Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour: Ruth Edwards wins overall as Sandra Alonso takes stage 6
Chapman moves onto final podium behind Bredewold
Sandra Alonso (Ceratizit-WNT) claimed the final stage victory of the Thüringen Ladies Tour with a late attack, giving her team their third win of the race.
Maggie Coles-Lyster (Roland) won the sprint for second place two seconds down on Alonso, with Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) third on the stage.
Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health) sealed the overall victory finishing in the much-reduced chasing bunch after an aggressive finale where the American deftly followed a dangerous attack on the final climb.
Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) held on for second place in the final classification, while Brodie Chapman (Lidl-Trek) jumped over Christina Schweinberger (Fenix-Deceuninck) into the final podium spot.
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
