Bay Crits: Spratt takes victory in women's opening race on Ritchie Boulevard course

Roseman-Gannon second, Hosking leads home peloton in third place in race 1 of three-race series

Amanda Spratt (Lexus of Blackburn)
Amanda Spratt (Lexus of Blackburn) (Image credit: Con Chronis)

More to come

Results
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lexus of Blackburn0:44:34
2Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Appselec0:00:03
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Lexus of Blackburn0:00:32
4Teneal Attard (Aus)
5Lotta Lepisto (Fin)
6Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
7Matilda Raynolds (Aus)
8Natalie Redmond (Aus) Novotel-Mitchelton
9Emma Viotto (Aus) Novotel-Mitchelton
10Charlotte Culver (Aus) Subaru Giant Women's Team

