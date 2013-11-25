Trending

De Buyst and Lampater win the Gent Six-Day

Hometown favourite Keisse and partner Stroetinga place second

Jasper De Buyst, left, and Leif Lampater celebrate their victory at the 2013 Gent Six-Day

(Image credit: AFP)

Final Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper De Buyst (Bel) / Leif Lampater (Ger) Topsport Vlaanderen447pts
2Ijlo Keisse (Bel) / Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Renson- OPQS392
3Kenny De Ketele / Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Baloise378
4(-4 laps) Morgan Kneisky / Vivien Brisse (Fra) Callant233
5(-7 laps) Silvan Dillier / Tristan Marguet (Swi) Caruur214
6(-8 laps) Robert Bartko / Marcel Kalz (Ger) Lotto244
7Christian Grasmann (Ger) / Andreas Graf (Aut) Provincie OOst-Vlaanderen120
8(-11 laps) Andreas Müller (Aut) / Yoeri Havik (Ned) AA Drink134
9(- 12 laps) Albert Torres / David Muntaner (Spa) John Saey - Mega Doe-het-zelf Deschacht101
10(-28 laps) Franco Marvulli (Swi) / Marc Hester (Den) ADMB69
11(-35 laps) Jesper Morkov (Den) / Claudio Imhof (Swi) Primus haacht62
12(-36 laps) Moreno De Pauw / Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) VDK233

