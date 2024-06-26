Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour: Martina Fidanza sprints to stage 2 victory

By
published

Guarischi, Confalonieri out-matched in crash-marred finish

Martina Fidanza (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) wins stage 2 of the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour
Martina Fidanza (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) wins stage 2 of the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

A well-timed sprint from Martina Fidanza netted the Italian racer stage 2 of the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour in a reduced bunch sprint.

Bursting out of the pack on a right hand bend with some 200 metres go, Fidanza (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling clearly outpaced Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx ProTime) and Maria Guilia Confalonieri (Uno-X Mobility)  for the fourth road win of her career.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

