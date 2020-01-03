Bay Crits: Spratt takes victory in women's opening race on Ritchie Boulevard course
Roseman-Gannon second, Hosking leads home peloton in third place in race 1 of three-race series
Race 1 - Elite Women: Ritchie Boulevard, Geelong - Ritchie Boulevard, Geelong
More to come
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lexus of Blackburn
|0:44:34
|2
|Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Appselec
|0:00:03
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Lexus of Blackburn
|0:00:32
|4
|Teneal Attard (Aus)
|5
|Lotta Lepisto (Fin)
|6
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Roxsolt Attaquer
|7
|Matilda Raynolds (Aus)
|8
|Natalie Redmond (Aus) Novotel-Mitchelton
|9
|Emma Viotto (Aus) Novotel-Mitchelton
|10
|Charlotte Culver (Aus) Subaru Giant Women's Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bay Crits: Spratt takes victory in women's opening race on Ritchie Boulevard courseRoseman-Gannon second, Hosking leads home peloton in third place in race 1 of three-race series
-
-
-
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy