riders.

Chloe Hosking (Specialized - lululemon) in the bunch, surrounded by GreenEDGE riders.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 35 of 38

Tiffany Cromwell (GreenEDGE) keeps an eye on the front of the bunch for attackers.

Tiffany Cromwell (GreenEDGE) keeps an eye on the front of the bunch for attackers.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 36 of 38

Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE) takes a corner in the evening sun.

Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE) takes a corner in the evening sun.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 37 of 38

She hurt, but she kept going - Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE) solo.

She hurt, but she kept going - Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE) solo.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 38 of 38

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE), Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE) and Annette Edmondson (SASI) on the podium in Ballarat.

Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE), Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE) and Annette Edmondson (SASI) on the podium in Ballarat.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Alexis Rhodes has celebrated her new contract with GreenEdge-AIS by winning the Australian Elite Women's Criterium Championship for the fourth time in her career. Teammate Melissa Hoskins took out the Under 23 title by crossing the line seven seconds in arrears, followed by Annette Edmondson.

Lauren Kitchen, wearing her new Rabobank kit, claims the bronze medal in the Under 23 division.

Rhodes, defending Australian Road Champion, escaped on the back straight of the 12th lap and never looked back. Thursday evening's win was in identical style to that of new teammates Amanda Spratt and Shara Gillow at the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic earlier in the week – a time trial style effort to maintain a consistent gap.

"One hour criteriums are a little different to a three-hour road race but I've been training really hard the last couple of months and I've got a really good team," said Rhodes who will race on Saturday in defence of her 2011 road race title.

"If I don't win on Saturday, I really hope one of my teammates do," Rhodes said. "Hopefully we can really dictate the race like we did tonight, but there are probably other people who have a lot of other ideas as well."

It was a fabulous return for Rhodes, having been off the bike for the past six months due to surgery on a blocked iliac artery, with Thursday's criterium her first race back. Rhodes said that with that in mind, the win ranked as her best in the criterium having previously won the title in 2004, 2006 and 2007.

"This one's probably a little bit more meaningful, just because I haven't raced in six months so it's always nice," the 27-year-old explained. "It's a nice little gauge of where my form is and hopefully it will be good come Saturday."

Hoskins hot run of form continued with her under 23 title, having won the Jayco Bay Classic on Wednesday. The 21-year-old said the buzz of her first overall success on the road at the event, made it difficult to stay focussed on Thursday for the nationals.

"We knew we'd be under attack from people like Chloe [Hosking] and pretty much every other person in the race because we've been such a dominant team the last four days," Hoskins explained. "We predicted it; it happened; it was aggressive; it was hard.

"There was a point there where I'm sure there were a few sprinters in a bit of trouble and I was happy to see Alex up the road because it took the pressure off us. I was pretty confident in her time trialling ability and I just had to hold on for that last corner and hold on for a sprint again."

Adding to GreenEdge-AIS' success, was Tiffany Cromwell who took out the sprint championship.

 

 

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Rhodes (SA)0:49:32
2Melissa Hoskins (Wa)0:00:07
3Annette Edmondson (SA)
4Belinda Goss (Vic)
5Peta Mullens (Vic)
6Lauren Kitchen (NSW)
7Kirsty Broun (Qld)
8Gracie Elvin (ACT)
9Rebecca Werner (SA)
10Joanne Hogan (Vic)
11Isabella King (Wa)
12Grace Sulzberger (Tas)
13Nicole Moerig (Qld)
14Jessie Maclean (ACT)
15Rebecca Wiasak (ACT)
16Stephanie Ives (Vic)0:00:14
17Jessica Allen (Wa)0:00:20
18Melina Bernecker (Vic)
19Tiffany Cromwell (SA)0:00:27
20Amy Bradley (Vic)0:00:29
21Sinead Noonan (SA)0:00:31
22Chloe McConville (Vic)
23Rowena Fry (Tas)0:00:36
24Chloe Hosking (ACT)0:01:16
DNFNicole Whitburn (Vic)
DNFMegan Bagworth (ACT)
DNFCarley McKay (Vic)
DNFKimberley Wells (ACT)
DNFEmma Mackie (NSW)
DNFKatrin Garfoot (Qld)
DNFLisa Jacobs (Vic)
DNFElizabeth Phillipou (SA)
DNFAmber Jenkins (NSW)
DNFKatherine O'Shea (Vic)
DNFAilie Mcdonald (ACT)
DNFAlice Wallett (ACT)
DNFEmma Lawson (Tas)
DNFAshlee Ankudinoff (NSW)
DNFMyfanwy Galloway (ACT)
DNSLoren Rowney (Qld)
DNSKate Finegan (Vic)
DNSSue Forsyth (NSW)
DNSRochelle Gilmore (NSW)
DNSHeidi Croxson (Qld)
DNSAlexandra Carle (ACT)
DNSKendelle Hodges (Vic)
DNSAngela Mcclure (SA)
DNSChloe Mcintosh (Vic)

Intermediate sprints - 24 to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberley Wells (ACT)3pts
2Peta Mullens (Vic)2
3Joanne Hogan (Vic)1

22 to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sinead Noonan (SA)3pts
2Tiffany Cromwell (SA)2
3Isabella King (Wa)1

20 to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiffany Cromwell (SA)3pts
2Chloe McConville (Vic)2
3Sinead Noonan (SA)1

18 to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joanne Hogan (Vic)3pts
2Tiffany Cromwell (SA)2
3Grace Sulzberger (Tas)1

16 to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grace Sulzberger (Tas)3pts
2Tiffany Cromwell (SA)2
3Chloe Hosking (ACT)1

14 to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessie Maclean (ACT)3pts
2Rebecca Wiasak (ACT)2
3Lauren Kitchen (NSW)1

12 to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiffany Cromwell (SA)3pts
2Chloe Hosking (ACT)2
3Gracie Elvin (ACT)1

10 to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Rhodes (SA)3pts
2Emma Mackie (NSW)2
3Tiffany Cromwell (SA)1

8 to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Rhodes (SA)3pts
2Tiffany Cromwell (SA)2
3Chloe Hosking (ACT)1

6 to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Rhodes (SA)3pts
2Grace Sulzberger (Tas)2
3Melissa Hoskins (Wa)1

4 to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Rhodes (SA)3pts
2Joanne Hogan (Vic)2
3Jessie Maclean (ACT)1

Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiffany Cromwell (SA)15pts
2Alexis Rhodes (SA)12
3Joanne Hogan (Vic)6
4Grace Sulzberger (Tas)6
5Jessie Maclean (ACT)4
6Sinead Noonan (SA)4
7Chloe Hosking (ACT)4
8Kimberley Wells (ACT)3
9Peta Mullens (Vic)2
10Rebecca Wiasak (ACT)2
11Chloe McConville (Vic)2
12Emma Mackie (NSW)2
13Melissa Hoskins (Wa)1
14Lauren Kitchen (NSW)1
15Gracie Elvin (ACT)1
16Isabella King (Wa)1

 

 

