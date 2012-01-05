Image 1 of 24 Scott Law from New South Wales charges towards the gold medal in the Men's Under 23 Criterium Championship in Ballarat. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 24 Aaron Donnelly from New South Wales in his quest to steal gold in the men's under 23 race. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 24 Ballarat is a city rich in history and the architecture makes a nice backdrop to street racing. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 24 Lachlan Morton from New South Wales corners at the top of Sturt Street during the men's under 23 criterium championship. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 24 The peloton in the men's under 23 race make its way up Sturt Street in Ballarat. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 24 Jay McCarthy from Queensland in the peloton and heading towards a podium spot in the men's under 23 race. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 7 of 24 Bradley Wills from Victoria in action during the men's under 23 race. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 8 of 24 Brian McLeod from Queensland attemps a solo breakaway during the men's under 23 race. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 9 of 24 The peloton in the men's under 23 race head down Sturt Street with a tail wind. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 10 of 24 Phil Liggett took a break from commentary duties to catch up on the action during the men's under 23 race. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 11 of 24 Luke Fetch from Victoria drives the leading trio into the final laps of the 33km men's under 23 criterium. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 12 of 24 Nick Aitken from Victoria in action during the men's under 23 criterium in Ballarat. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 13 of 24 Alex Carver from New South Wales has taken on a role with the Genesys Wealth Advisers team and will be looking for a big 2012. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 14 of 24 Budget Forklifts have incorporated more yellow into its kit recently making a great change to their design which stood for many years. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 15 of 24 Aaron Donnelly from New South Wales tried to take the race on in the concluding laps. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 16 of 24 Thomas Palmer from Victoria drives the peloton in search of breakaway rider Aaron Donnelly. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 17 of 24 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay from the Australian Capital Territory gets a taste for a MARS after winning the sprint points jersey. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 18 of 24 Race winner Scott Law from New South Wales prepares to crack the champers. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 19 of 24 Ah, I love champagne! Scott Law soaked in champagne on the podium after his win. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 20 of 24 The peloton in the men's under 23 race heads down picturesque Sturt Street in Ballarat. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 21 of 24 The peloton corner in front of the Ballarat Town Hall. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 22 of 24 Hangin' for some gold: Race winner Scott Law plays it up for the camera after his gold medal ride. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 23 of 24 The law of the land: Scott Law from New South Wales is thrilled with his win in the Men's Under 23 Criterium Championship in Ballarat. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 24 of 24 The men's under 23 podium (l-r): Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Sprints,ACT), Jay McCarthy (2nd,Queensland), Scott Law (1st,New South Wales) and Ben Grenda (3rd,Tasmania). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Wollongong's Scott Law has claimed his first major Australian road title, the under 23 Australian Criterium Championship, the opening event of the Mars Cycling Australia Road National Championships at Ballarat.

Law, national omnium and scratch race champion prevailed over Jayco-AIS representative Jay McCarthy and defending champion, Tasmania's Ben Grenda. Jayco-HoneyShotz rider Mitchell Lovelock-Fay took out the Sprint Championship.

With Law's focus being on the track in the lead up to the national titles at the end of the month, the 19-year-old was hoping the speed work would pay off.

"The title has been one of my big objectives especially with my track background and the speed work and I've been training quite hard for it," said Law. "I definitely had high hopes but never thought I'd be up there holding the green and gold."

Grenda said he was "happy to get a medal" in back-to-back championships but it was far from smooth sailing.

"I was making a good fly in to the last corner and I ended up crashing into the back of Jay [McCarthy] and someone else so I did the divebomb up the gutter and that moved me into about fourth wheel but I'd lost all my speed so I was just trying to hang on up the straight," he explained to Cyclingnews. "I thought I was going to be on my backside for a minute but I stayed up so it wasn't too bad."

A daring escape from Aaron Donnelly was caught on the final bend heading up the finishing uphill straight resulting in a bunch sprint to the finish in the 30 lap, 33 kilometre event. The Jayco-AIS rider had been active from the opening laps, along with Lovelock-Fay who was ultra-attentive during the sprint primes.

Lovelock-Fay said he was shocked at the result, considering he has been struggling with injury in the lead up to the championships.

"I wasn't feeling anywhere near this good back in Canberra so I'm pretty happy with where my form is with the road race and time trial coming up," he told Cyclingnews.

The pair made a move with 10 laps remaining which hovered around the 10 second mark before Donnelly made the move down the back straight with five laps remaining. With one circuit left to race, Donnelly's seven second lead was swallowed up at the bottom of the course.

Law, who will ride for the An Post - Sean Kelly team in Europe in 2012 following a frustrating season with V Australia, admitted he had thought that Donnelly wouldn't be reeled in.

"We had a couple of strong guys pulling some hard turns up there from there and I knew the AIS guys weren't going to do anything so I just sort of waited and waited and tried to figure out what was going to happen but I was pretty lucky in the end that he got caught in the last two corners," he explained.

Law's NSWIS teammate Caleb Ewan proved to be one of the real surprise packets of the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic earlier in the week where two stage wins lead to the 17-year-old finishing second overall behind Allan Davis, something Law explained gave him the confidence of getting a big result.

"At a couple of the club crits that we do I'm usually the one to lead him out," he said. "He's an unbelievable young kid with bigger things to come."

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Law (NSW) 0:45:55 2 Jay McCarthy (Qld) 3 Ben Grenda (Tas) 4 Benjamin Hill (NSW) 5 Jackson Law (NSW) 6 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) 7 Damien Howson (SA) 8 Jordan Kerby (Qld) 9 Brenton Jones (Vic) 10 Mitchell Codner (NSW) 11 George Tansley (SA) 12 Ryan Macanally (Qld) 13 Luke Davison (NSW) 14 James Mowatt (Vic) 15 Pat Drapac (Vic) 16 Joshua Prete (Qld) 0:00:08 17 Angus Tobin (NSW) 18 Sam Crome (Vic) 0:00:09 19 Blake Hose (Vic) 20 James Rendall (NSW) 21 Alex Clements (Tas) 22 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) 23 Lachlan Morton (NSW) 24 Stuart Mulhern (Qld) 25 Trenton Day (NSW) 26 Samuel Spokes (NSW) 27 Josh Taylor (NSW) 28 Cameron Bayly (SA) 0:00:14 29 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) 0:00:16 30 Thomas Palmer (ACT) 0:00:18 31 Darcy Woolley (Vic) 32 Liam Dove (Vic) 0:00:19 33 Scott Mcphee (SA) 0:00:21 34 Alex Wong (NSW) 0:00:30 35 Harry Carpenter (SA) 36 James Boal (Vic) 0:00:34 37 Joel Stearnes (Tas) 38 Stephen Hall (WA) 39 Cameron Ivory (NSW) 0:00:43 40 Alex Carver (NSW) 0:00:49 41 David Edwards (Qld) 0:00:55 42 Campbell Flakemore (Tas) 0:01:01 43 Jack Matthews (Tas) 0:01:06 44 Samuel Davis (WA) 0:01:23 45 Alastair Loutit (NSW) 0:01:25 46 Julian Hamill (NSW) 0:01:26 47 Jared Triggs (NSW) 48 Peter Loft (Tas) 0:02:17 49 Brian Mcleod (Qld) DNF Nick Aitken (Vic) DNF Calvin Watson (Vic) DNF Lachlan Ambrose (SA) DNF Phillip Mundy (SA) DNF Daniel O'Keefe (NSW) DNF Mitchell Cooper (Vic) DNF Stefan Imberger (Vic) DNF Merlin Spranz (SA) DNF James Butler (Vic) DNF Luke Collyer (NSW) DNF Michael Crosbie (Vic) DNF Callum Fagg (Tas) DNF Luke Fetch (Vic) DNF Jarryd Jones (Vic) DNF Matthew Lane (Vic) DNF Sam Mccallum (Vic) DNF Macauley Mulhull (NSW) DNF Conor Murtagh (Vic) DNF Danny Pulbrook (Tas) DNF Rick Sanders (Vic) DNF Bradley Wills (Vic) DNF Luke Ockerby (Tas) DNS Kevin Hawes (NSW) DNS Fraser Northey (SA) DNS Nathan Elliott (Vic)

Intermediate sprints - 24 to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian Mcleod (Qld) 3 pts 2 Blake Hose (Vic) 2 3 Luke Davison (NSW) 1

22 to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (NSW) 3 pts 2 Samuel Davis (WA) 2 3 Alastair Loutit (NSW) 1

20 to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) 3 pts 2 Lachlan Morton (NSW) 2 3 Luke Ockerby (Tas) 1

18 to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) 3 pts 2 James Mowatt (Vic) 2 3 Brian Mcleod (Qld) 1

16 to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) 3 pts 2 James Mowatt (Vic) 2 3 Calvin Watson (Vic) 1

14 to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phillip Mundy (SA) 3 pts 2 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) 2 3 George Tansley (SA) 1

12 to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) 3 pts 2 Phillip Mundy (SA) 2 3 Luke Fetch (Vic) 1

10 to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) 3 pts 2 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) 2 3 Samuel Davis (WA) 1

8 to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) 3 pts 2 Alex Carver (NSW) 2 3 Luke Fetch (Vic) 1

6 to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) 3 pts 2 Phillip Mundy (SA) 2 3 Nick Aitken (Vic) 1

4 to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) 3 pts 2 Calvin Watson (Vic) 2 3 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) 1