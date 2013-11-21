Trending

De Buyst/Lampater hold onto lead in Gent

Keisse/Stroetinga move into second

Image 1 of 10

The Derny action on night 2

The Derny action on night 2
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 10

Morgan Kneisky

Morgan Kneisky
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 10

Gijs van Hoecke on night 2 in Gent

Gijs van Hoecke on night 2 in Gent
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 10

Claudio Imhof

Claudio Imhof
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 10

Jasper De Buyst helped his team keep the race lead

Jasper De Buyst helped his team keep the race lead
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 10

Marc Hester took over for Luke Roberts on the team with Franco Marvulli

Marc Hester took over for Luke Roberts on the team with Franco Marvulli
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 10

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 10

Kenny De Ketele and Gijs van Hoecke

Kenny De Ketele and Gijs van Hoecke
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 10

Keisse gets ready to throw Stroetinga in

Keisse gets ready to throw Stroetinga in
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 10

Leif Lampater drills it on night 2

Leif Lampater drills it on night 2
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Standings after night 2

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper De Buyst (Bel) / Leif Lampater (Ger) Topsport Vlaanderen168pts
2Ijlo Keisse (Bel) / Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Renson- OPQS142
3Kenny De Ketele / Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Baloise126
4 (-1 lap)Morgan Kneisky / Vivien Brisse (Fra) Callant91
5 (-2 laps)Andreas Müller (Aut) / Yoeri Havik (Ned) AA Drink65
6Silvan Dillier / Tristan Marguet (Swi) Caruur63
7Christian Grasmann (Ger) / Andreas Graf (Aut) Provincie OOst-Vlaanderen38
8 (-3 laps)Franco Marvulli (Swi) / Luke Roberts (Aus) Eurotyre24
9Martyn Irvine (Irl) / Marc Hester (Den) ADMB16
10 (-5 laps)Robert Bartko / Marcel Kalz (Ger) Lotto24
11 (-6 laps)David Muntaner / Albert Torres (Spa) John Saey - Mega Doe-het-zelf Deschacht21
12 (-7 laps)Jesper Morkov (Den) / Claudio Imhof (Swi) Primus Haacht17
13 (-9 laps)Moreno De Pauw / Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) VDK75

Latest on Cyclingnews