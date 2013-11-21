De Buyst/Lampater hold onto lead in Gent
Keisse/Stroetinga move into second
Day 2: -
Image 1 of 10
Image 2 of 10
Image 3 of 10
Image 4 of 10
Image 5 of 10
Image 6 of 10
Image 7 of 10
Image 8 of 10
Image 9 of 10
Image 10 of 10
Standings after night 2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) / Leif Lampater (Ger) Topsport Vlaanderen
|168
|pts
|2
|Ijlo Keisse (Bel) / Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Renson- OPQS
|142
|3
|Kenny De Ketele / Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Baloise
|126
|4 (-1 lap)
|Morgan Kneisky / Vivien Brisse (Fra) Callant
|91
|5 (-2 laps)
|Andreas Müller (Aut) / Yoeri Havik (Ned) AA Drink
|65
|6
|Silvan Dillier / Tristan Marguet (Swi) Caruur
|63
|7
|Christian Grasmann (Ger) / Andreas Graf (Aut) Provincie OOst-Vlaanderen
|38
|8 (-3 laps)
|Franco Marvulli (Swi) / Luke Roberts (Aus) Eurotyre
|24
|9
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) / Marc Hester (Den) ADMB
|16
|10 (-5 laps)
|Robert Bartko / Marcel Kalz (Ger) Lotto
|24
|11 (-6 laps)
|David Muntaner / Albert Torres (Spa) John Saey - Mega Doe-het-zelf Deschacht
|21
|12 (-7 laps)
|Jesper Morkov (Den) / Claudio Imhof (Swi) Primus Haacht
|17
|13 (-9 laps)
|Moreno De Pauw / Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) VDK
|75
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy