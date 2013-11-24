Trending

Keisse and Stroetinga take over Gent Six lead on day 5

De Ketele/Van Hoecke only other team on lead lap

Overall standings after day 5
1Ijlo Keisse (Bel) / Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Renson- OPQS341pts
2Kenny De Ketele / Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Baloise315
3Jasper De Buyst (Bel) / Leif Lampater (Ger) Topsport Vlaanderen381-1lap
4Morgan Kneisky / Vivien Brisse (Fra) Callant205-3laps
5Christian Grasmann (Ger) / Andreas Graf (Aut) Provincie OOst-Vlaanderen109-6laps
6Silvan Dillier / Tristan Marguet (Swi) Caruur177-7laps
7Robert Bartko / Marcel Kalz (Ger) Lotto176
8Andreas Müller (Aut) / Yoeri Havik (Ned) AA Drink116
9David Muntaner / Albert Torres (Spa) John Saey - Mega Doe-het-zelf Deschacht87-9laps
10Franco Marvulli (Swi) / Marc Hester (Den) Eurotyre64-19laps
11Jesper Morkov (Den) / Claudio Imhof (Swi) Primus Haacht48-25laps
12Moreno De Pauw / Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) VDK200-27laps

