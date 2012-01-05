Trending

Giacoppo too good for Renshaw in Australian Criterium Championship

Von Hoff rides to bronze medal

Image 1 of 16

Anthony Giacoppo (centre) from Western Australia upstaged a crack field to win the National Men's Elite Criterium Championship in Ballarat.

Anthony Giacoppo (centre) from Western Australia upstaged a crack field to win the National Men's Elite Criterium Championship in Ballarat.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 16

A section of the crowd that gathered for the presentations of the men's elite criterium in Ballarat.

A section of the crowd that gathered for the presentations of the men's elite criterium in Ballarat.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 3 of 16

Reigning criterium champion and new Saxo Bank signing Jonathan Cantwell in action during the men's elite race.

Reigning criterium champion and new Saxo Bank signing Jonathan Cantwell in action during the men's elite race.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 16

Zak Dempster from Victoria leads the field around a bend during the 44km criterium.

Zak Dempster from Victoria leads the field around a bend during the 44km criterium.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 5 of 16

Baden Cooke from Victoria will be handing down a wealth of knowledge to GreenEdge youngsters during season 2012.

Baden Cooke from Victoria will be handing down a wealth of knowledge to GreenEdge youngsters during season 2012.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 6 of 16

Adam Semple from Western Australia rode a great race to win the MARS sprint points competition.

Adam Semple from Western Australia rode a great race to win the MARS sprint points competition.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 7 of 16

Robbie McEwen from Queensland is gearing up for a big week in Adelaide where he will make his final appearance at a Tour Down Under.

Robbie McEwen from Queensland is gearing up for a big week in Adelaide where he will make his final appearance at a Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 8 of 16

Tasmanian Bernard Sulzberger fresh from winning the sprint points competition at the Jayco Bay Classic series in action during the men's elite race.

Tasmanian Bernard Sulzberger fresh from winning the sprint points competition at the Jayco Bay Classic series in action during the men's elite race.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 9 of 16

Stuart Shaw from the Australian Capital Territory follows through Drapac Professional Cycling teammate Victorian David Pell.

Stuart Shaw from the Australian Capital Territory follows through Drapac Professional Cycling teammate Victorian David Pell.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 10 of 16

Adam Semple leads Patrick Shaw, Michael Cupitt and Zak Dempster during the breakaway attempt.

Adam Semple leads Patrick Shaw, Michael Cupitt and Zak Dempster during the breakaway attempt.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 11 of 16

Mark Renshaw (centre) from New South Wales keeps a close watch on any attacks closing in on the final laps.

Mark Renshaw (centre) from New South Wales keeps a close watch on any attacks closing in on the final laps.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 12 of 16

(l-r): Adam Semple (sprint points winner), Mark Renshaw (second), Anthony Giacoppo (first) and Steele Von Hoff (third).

(l-r): Adam Semple (sprint points winner), Mark Renshaw (second), Anthony Giacoppo (first) and Steele Von Hoff (third).
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 13 of 16

Fans gathered at the top-end of the course for great viewing in the men's elite race; It was estimated to be the biggest crowd ever to witness the racing in Ballarat.

Fans gathered at the top-end of the course for great viewing in the men's elite race; It was estimated to be the biggest crowd ever to witness the racing in Ballarat.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 14 of 16

(l-r): Adam Semple, Anthony Giacoppo, Mark Renshaw and Steele Von Hoff discuss the race as they await the presentations.

(l-r): Adam Semple, Anthony Giacoppo, Mark Renshaw and Steele Von Hoff discuss the race as they await the presentations.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 15 of 16

Going well: Anthony Giacoppo has progressed nicely for Andrew Christie-Johnston and his Genesys Wealth Advisers team. After a good year in 2011, Giacoppo has begun 2012 with a bang winning a stage of the recent Jayco Bay Cycling Classic series and now striking gold in Ballarat.

Going well: Anthony Giacoppo has progressed nicely for Andrew Christie-Johnston and his Genesys Wealth Advisers team. After a good year in 2011, Giacoppo has begun 2012 with a bang winning a stage of the recent Jayco Bay Cycling Classic series and now striking gold in Ballarat.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 16 of 16

The elite men's podium (l-r): Mark Renshaw (2nd, New South Wales), Anthony Giacoppo (1st, Western Australia) and Steele Von Hoff (3rd,Victoria).

The elite men's podium (l-r): Mark Renshaw (2nd, New South Wales), Anthony Giacoppo (1st, Western Australia) and Steele Von Hoff (3rd,Victoria).
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) has continued his run of form from the Jayco Bay Series Cycling Classic to win the Australian Criterium title in Ballarat on Thursday evening. Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) was second in the bunch sprint with the field coming together on the final corner, with Steele Von Hoff (Chipotle Development Team) third.

Giacoppo won stage 3 and finished third overall in the four race series, behind winner Allan Davis and Caleb Ewan. At the time, the 25-year-old said that Tuesday's win was the biggest in his career, but found himself repeating the same statement to reporters after claiming the national title.

"I'm going to have to find a new line," the Perth native laughed with reporters. "It's been a great week - a good result in the Bay Crits and it's nice to follow up by going well today.

"As a team, we really gel well together and every guy knows what his job is," he continued, before delivering the Orange Army's mantra, "Team work wins races."

It was the almost race-long effort of teammate "domestique extraordinaire" Pat Shaw that Giacoppo had to be thankful for, the Ballarat-local animating the race as a regular part of several breakaway groups which tried their luck throughout the 40-lap event. Also trying their hand was Zak Dempster and Bernie Sulzberger, who had both been active throughout the Bay Crits earlier in the week.

Giacoppo had finished as runner-up in the 2011 edition of the championship and so had made Thursday a bit of a target.

"It's a great way to start the weekend and a great way to start the season, so hopefully we can just build from here and keep going," he said. "I got second last year, so we've always had it in our heads that this is the one race where you can go quite well."

Renshaw meanwhile, chose to sit out the Australian season opener, and instead continued to train at home.

"I felt good, it's my first race [and] it feels like my heart rate is 180," he explained. "These guys have come off the Bay Crits, but I'm really happy.

"I said earlier I would be happy to podium and I've done that, so I'm where I need to be."

The thrilling 44 kilometre criterium came to a head on the final lap with Robbie McEwen, who later revealed that he was suffering food poisoning causing him to vomit throughout the race, made a charge down the back straight. Both he and GreenEdge teammate Baden Cooke came into the final corners at top speed and required full use of their considerable bike handling skills to stay upright however, probably lost their best chance of a win with it.

Giacoppo was following the wheel of Renshaw en-route to the finish line, having been delivered into perfect position by Von Hoff, although he admitted it was a tough task.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (WA)1:00:26
2Mark Renshaw (NSW)
3Steele Von Hoff (Vic)
4Bernard Sulzberger (Tas)
5Malcolm Rudolph (Qld)
6Baden Cooke (Vic)
7Shannon Johnson (Vic)
8Dean Windsor (NSW)
9Rico Rogers (Vic)
10Zakkari Dempster (Vic)
11Sam Witmitz (Vic)
12Jonathan Cantwell (Qld)
13Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic)
14Richard Lang (NSW)
15Paul Van Der Ploeg (Vic)
16Fabio Calabria (ACT)
17Dale Scarfe (NSW)
18James Mcdulling (NSW)
19Nicholas Mitchell (Vic)0:00:07
20Michael Curran (NSW)
21James Hepburn (Qld)
22Jason Spence
23Marc Williams (ACT)
24Michael Troy (NSW)
25Darren Lapthorne (Vic)0:00:15
26Alexander Smyth (Vic)0:00:17
27Patrick Shaw (Vic)
28Nash Kent (NSW)0:00:24
29Jonathan Lovelock (Vic)
30Nicholas Sanderson (Vic)0:00:27
31Joel Pearson (Vic)
32Sam Rutherford (NSW)0:00:31
33Robbie McEwen (Qld)0:00:35
34Blair Windsor0:00:37
35William Clarke (Tas)0:00:49
36Sean Finning (Vic)0:00:55
37Tom Donald (Vic)
38Damien Turner (Vic)0:01:00
39Phillip Grenfell (NSW)0:01:05
40Shaun McCarthy (Vic)0:01:09
41David Pell (Vic)
42Jacob Kauffmann (NSW)0:01:19
43Michael Cupitt (NSW)0:01:33
44Kris Johnston (ACT)
45Adam Semple (WA)0:02:14
46Rhys Pollock (NSW)
DNFChris Jory (NSW)
DNFDane Crawford (NSW)
DNFAndrew Crawley (NSW)
DNFAnthony Dimotrovski (NSW)
DNFDavid Jamesion (Qld)
DNFCaleb Jones (NSW)
DNFBen Kersten (NSW)
DNFJake Magee (NSW)
DNFPeter Malcolm (Vic)
DNFJohnathan Millington (NSW)
DNFChris Pescott (Vic)
DNFStuart Shaw (ACT)
DNFPeter Thompson (Qld)
DNFEdward White (NSW)
DNSKane Walker (Vic)
DNSKel Chaffey-Jones (Vic)
DNSLachlan Norris (Vic)
DNSPeter Herzig (Qld)

Intermediate sprints - 34 to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Smyth (Vic)3pts
2Blair Windsor2
3Patrick Shaw (Vic)1

32 to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shaun McCarthy (Vic)3pts
2Nicholas Sanderson (Vic)2
3Darren Lapthorne (Vic)1

30 to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Pearson (Vic)3pts
2Blair Windsor2
3Michael Curran (NSW)1

28 to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernard Sulzberger (Tas)3pts
2Joel Pearson (Vic)2
3Blair Windsor1

26 to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Witmitz (Vic)3pts
2Dean Windsor (NSW)2
3David Pell (Vic)1

24 to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shaun McCarthy (Vic)3pts
2Blair Windsor2
3William Clarke (Tas)1

22 to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shaun McCarthy (Vic)3pts
2Alexander Smyth (Vic)2
3Jason Spence1

20 to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shaun McCarthy (Vic)3pts
2Adam Semple (WA)2
3Dean Windsor (NSW)1

18 to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Vic)3pts
2Darren Lapthorne (Vic)2
3Blair Windsor1

14 to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Semple (WA)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Vic)2
3Dean Windsor (NSW)1

12 to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Semple (WA)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Vic)2
3Dean Windsor (NSW)1

10 to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Semple (WA)3pts
2Zakkari Dempster (Vic)2
3Patrick Shaw (Vic)1

8 to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Semple (WA)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Vic)2
3Michael Cupitt (NSW)1

6 to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Vic)3pts
2Zakkari Dempster (Vic)2
3Michael Cupitt (NSW)1

4 to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Vic)3pts
2Michael Cupitt (NSW)2
3Shaun McCarthy (Vic)1

Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Semple (WA)14pts
2Patrick Shaw (Vic)14
3Shaun McCarthy (Vic)13
4Blair Windsor10
5Alexander Smyth (Vic)8
6Joel Pearson (Vic)5
7Dean Windsor (NSW)5
8Zakkari Dempster (Vic)4
9Michael Cupitt (NSW)4
10Steele Von Hoff (Vic)3
11Bernard Sulzberger (Tas)3
12Sam Witmitz (Vic)3
13Darren Lapthorne (Vic)3
14Nicholas Sanderson (Vic)2
15Michael Curran (NSW)1
16Jason Spence1
17Jonathan Lovelock (Vic)1
18William Clarke (Tas)1
19David Pell (Vic)1

 

 

Latest on Cyclingnews