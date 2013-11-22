Trending

De Buyst and Lampater extend lead after day three

Bonus lap for passing 200 points

Standings after night 3

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper De Buyst (Bel) / Leif Lampater (Ger) Topsport Vlaanderen242pts
2Ijlo Keisse (Bel) / Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Renson- OPQS201
3(-1 lap) Kenny De Ketele / Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Baloise199
4Morgan Kneisky / Vivien Brisse (Fra) Callant138
5(-4 laps) Silvan Dillier / Tristan Marguet (Swi) Caruur98
6(-5 laps) Andreas Müller (Aut) / Yoeri Havik (Ned) AA Drink79
7Christian Grasmann (Ger) / Andreas Graf (Aut) Provincie OOst-Vlaanderen62
8(-6 laps) Robert Bartko / Marcel Kalz (Ger) Lotto64
9David Muntaner / Albert Torres (Spa) John Saey - Mega Doe-het-zelf Deschacht57
10(-11 laps) Franco Marvulli (Swi) / Marc Hester (Den) ADMB39
11(-12 laps) Jesper Morkov (Den) / Claudio Imhof (Swi) Primus haacht35
12(-15 laps) Moreno De Pauw / Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) VDK120

 

Latest on Cyclingnews