Trending

Gillow claims back-to-back Australian Time Trial gold

Heather, O'Donnell over a minute behind for minor medals

Image 1 of 44

Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE-AIS) with a kilometre to go

Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE-AIS) with a kilometre to go
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 44

Bridie O'Donnell (Victoria) won the bronze medal

Bridie O'Donnell (Victoria) won the bronze medal
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 3 of 44

Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE-AIS) took fourth place after her road race win on Saturday

Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE-AIS) took fourth place after her road race win on Saturday
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 4 of 44

Grace Suzlberger (Jayco-AIS) was sixth fastest
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 5 of 44

ACT rider, Rebecca Wiasak, finished eighth
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 6 of 44

Rachel Neylan (Nutrixxion Abus) was seventh fastest
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 7 of 44

Lauren Kitchen (Rabobank Cycling Team) took silver in the under 23 competition
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 8 of 44

Lauren Kitchen (Rabobank Cycling Team) took silver in the under 23 competition
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 9 of 44

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 10 of 44

Taryn Heather (SASI) was second in the time trial

Taryn Heather (SASI) was second in the time trial
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 11 of 44

Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE-AIS) took gold for the second year

Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE-AIS) took gold for the second year
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 12 of 44

Sarah Kent (Jayco-AIS) on the way to silver in the under 23 competition

Sarah Kent (Jayco-AIS) on the way to silver in the under 23 competition
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 13 of 44

Taryn Heather (SASI), Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE-AIS) and Bridie O'Donnell (Victoria) on the podium

Taryn Heather (SASI), Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE-AIS) and Bridie O'Donnell (Victoria) on the podium
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 14 of 44

Second time winner, Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE-AIS) on the podium

Second time winner, Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE-AIS) on the podium
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 15 of 44

The under 23 podium - Lauren Kitchen (Rabobank Cycling Team), Sinead Noonan (Jayco-AIS) and Sarah Kent (Jayco-AIS)

The under 23 podium - Lauren Kitchen (Rabobank Cycling Team), Sinead Noonan (Jayco-AIS) and Sarah Kent (Jayco-AIS)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 16 of 44

Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE-AIS) cleans up before the podium

Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE-AIS) cleans up before the podium
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 17 of 44

Taryn Heather (SASI) was passed by Shara Gillow, but still managed silver

Taryn Heather (SASI) was passed by Shara Gillow, but still managed silver
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 18 of 44

Bridie O'Donnell (Victoria) was third, unable to repeat her previous win in the time trial

Bridie O'Donnell (Victoria) was third, unable to repeat her previous win in the time trial
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 19 of 44

Carla Ryan (AA Drink) was outside the top ten, fourteenth

Carla Ryan (AA Drink) was outside the top ten, fourteenth
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 20 of 44

Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE-AIS) gives everything with a kilometre to go

Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE-AIS) gives everything with a kilometre to go
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 21 of 44

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 22 of 44

Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE-AIS) wanted the win, but could only manage fifth
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 23 of 44

Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE-AIS) with a kilometre to go

Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE-AIS) with a kilometre to go
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 24 of 44

Taryn Heather (SASI) was second in the time trial

Taryn Heather (SASI) was second in the time trial
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 25 of 44

Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE-AIS) took gold for the second year

Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE-AIS) took gold for the second year
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 26 of 44

Sarah Kent (Jayco-AIS) on the way to silver in the under 23 competition

Sarah Kent (Jayco-AIS) on the way to silver in the under 23 competition
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 27 of 44

Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE-AIS) gives everything with a kilometre to go

Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE-AIS) gives everything with a kilometre to go
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 28 of 44

Carla Ryan (AA Drink) was outside the top ten, fourteenth

Carla Ryan (AA Drink) was outside the top ten, fourteenth
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 29 of 44

Bridie O'Donnell (Victoria) was third, unable to repeat her previous win in the time trial

Bridie O'Donnell (Victoria) was third, unable to repeat her previous win in the time trial
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 30 of 44

Taryn Heather (SASI) was passed by Shara Gillow, but still managed silver

Taryn Heather (SASI) was passed by Shara Gillow, but still managed silver
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 31 of 44

Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE-AIS) cleans up before the podium

Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE-AIS) cleans up before the podium
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 32 of 44

The under 23 podium - Lauren Kitchen (Rabobank Cycling Team), Sinead Noonan (Jayco-AIS) and Sarah Kent (Jayco-AIS)

The under 23 podium - Lauren Kitchen (Rabobank Cycling Team), Sinead Noonan (Jayco-AIS) and Sarah Kent (Jayco-AIS)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 33 of 44

Bridie O'Donnell (Victoria) won the bronze medal

Bridie O'Donnell (Victoria) won the bronze medal
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 34 of 44

Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE-AIS) took fourth place after her road race win on Saturday

Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE-AIS) took fourth place after her road race win on Saturday
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 35 of 44

Taryn Heather (SASI), Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE-AIS) and Bridie O'Donnell (Victoria) on the podium

Taryn Heather (SASI), Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE-AIS) and Bridie O'Donnell (Victoria) on the podium
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 36 of 44

Sinead Noonan (Jayco-AIS) won the under 23 title

Sinead Noonan (Jayco-AIS) won the under 23 title
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 37 of 44

Sarah Kent (Jayco-AIS) was the third fastest in the under 23 competition

Sarah Kent (Jayco-AIS) was the third fastest in the under 23 competition
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 38 of 44

Lauren Kitchen (Rabobank Cycling Team) took silver in the under 23 competition

Lauren Kitchen (Rabobank Cycling Team) took silver in the under 23 competition
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 39 of 44

Lauren Kitchen (Rabobank Cycling Team) took silver in the under 23 competition

Lauren Kitchen (Rabobank Cycling Team) took silver in the under 23 competition
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 40 of 44

Rachel Neylan (Nutrixxion Abus) was seventh fastest

Rachel Neylan (Nutrixxion Abus) was seventh fastest
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 41 of 44

Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE-AIS) wanted the win, but could only manage fifth

Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE-AIS) wanted the win, but could only manage fifth
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 42 of 44

ACT rider, Rebecca Wiasak, finished eighth

ACT rider, Rebecca Wiasak, finished eighth
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 43 of 44

Grace Suzlberger (Jayco-AIS) was sixth fastest

Grace Suzlberger (Jayco-AIS) was sixth fastest
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 44 of 44

Second time winner, Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE-AIS) on the podium

Second time winner, Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE-AIS) on the podium
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Shara Gillow (GreenEdge-AIS) successfully defended her Australian Time Trial crown, blasting her way around the 27.1 kilometre Learmonth course in a time of 37:04.35 claiming gold in the elite women's category over a minute ahead of her nearest rivals.

Taryn Heather claimed the silver medal in a time of 38:17.54 while 2008 champion Bridie O'Donnell 38:18.78 took home the bronze.

The result meant that the new GreenEdge-AIS outfit claimed a clean sweep of the elite women's titles at the 2012 Australian Road Championships, with Alexis Rhodes winning her fourth criterium championship, and Amanda Spratt the road race.

Sinead Noonan (Jayco-AIS), who won the under 23 road championship on Saturday, earned her second gold medal for the 2012 titles, in a time of 39:54.85 placing her ninth overall.

Gillow put in a far less conservative performance on Tuesday than usual, leaving nothing on the road in the blustery, cold conditions. Last out of the start house as defending champion, Gillow only had one aim for the day – to ride as fast as possible.

"I'm learning so much as I go, but when it comes down to it it's all about trying to go quick and I think I did that," Gillow, 24, said having ridden her race against the clock in an average time of 43.87 km/h

"There's always some things you can change, but I'm pretty happy with how it went," she continued. "I just feel like I'm getting better and better at the moment– hopefully I can continue that when we go back to Europe."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shara Gillow (Qld)
2Taryn Heather (Vic)
3Bridie O'Donnell (Vic)
4Amanda Spratt (NSW)
5Alexis Rhodes (SA)
6Grace Sulzberger (Tas)
7Rachel Neylan (SA)
8Rebecca Wiasak (ACT)
9Sinead Noonan (SA) U23
10Lauren Kitchen (NSW) U23
11Sarah Kent (WA) U23
12Emma Lawson (Tas) U23
13Ailie McDonald (ACT) U23
14Carla Ryan (Vic)
15Jessica Allen (WA) U23
16Carlee Taylor (SA)
17Stephanie Frawley (Vic)
18Nicole Whitburn (Vic)
19Miranda Griffiths (Vic)
20Gracie Elvin (ACT)
21Samantha De Riter (Vic)
22Megan Bagworth (ACT)
23Lucy Coldwell (Vic)
24Elizabeth Hall (Vic)
25Stephanie Ives (Vic)
26Kellie Mathers (Vic)
27Alice Wallett (ACT) U23
DNSKendelle Hodges (Vic)
DNSDelphine Astier (Vic) U23
DNSRowena Fry (Tas)
DNSTiffany Cromwell (SA)
DNSAlexandra Carle (ACT)
DNSLoren Rowney (Qld) U23

 

Latest on Cyclingnews