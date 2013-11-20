Trending

De Buyst and Lampater lead in Gent after opening night

Four teams end evening on lead lap

Image 1 of 14

Kenny De Ketele and Gijs Van Hoecke

Kenny De Ketele and Gijs Van Hoecke
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 14

Leif Lampater rides into the lead

Leif Lampater rides into the lead
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 14

Luke Roberts was carried from the track in a stretcher

Luke Roberts was carried from the track in a stretcher
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 14

Bell lap!

Bell lap!
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 14

Moreno De Pauw and Nicky Cocquyt

Moreno De Pauw and Nicky Cocquyt
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 14

Roberts being escorted from the track

Roberts being escorted from the track
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 14

Kenny De Ketele and Gijs Van Hoecke showing how to do a hand-sling

Kenny De Ketele and Gijs Van Hoecke showing how to do a hand-sling
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 14

Robert Bartko

Robert Bartko
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 14

Vivian Brisse in action during the opening night at the Gent Six Day

Vivian Brisse in action during the opening night at the Gent Six Day
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 14

Iljo Keisse

Iljo Keisse
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 14

Reigning Madison world champions Vivian Brisse and Morgan Kneisky are introduced in Gent

Reigning Madison world champions Vivian Brisse and Morgan Kneisky are introduced in Gent
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 14

Kenny De Ketele and Gijs Van Hoecke waving to the crowd

Kenny De Ketele and Gijs Van Hoecke waving to the crowd
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 14

Starting the race

Starting the race
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 14

Iljo Keisse in full flight behind a derny

Iljo Keisse in full flight behind a derny
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Jasper De Buyst and Leif Lampater lead the Six Days of Gent after the opening night of racing on the famous Kuipke velodrome. Buyst and Lampater got off to a fine start by claiming the first Madison and points race, and the duo scored consistently thereafter to defend their lead throughout the evening.

Racing in the colours of Topsport Vlaanderen, the Belgian-German duo hold an 8-point lead over Kenny De Ketele and Gijs Van Hoecke (Team Baloise), while local favourite Iljo Keisse and partner Wim Stroetinga lie in third place, a further six points back.

The evening’s racing was marred by two heavy crashes, with world scratch race champion Martyn Irvine and Australia’s Luke Roberts coming a cropper. Roberts suffered a suspected fractured collarbone, while Irvine sustained muscular damage to his hip. The Irishman had originally feared a fracture to his femur, but like Roberts, his Gent Six is over.

Their respective partners, Franco Marvulli and Marc Hester, look set to ride together for the remainder of the race.

Overall standings after day 1
1Jasper De Buyst (Bel) / Leif Lampater (Ger) Topsport Vlaanderen85pts
2Kenny De Ketele / Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Baloise75
3Ijlo Keisse (Bel) / Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Renson- OPQS69
4Morgan Kneisky / Vivien Brisse (Fra) Callant49
5Silvan Dillier / Tristan Marguet (Swi) Caruur25-1lap
6Christian Grasmann (Ger) / Andreas Graf (Aut) Provincie OOst-Vlaanderen20
7Martyn Irvine (Irl) / Marc Hester (Den) ADMB9
8Andreas Müller (Aut) / Yoeri Havik (Ned) AA Drink28-2laps
9David Muntaner / Albert Torres (Spa) John Saey - Mega Doe-het-zelf Deschacht11
10Franco Marvulli (Swi) / Luke Roberts (Aus) Eurotyre11
11Robert Bartko / Marcel Kalz (Ger) Lotto15-3laps
12Jesper Morkov (Den) / Claudio Imhof (Swi) Primus Haacht6
13Moreno De Pauw / Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) VDK32-4laps

