Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour: Martina Fidanza repeats on stage 3 with sprint win

Barbara Guarischi second, Maggie Coles-Lyster third in Erfurt

SCHMOLLN GERMANY JUNE 27 Martina Fidanza of Italy and Team CeratizitWNT Pro Cycling celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 36th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2024 Stage 3 a 1446km stage from Erfurt to Erfurt on June 27 2024 in Schmolln Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour 2024: Martina Fidanza of Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling reacts to winning stage 3(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Martina Fidanza (Ceratizit-WNT) was fastest in a bunch sprint to win stage 3 at the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour. The Italian beat runner-up Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx-Protime) and third-placed Maggie Coles-Lyster (Roland) in Erfurt.

