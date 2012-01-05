Image 1 of 16 Anthony Giacoppo (centre) from Western Australia upstaged a crack field to win the National Men's Elite Criterium Championship in Ballarat. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 16 A section of the crowd that gathered for the presentations of the men's elite criterium in Ballarat. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 16 Reigning criterium champion and new Saxo Bank signing Jonathan Cantwell in action during the men's elite race. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 16 Zak Dempster from Victoria leads the field around a bend during the 44km criterium. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 16 Baden Cooke from Victoria will be handing down a wealth of knowledge to GreenEdge youngsters during season 2012. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 16 Adam Semple from Western Australia rode a great race to win the MARS sprint points competition. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 7 of 16 Robbie McEwen from Queensland is gearing up for a big week in Adelaide where he will make his final appearance at a Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 8 of 16 Tasmanian Bernard Sulzberger fresh from winning the sprint points competition at the Jayco Bay Classic series in action during the men's elite race. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 9 of 16 Stuart Shaw from the Australian Capital Territory follows through Drapac Professional Cycling teammate Victorian David Pell. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 10 of 16 Adam Semple leads Patrick Shaw, Michael Cupitt and Zak Dempster during the breakaway attempt. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 11 of 16 Mark Renshaw (centre) from New South Wales keeps a close watch on any attacks closing in on the final laps. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 12 of 16 (l-r): Adam Semple (sprint points winner), Mark Renshaw (second), Anthony Giacoppo (first) and Steele Von Hoff (third). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 13 of 16 Fans gathered at the top-end of the course for great viewing in the men's elite race; It was estimated to be the biggest crowd ever to witness the racing in Ballarat. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 14 of 16 (l-r): Adam Semple, Anthony Giacoppo, Mark Renshaw and Steele Von Hoff discuss the race as they await the presentations. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 15 of 16 Going well: Anthony Giacoppo has progressed nicely for Andrew Christie-Johnston and his Genesys Wealth Advisers team. After a good year in 2011, Giacoppo has begun 2012 with a bang winning a stage of the recent Jayco Bay Cycling Classic series and now striking gold in Ballarat. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 16 of 16 The elite men's podium (l-r): Mark Renshaw (2nd, New South Wales), Anthony Giacoppo (1st, Western Australia) and Steele Von Hoff (3rd,Victoria). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) has continued his run of form from the Jayco Bay Series Cycling Classic to win the Australian Criterium title in Ballarat on Thursday evening. Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) was second in the bunch sprint with the field coming together on the final corner, with Steele Von Hoff (Chipotle Development Team) third.

Giacoppo won stage 3 and finished third overall in the four race series, behind winner Allan Davis and Caleb Ewan. At the time, the 25-year-old said that Tuesday's win was the biggest in his career, but found himself repeating the same statement to reporters after claiming the national title.

"I'm going to have to find a new line," the Perth native laughed with reporters. "It's been a great week - a good result in the Bay Crits and it's nice to follow up by going well today.

"As a team, we really gel well together and every guy knows what his job is," he continued, before delivering the Orange Army's mantra, "Team work wins races."

It was the almost race-long effort of teammate "domestique extraordinaire" Pat Shaw that Giacoppo had to be thankful for, the Ballarat-local animating the race as a regular part of several breakaway groups which tried their luck throughout the 40-lap event. Also trying their hand was Zak Dempster and Bernie Sulzberger, who had both been active throughout the Bay Crits earlier in the week.

Giacoppo had finished as runner-up in the 2011 edition of the championship and so had made Thursday a bit of a target.

"It's a great way to start the weekend and a great way to start the season, so hopefully we can just build from here and keep going," he said. "I got second last year, so we've always had it in our heads that this is the one race where you can go quite well."

Renshaw meanwhile, chose to sit out the Australian season opener, and instead continued to train at home.

"I felt good, it's my first race [and] it feels like my heart rate is 180," he explained. "These guys have come off the Bay Crits, but I'm really happy.

"I said earlier I would be happy to podium and I've done that, so I'm where I need to be."

The thrilling 44 kilometre criterium came to a head on the final lap with Robbie McEwen, who later revealed that he was suffering food poisoning causing him to vomit throughout the race, made a charge down the back straight. Both he and GreenEdge teammate Baden Cooke came into the final corners at top speed and required full use of their considerable bike handling skills to stay upright however, probably lost their best chance of a win with it.

Giacoppo was following the wheel of Renshaw en-route to the finish line, having been delivered into perfect position by Von Hoff, although he admitted it was a tough task.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (WA) 1:00:26 2 Mark Renshaw (NSW) 3 Steele Von Hoff (Vic) 4 Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) 5 Malcolm Rudolph (Qld) 6 Baden Cooke (Vic) 7 Shannon Johnson (Vic) 8 Dean Windsor (NSW) 9 Rico Rogers (Vic) 10 Zakkari Dempster (Vic) 11 Sam Witmitz (Vic) 12 Jonathan Cantwell (Qld) 13 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic) 14 Richard Lang (NSW) 15 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Vic) 16 Fabio Calabria (ACT) 17 Dale Scarfe (NSW) 18 James Mcdulling (NSW) 19 Nicholas Mitchell (Vic) 0:00:07 20 Michael Curran (NSW) 21 James Hepburn (Qld) 22 Jason Spence 23 Marc Williams (ACT) 24 Michael Troy (NSW) 25 Darren Lapthorne (Vic) 0:00:15 26 Alexander Smyth (Vic) 0:00:17 27 Patrick Shaw (Vic) 28 Nash Kent (NSW) 0:00:24 29 Jonathan Lovelock (Vic) 30 Nicholas Sanderson (Vic) 0:00:27 31 Joel Pearson (Vic) 32 Sam Rutherford (NSW) 0:00:31 33 Robbie McEwen (Qld) 0:00:35 34 Blair Windsor 0:00:37 35 William Clarke (Tas) 0:00:49 36 Sean Finning (Vic) 0:00:55 37 Tom Donald (Vic) 38 Damien Turner (Vic) 0:01:00 39 Phillip Grenfell (NSW) 0:01:05 40 Shaun McCarthy (Vic) 0:01:09 41 David Pell (Vic) 42 Jacob Kauffmann (NSW) 0:01:19 43 Michael Cupitt (NSW) 0:01:33 44 Kris Johnston (ACT) 45 Adam Semple (WA) 0:02:14 46 Rhys Pollock (NSW) DNF Chris Jory (NSW) DNF Dane Crawford (NSW) DNF Andrew Crawley (NSW) DNF Anthony Dimotrovski (NSW) DNF David Jamesion (Qld) DNF Caleb Jones (NSW) DNF Ben Kersten (NSW) DNF Jake Magee (NSW) DNF Peter Malcolm (Vic) DNF Johnathan Millington (NSW) DNF Chris Pescott (Vic) DNF Stuart Shaw (ACT) DNF Peter Thompson (Qld) DNF Edward White (NSW) DNS Kane Walker (Vic) DNS Kel Chaffey-Jones (Vic) DNS Lachlan Norris (Vic) DNS Peter Herzig (Qld)

Intermediate sprints - 34 to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Smyth (Vic) 3 pts 2 Blair Windsor 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Vic) 1

32 to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shaun McCarthy (Vic) 3 pts 2 Nicholas Sanderson (Vic) 2 3 Darren Lapthorne (Vic) 1

30 to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joel Pearson (Vic) 3 pts 2 Blair Windsor 2 3 Michael Curran (NSW) 1

28 to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernard Sulzberger (Tas) 3 pts 2 Joel Pearson (Vic) 2 3 Blair Windsor 1

26 to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Witmitz (Vic) 3 pts 2 Dean Windsor (NSW) 2 3 David Pell (Vic) 1

24 to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shaun McCarthy (Vic) 3 pts 2 Blair Windsor 2 3 William Clarke (Tas) 1

22 to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shaun McCarthy (Vic) 3 pts 2 Alexander Smyth (Vic) 2 3 Jason Spence 1

20 to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shaun McCarthy (Vic) 3 pts 2 Adam Semple (WA) 2 3 Dean Windsor (NSW) 1

18 to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff (Vic) 3 pts 2 Darren Lapthorne (Vic) 2 3 Blair Windsor 1

14 to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Semple (WA) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Vic) 2 3 Dean Windsor (NSW) 1

12 to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Semple (WA) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Vic) 2 3 Dean Windsor (NSW) 1

10 to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Semple (WA) 3 pts 2 Zakkari Dempster (Vic) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Vic) 1

8 to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Semple (WA) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Vic) 2 3 Michael Cupitt (NSW) 1

6 to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Vic) 3 pts 2 Zakkari Dempster (Vic) 2 3 Michael Cupitt (NSW) 1

4 to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Vic) 3 pts 2 Michael Cupitt (NSW) 2 3 Shaun McCarthy (Vic) 1