Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour: Mischa Bredewold wins stage 5 time trial

Lotto Thuringen Tour: Mischa Bredewold of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx-Protime powers to victory on stage 5

Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) powered to victory on the stage 5 individual time trial of the Lotto Thüringen Tour, besting Brodie Chapman (Lidl-Trek) by 11 seconds with Christina Schweinberger (Fenix-Deceuninck) third at 22 seconds.

Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health), having been second in the overall standings since breaking away on the first stage with Margot Vanpachtenbeke (Volkerwessels) finally assumed the overall lead, finishing fourth on the stage.

On the opening stage, the pair gained a 2:34 advantage on the peloton who were held up at a level crossing. Edwards still maintains a lead of 2:06 on Bredewold with Schweinberger moving into third at 2:42.

Results

