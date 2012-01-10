Image 1 of 24 Luke Durbridge approaches the finish to the men's elite time trial during his gold medal ride. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 24 A rider gets the countdown in the starting gate for his ride in the men's elite time trial. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 24 Luke Durbridge approaches the finish to the men's elite time trial during his gold medal ride. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 24 Michael Rogers gives his all nearing the finish to the men's elite time trial championship where he finished in third place for a bronze medal. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 24 Michael Rogers heads up the home straight in Learmonth and into the bronze medal position. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 24 Cameron Wurf leads Adam Hansen to the finish in Learmonth. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 24 William Clarke in his new Champion Systems outfit during the men's elite time trial championship in Learmonth. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 8 of 24 Ben Dyball approaches the finish to his ride in the men's elite time trial. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 9 of 24 Gasping for air approaching the finish in Learmonth. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 10 of 24 Richie Porte finished just off the pace in fourth place. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 11 of 24 Michael Hepburn heads down the main street in Learmonth in his ride against the clock. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 12 of 24 Keep ya hat on: Luke Roberts adjusts the helmet as he approaches the finish in Learmonth. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 13 of 24 Cameron Meyer heads towards a silver medal in the men's elite time trial. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 14 of 24 SBS presenter Michael Tomalaris takes cover from the podium spray in the men's elite time trial championship. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 15 of 24 The men's elite podium (l-r): Cameron Meyer (2nd), Luke Durbridge (1st) and Michael Rogers (3rd). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 16 of 24 The men's elite podium (l-r): Cameron Meyer (2nd), Luke Durbridge (1st) and Michael Rogers (3rd). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 17 of 24 Rohan Dennis from South Australia powers towards another gold in the championships, this time in the men's under 23 time trial. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 18 of 24 Luke Durbridge approaches the finish to the men's elite time trial during his gold medal ride. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 19 of 24 The men's under 23 podium (l-r): Calvin Watson (2nd), Rohan Dennis (1st) and Campbell Flakemore (3rd). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 20 of 24 Calvin Watson wrestles with the champagne bottle as Rohan Dennis tries to lend a hand and Campbell Flakemore (far right) takes an opportunity. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 21 of 24 The men's elite podium (l-r): Cameron Meyer (2nd), Luke Durbridge (1st) and Michael Rogers (3rd). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 22 of 24 Michael Rogers gives his all nearing the finish to the men's elite time trial championship where he finished in third place for a bronze medal. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 23 of 24 Richie Porte finished just off the pace in fourth place. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 24 of 24 The men's elite podium (l-r): Cameron Meyer (2nd), Luke Durbridge (1st) and Michael Rogers (3rd). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Luke Durbridge (GreenEdge) added a new title to his bulging palmares today in Learmonth, besting defending national champion and teammate Cameron Meyer by seven seconds to take his first elite championship in the individual time trial. Three-time world time trial champion Michael Rogers (Sky) won the bronze medal.

World under 23 champion in the discipline, Durbridge motored his way around the tough 38.2 kilometre course in a time of 46:20.44, at an average speed of 49.47 km/h.

"I train all the time with Cam and we were sort of trash talking each other leading into it, we're really good mates," Durbridge said post-race. "There's been a few time trials back home where he's got back on me by about 7 seconds.

"I'm stoked to beat Cam. There's always a bit of rivalry from WA. Mick on the other hand is one of my idols from when I was younger so for me to come up to beat Mick, I don't know what to say, I'm stoked."

One of the pre-race favourites, Jack Bobridge (GreenEdge), crashed within the first kilometre of the race heading along the Sunraysia Highway after he fell heavily after being passed by a truck on the partially open course. Bobridge was taken to hospital with a haematoma on his left arm however no fractures were suspected.

At the 15 kilometre mark, with all the heavy-hitters out on course, Rogers, Durbridge, Meyer and Richie Porte (Sky) were all within seconds of each other, and setting the tone for what was to come. Soon after, Rogers had moved ahead of Luke Roberts (Saxo Bank) on the road having left the start house one minute behind.

Travis Meyer (GreenEdge) making his return at the championships from surgery on his left external iliac artery in July, 2011 provided the first marker under the 50 minutes of the day, crossing the finish line in a time of 48:42.27 and was closely followed by Champion System's Will Clarke in a continuance of his top form, in a time of 48:43.21.

Despite his fourth placing at the road race on Sunday, one of the pre-race favourites Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) was only able to manage 49:40.55 and it was clear the Queenslander would not be in the medals.

Then, the times tumbled as Cameron Wurf came close to overtaking Hansen on the finishing straight, setting a time of 47:39.92. World under 23 bronze medallist Michael Hepburn was next (47:30.55) and the hot seat was well alight.

Only the four men were left on course – Rogers, Durbridge, Porte and two-time defending champion Meyer.

Rogers' time of 46:36:30 was enough to give him the new mark, however Durbridge powered across the finish line 16 seconds better off. Porte was next, possibly struggling in the windy conditions with his comparatively smaller frame (47:39.38) before Meyer moved into the silver medal position with his ride, pushing Rogers back to the bronze.

Rogers, who earlier in the week told Cyclingnews that he had re-discovered his passion for the all-consuming discipline said that he was pleased to be standing on the podium, despite the challenges he faced en-route to the finish.

"It was a tough course out there, the wind was just... I was struggling to stay on the road really," the 32-year-old told Cyclingnews.

"Unfortunately I was held up with some traffic; unfortunately the roads weren't closed so I don't know how much I lost there – maybe 10, 15 seconds so that's the way it is. But you know at the end of the day I'm really happy with the result and it's good to edge my way back onto the podium again."

Meyer admitted that he felt frustrated by his own performance.

"Obviously, seven seconds, you're disappointed in some ways and you think 'where did that seven seconds come from, why didn't you push a little bit harder in different areas," he said.





"[But] Luke was definitely the man today, he showed he has very good form and he showed that in the road race.



"It's definitely a healthy sign for Australian time triallng," Meyer added.