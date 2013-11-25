De Buyst and Lampater win the Gent Six-Day
Hometown favourite Keisse and partner Stroetinga place second
Day 6: -
Final Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) / Leif Lampater (Ger) Topsport Vlaanderen
|447
|pts
|2
|Ijlo Keisse (Bel) / Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Renson- OPQS
|392
|3
|Kenny De Ketele / Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Baloise
|378
|4
|(-4 laps) Morgan Kneisky / Vivien Brisse (Fra) Callant
|233
|5
|(-7 laps) Silvan Dillier / Tristan Marguet (Swi) Caruur
|214
|6
|(-8 laps) Robert Bartko / Marcel Kalz (Ger) Lotto
|244
|7
|Christian Grasmann (Ger) / Andreas Graf (Aut) Provincie OOst-Vlaanderen
|120
|8
|(-11 laps) Andreas Müller (Aut) / Yoeri Havik (Ned) AA Drink
|134
|9
|(- 12 laps) Albert Torres / David Muntaner (Spa) John Saey - Mega Doe-het-zelf Deschacht
|101
|10
|(-28 laps) Franco Marvulli (Swi) / Marc Hester (Den) ADMB
|69
|11
|(-35 laps) Jesper Morkov (Den) / Claudio Imhof (Swi) Primus haacht
|62
|12
|(-36 laps) Moreno De Pauw / Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) VDK
|233
