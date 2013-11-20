Image 1 of 14 Kenny De Ketele and Gijs Van Hoecke (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 14 Leif Lampater rides into the lead (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 14 Luke Roberts was carried from the track in a stretcher (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 14 Bell lap! (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 14 Moreno De Pauw and Nicky Cocquyt (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 14 Roberts being escorted from the track (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 14 Kenny De Ketele and Gijs Van Hoecke showing how to do a hand-sling (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 14 Robert Bartko (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 14 Vivian Brisse in action during the opening night at the Gent Six Day (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 14 Iljo Keisse (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 14 Reigning Madison world champions Vivian Brisse and Morgan Kneisky are introduced in Gent (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 14 Kenny De Ketele and Gijs Van Hoecke waving to the crowd (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 14 Starting the race (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 14 Iljo Keisse in full flight behind a derny (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Jasper De Buyst and Leif Lampater lead the Six Days of Gent after the opening night of racing on the famous Kuipke velodrome. Buyst and Lampater got off to a fine start by claiming the first Madison and points race, and the duo scored consistently thereafter to defend their lead throughout the evening.

Racing in the colours of Topsport Vlaanderen, the Belgian-German duo hold an 8-point lead over Kenny De Ketele and Gijs Van Hoecke (Team Baloise), while local favourite Iljo Keisse and partner Wim Stroetinga lie in third place, a further six points back.

The evening’s racing was marred by two heavy crashes, with world scratch race champion Martyn Irvine and Australia’s Luke Roberts coming a cropper. Roberts suffered a suspected fractured collarbone, while Irvine sustained muscular damage to his hip. The Irishman had originally feared a fracture to his femur, but like Roberts, his Gent Six is over.

Their respective partners, Franco Marvulli and Marc Hester, look set to ride together for the remainder of the race.