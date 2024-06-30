Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour: Ruth Edwards wins overall as Sandra Alonso takes stage 6

Image 1 of 3 Sandra Alonso wins the final stage. (Image credit: Getty Images) Ruth Edwards won the overall Thuringen Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Kasia Niewiadoma attacks (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sandra Alonso (Ceratizit-WNT) claimed the final stage victory of the Thüringen Ladies Tour with a late attack, giving her team their third win of the race.

Maggie Coles-Lyster (Roland) won the sprint for second place two seconds down on Alonso, with Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) third on the stage.

Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health) sealed the overall victory finishing in the much-reduced chasing bunch after an aggressive finale where the American deftly followed a dangerous attack on the final climb.

Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) held on for second place in the final classification, while Brodie Chapman (Lidl-Trek) jumped over Christina Schweinberger (Fenix-Deceuninck) into the final podium spot.

