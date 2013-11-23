Trending

De Buyst and Lampater continue to lead Gent Six

Three teams on lead lap after day 4

Overall standings after day 4
1Jasper De Buyst (Bel) / Leif Lampater (Ger) Topsport Vlaanderen309pts
2Ijlo Keisse (Bel) / Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Renson- OPQS269
3Kenny De Ketele / Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Baloise249
4Morgan Kneisky / Vivien Brisse (Fra) Callant173-2laps
5Silvan Dillier / Tristan Marguet (Swi) Caruur145-5laps
6Andreas Müller (Aut) / Yoeri Havik (Ned) AA Drink100
7Christian Grasmann (Ger) / Andreas Graf (Aut) Provincie OOst-Vlaanderen84
8Robert Bartko / Marcel Kalz (Ger) Lotto118-6laps
9David Muntaner / Albert Torres (Spa) John Saey - Mega Doe-het-zelf Deschacht84
10Franco Marvulli (Swi) / Marc Hester (Den) Eurotyre45-14laps
11Jesper Morkov (Den) / Claudio Imhof (Swi) Primus Haacht44-18laps
12Moreno De Pauw / Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) VDK164-20laps

