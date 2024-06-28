Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour: Lucinda Brand wins stage 4 reduced group sprint

By
published

Karlijn Swinkels second, Mischa Bredewold third in hilly race to Mühlhausen

Jump to:
Image 1 of 1
MUHLHAUSEN GERMANY JUNE 28 LR Lucinda Brand of The Netherlands and Team LidlTrek celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Mischa Bredewold of The Netherlands and Team SD WorxProtime and Karlijn Swinkels of The Netherlands and UAE Team Adq during the 36th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2024 Stage 4 a 1114km stage from Muhlhausen to Muhlhausen on June 28 2024 in Muhlhausen Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Lucinda Brand wins stage 4 at the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) won stage 4 of the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour, claiming victory from a reduced group sprint in Mühlhausen. The Dutchwoman came home ahead of Karlijn Swinkels (UAE Team ADQ) and Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx – Protime).

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.

Latest on Cyclingnews