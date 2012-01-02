Mars Cycling Australia Road National Championships past winners
Champions for the men and women, road and time trial
|#
|2011
|Jack Bobridge
|2010
|Travis Meyer
|2009
|Peter McDonald
|2008
|Matthew Lloyd
|2007
|Darren Lapthorne
|2006
|Russell van Hout
|2005
|Robbie McEwen
|2004
|Matthew Wilson
|2003
|Stuart O’Grady
|2002
|Robbie McEwen
|2001
|Steve Williams
|2000
|Jamie Drew
|1999
|Henk Vogels
|1998
|David McKenzie
|1997
|Jonathan Hall
|1996
|Nick Gates
|1995
|Neil Stephens
|1994
|Allan Iacuone
|1993
|Edward Salas
|1992
|David McFarlane
|1991
|Neil Stephens
|1990
|Dean McDonald
|1989
|Gary Clively
|1988
|Paul Miller
|1987
|Alan Dipple
|1986
|Wayne Hildred
|1985
|Laurie Venn
|1984
|Peter Besanko
|1983
|Terry Hammond
|1982
|Wayne Hildred
|1981
|Clyde Sefton
|1980
|John Trevorrow
|1979
|John Trevorrow
|1978
|John Trevorrow
|1977
|Donald Wilson
|1976
|Peter Besanko
|1975
|Donald Wilson
|1974
|Graham Rowley
|1973
|Kerry Hoole
|1972
|Kevin Spencer
|1971
|Graham McVilly
|1970
|Graham McVilly
|1969
|Robert Whetters
|1968
|Barry Waddell
|1967
|Graeme Gilmore
|1966
|Kerry Hoole
|1965
|Matt Martino
|1964
|Barry Waddell
|1963
|Warwick Dalton
|1962
|John O'Sullivan
|1961
|Neville Veale
|1960
|Fred Roche
|1959
|Fred Roche
|1958
|Russell Mockridge
|1957
|Russell Mockridge
|1956
|Russell Mockridge
|1955
|Eddy Smith
|1954
|Eddy Smith
|1953
|Alby Saunders
|1952
|Neil Peadon
|1951
|Vin Beasley
|1950
|Keith Rowley
|#
|2011
|Ben Dyball
|2010
|Michael Hepburn
|2009
|Jack Bobridge
|2008
|Simon Clarke
|2007
|Wesley Sulzberger
|2006
|William Walker
|2005
|Chris Sutton
|2004
|Rory Sutherland
|2003
|Gene Bates
|2002
|Simon Gerrans
|2001
|Graeme Brown
|#
|2011
|Alexis Rhodes
|2010
|Ruth Corset
|2009
|Carla Ryan
|2008
|Oenone Wood
|2007
|Katie Mactier
|2006
|Katherine Bates
|2005
|Lorian Graham
|2004
|Oenone Wood
|2003
|Olivia Gollan
|2002
|Margaret Hemsley
|2001
|Katie Mactier
|2000
|Anna Millward
|1999
|Tracey Gaudry
|1998
|Kathy Watt
|1997
|Symenko Jochinke
|1996
|Lynn Nixon
|1995
|Elizabeth Tadich
|1994
|Kathy Watt
|1993
|Kathy Watt
|1992
|Kathy Watt
|#
|2011
|Shara Gillow
|2010
|Amber Halliday
|2009
|Carla Ryan
|2008
|Bridie O'Donnell
|2007
|Carla Ryan
|2006
|Kathy Watt
|2005
|Oenone Wood
|2004
|Oenone Wood
|2003
|Sara Carrigan
|2002
|Sara Carrigan
|2001
|Anna Millward
|2000
|Tracey Gaudry
|1999
|Kristy Scrymgeour
|1998
|Anna Millward
|1997
|Anna Millward
|1996
|Kathy Watt
|1995
|Tracey Watson
|1994
|Kathy Watt
|1993
|Kathy Watt
|1992
|Kathy Watt
|#
|2011
|Cameron Meyer
|2010
|Cameron Meyer
|2009
|Michael Rogers
|2008
|Adam Hansen
|2007
|Nathan O'Neill
|2006
|Nathan O'Neill
|2005
|Nathan O'Neill
|2004
|Nathan O'Neill
|2003
|Ben Day
|2002
|Nathan O'Neill
|2001
|Kristjan Snorrason
|2000
|Darren Rolfe
|1999
|Jonathan Hall
|1998
|Nathan O'Neill
|1997
|Jonathan Hall
|1996
|Nathan O'Neill
|#
|2011
|Luke Durbridge
|2010
|Rohan Dennis
|2009
|Jack Bobridge
|2008
|Matt King
|2007
|Zakkari Dempster
|2006
|Shaun Higgerson
|2005
|Mark Jamieson
|2004
|Mark Jamieson
|2003
|Adrian Laidler
|2002
|Jonathan Davis
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy