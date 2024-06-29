Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour: Mischa Bredewold wins stage 5 time trial

By
published

Ruth Edwards finally moves into GC lead as stage 1 breakaway companion fades in TT

Lotto Thuringen Tour: Mischa Bredewold of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx-Protime powers to victory on stage 5
Lotto Thuringen Tour: Mischa Bredewold of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx-Protime powers to victory on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) powered to victory on the stage 5 individual time trial of the Lotto Thüringen Tour, besting Brodie Chapman (Lidl-Trek) by 11 seconds with Christina Schweinberger (Fenix-Deceuninck) third at 22 seconds.

Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health), having been second in the overall standings since breaking away on the first stage with Margot Vanpachtenbeke (Volkerwessels) finally assumed the overall lead, finishing fourth on the stage.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

